ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

What Is Rejection Sensitivity Dysphoria?

By Jaime R. Herndon, MS, MPH
verywellhealth.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.verywellhealth.com

Comments / 1

Related
John Cora

Scientists claim that when you die, you are aware that you have died

Near-death experiencers "speak of floating about the room and being aware of the medical staff operating on their body," a doctor tells a patient. When a person goes into cardiac arrest, the time of death is evaluated. This is the halting of the heartbeat's electrical impulses. To put it another way, the heart stops beating.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dysphoria#Bipolar Disorder#Anxiety Disorder#Diseases#General Health#Rsd#Teasing Personal
Health Digest

The Worst Drink For Your Liver May Surprise You

Liver disease comes in many forms and can have serious complications. For example, hepatitis B is a major risk factor for cirrhosis and cancer, warns the American Liver Foundation. Heavy drinkers, on the other hand, are at high risk of fatty liver disease. What's more, about 8,000 women and 16,000 men in the U.S. die from liver cancer each year. Excessive alcohol use can cause or worsen these problems, but your diet and lifestyle play a role, too.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
Freethink

After death, you’re aware that you’ve died, say scientists

Time of death is considered when a person has gone into cardiac arrest, which is the cessation of the electrical impulse that drives the heartbeat. As a result, the heart locks up. This moment when the heart stops is considered the clearest indication that someone has died. But what happens...
SCIENCE
WebMD

Do I Have Long COVID? Here’s How to Tell

July 19, 2022 – New Yorker Lyss Stern came down with COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020. She ran a 103-degree fever for 5 days straight and was bedridden for several weeks. Yet symptoms such as a persistent headache and tinnitus, or ringing in her ears, lingered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

A Surprisingly Common Condition Has Been Linked to Dementia

Scientists have linked dementia in the elderly to an unexpected candidate: sarcopenic obesity. Over 15% of Japanese adults over 65 suffer from dementia, a severe medical condition. It’s well known that dementia drastically reduces the quality of life for older adults, as the condition causes deteriorates their memory, thinking, and social abilities.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IFLScience

Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive

Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Elderly Americans who sleep with a light on are more likely to be obese, or suffer from high blood pressure or diabetes, study finds

Sleeping with a light on can potentially increase a person's risk of suffering multiple diet-related conditions like obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure, a new study finds. Researchers at the Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, Illinois, found that the growing amount of light sources in every day life...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy