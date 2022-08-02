ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dianne Warren Gets Heat From Beyoncé Fans For Criticizing Songs With “24 Writers”

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
 2 days ago

Unless you’ve been living under a disco ball, the world has been at a collective standstill for the past 72 hours since the release of Act I: Renaissance , the new album by global pop icon Beyoncé.

With praise for the “Diva” singer’s latest LP also came some criticism — we love you too, Kelis ! — and it seems like there may have been another shady comment thrown at King Bey by way of legendary songwriter Dianne Warren.

Earlier today (August 1) Warren hopped on Twitter to ask a burning question, writing to her over 70,000 followers, “How can there be 24 writers on a song?” The eye roll emoji she added at the end didn’t help to subside the shade, although she was quick to follow-up by adding in another tweet, “This isn’t meant as shade, I’m just curious.” Many were quick to ponder if she was referring to Beyoncé given the recent release of Renaissance , particularly with songs like “Alien Superstar” that literally has 24 writers credited to it.

After many were quick to call her out by clarifying that it’s the amount of samples per song that can make the songwriter list increase, Warren seemed to side with the majority by writing, “Ok, it’s prob samples that add up the ammount of writerrs” [sic]. Sadly, the damage was already done and resulted in a firing round of tweets aimed at her musical knowledge and history as a songwriter herself. Warren is famous for penning hits alongside a who’s-who of entertainers over the decades, including pop royalty like Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, Aaliyah, Mary J. Blige, Luther Vandross, Al Green, Patti LaBelle and even Beyoncé herself. Still, that legacy wasn’t enough to stop people like The-Dream, a main producer on Renaissance , for coming at her entire neck.



While it does seem like Warren may have been thinking of Beyoncé during her moment of inquiry, the question of whether or not it warranted a full-on social media attack by the BeyHive and her music peers alike is definitely something worth pondering over. Sound off!

See what others are saying about Dianne Warren throwing shade at songs with “24 writers” below, and let us know how you really feel as well:

1. Diane Warren knows that when artists sample and interpolate multiple songs on a new song, the original songwriters will receive credits on the new recording, she just wants to be nasty towards Beyoncé after the release of #RENAISSANCE. Not a good look for someone at her level.

via @MJFINESSELOVER

2. Not The Dream getting Ms. Diane together! Listen, Diane Warren is a legend in the industry, but there was no reason for her to tweet the things said and not think that it was going to stir things up and for what reason? It was shady and nasty and Dream responded, as he should.

via @AshleyShyMiller

3. legends are allowed to be shady and diane warren is very much legendary

via @kyorkyle

4. Quotes are trying to shade Diane Warren’s career…THE Diane Warren. Chile.

via @TheGreatIsNate

5. Let’s be clear, the only people still interested in taking songs from Diane Warren in 2022 are Rita Ora and RuPaul. She can keep those dated songs in her sports bra.

via @TheTitanBaddie

6. She knows. She trying to be shady. Beyoncé’s experiencing any success or positive news brings out the insecure and bitter.

via @Rocksteady00

7. Diane Warren is so intellectually dishonest and I hate how commonplace and accepted that kind of approach has become. If you have 24 authors on your works cited for a college essay were they all in the library working at once? Obviously not. Crediting samples is pretty intuitive.

via @Ianfluence

8. Not y’all running to Diane Warren’s defense. Idgaf who she wrote songs for. She’s been in this business for decades. She knows how credits work. She made a nasty comment and tried to play innocent. Typical white woman behavior.

via @notblaccbrry

9. Look at Diane Warren pulling a classic white woman. You wanted to be shady and one of the album’s major contributors put you in check and educated you about the process.

via @ABitOfKwansLife

10. People like Diane Warren perfectly showcase the attitude of the older white generation of big artists towards Black women in the music industry. And it’s not a good look.

via @beyonceparkwood

American Songwriter

10 Iconic Moments From Beyoncé’s Career

Who is more iconic than Beyoncé? Her legions of die-hard fans would be hard-pressed to find an answer. It’s almost impossible to describe Beyoncé’s impact on the modern music world, the scope of it would reach far beyond the length of an intro you’d be willing to read, we’re sure. But maybe we will just leave it at 28 Grammy Awards, 26 VMAs, 24 NAACP Image Awards, and 31 BET Awards—all of which are more than any other singer.
MUSIC
Parade

Diane Warren Apologizes After Tweet Aimed at Beyoncé

The Beyhive was all abuzz after prominent songwriter and musician Diane Warren posted a controversial tweet many assumed was about Beyoncé. Now, Warren is apologizing for the divisive social media post. The songwriter posted the apology on Twitter, writing, "Ok, I meant no disrespect to @Beyonce, who I've worked...
MUSIC
Vibe

Lizzo Tops Billboard Chart With “About Damn Time”

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo has reached another career milestone. The singer’s latest single, “About Damn Time,” has claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart for the week ending on July 30, 2022. Since its debut at No. 50 in April, the high-energy pop track climbed steadily to the peak position after 14 weeks. The latest feat marks Lizzo’s first chart-topping record since 2019’s “Truth Hurts,” which kept Lizzo at No. 1 for seven weeks. “We got the #1 song in the country YALL” the Grammy Award-winning performer exclaimed on Twitter. More from VIBE.comLizzo...
MUSIC
E! News

Beyoncé Appears to Remove Kelis Sample From Renaissance Album Amid Controversy

Watch: Kelis CALLS OUT Beyonce for Renaissance Sample. It looks like Beyoncé just said bye-bye to the sample of Kelis' "Milkshake" on her new Renaissance album. Days after Kelis publicly called out the "Break My Soul" singer and producer Pharrell Williams for allegedly not telling her an interpolation of her 2003 single would be used on "Energy," the fifth song off Beyoncé's new LP, Rolling Stone reported that the controversial sampling has been removed from some music streaming services.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Brent Faiyaz Cites Drake, Alicia Keys as Inspirations; Confesses Even He Has a Hard Time Listening to His Own ‘Wasteland’ Album

Click here to read the full article. On his second album, “Wasteland” — which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, on the strength of 107 million on-demand streams, or 81,000 units in stream equivalent albums —  Brent Faiyaz leans into his own dichotomy. He plays the charming romantic, as well as the toxic villain, embracing two of the labels that have been attributed to him over the years. It’s all part of a larger, nuanced story that envelops one of the buzziest albums of the year. And it’s no wonder people are talking about “Wasteland.” The album’s theme of...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Kehlani Twerks On Stage During Tour

In April of this year, award-winning singer, Kehlani, dropped her seventh studio album, Blue Water Road. Equipped with 13 tracks, the project featured artists like Justin Bieber, Syd, Jessie Reyez, and others. When explaining the title, Kehlani stated, "I actually started the album down the street on Blue Water Road at this house... It was an Airbnb that we got for a recording trip."
RALEIGH, NC
NME

Beyoncé releases surprise four-song EP of ‘Break My Soul’ remixes

Beyoncé has today (August 4) released a surprise four-song EP of remixes for her ‘Renaissance’ cut ‘Break My Soul’. Listen below. Comprised of four revamped cuts of the titular lead single, the EP enlists Honey Dijon, will.i.am, Terry Hunter and Nita Aviance, who each offer different versions of the song.
MUSIC
