California Governor Declares Monkeypox Emergency

deseret.com
Which states have the most infections from brain-eating amoebas?
A swimmer in Iowa has died after being infected with a brain-eating amoeba, NBC News reported. Here are the other states with reported previous infections of Naegleria fowleri. Naegleria fowleri: Naegleria fowleri is a brain-eating amoeba that lives in warm freshwater including lakes, rivers, hot springs or poorly chlorinated pools,...
International Business Times
1 Dead In California Legionnaires Disease Outbreak; Bacteria Detected In Hotel Cooling Tower
A person has died while several others remain in the hospital amid a Legionnaires' disease outbreak in California's Napa County. The bacteria that can cause the disease has been identified in a hotel's cooling tower. Twelve people have been "sickened and hospitalized" with Legionnaires' disease, Napa County Public Health noted...
BBC
Polio: Virus found in wastewater of New York City suburb
Health officials say the polio virus was present in a New York City suburb's wastewater a month before a case was detected in July,. The case - the first in the US since 2013 - was found in an unnamed patient in Rockland County. Officials say no new cases have...
Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis
America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
Super-infectious BA.5 is a coronavirus ‘beast.’ Here’s how to protect yourself
The growing dominance of two super-infectious Omicron subvariants is threatening to exacerbate California’s coronavirus wave, but experts and officials say there are sensible steps residents can take to protect themselves. Taking preventive measures is especially important now, as the two strains in question — BA.4, and especially BA.5 —...
natureworldnews.com
Mystery Disease Called 'Nosebleed Outbreak' or 'Rat Fever' is Emerging in Some African Countries
A mystery disease called the "nosebleed outbreak" or "nosebleed virus" has been reported spreading in several countries in Africa recently. The main symptoms of the disease, aside from nose bleeding, include fever, fatigue, and headache. It is considered lethal since the virus had already killed at least three people in...
The 8 signs of deadly eye bleeding virus which kills 30% of patients – as it reaches Europe
A DEADLY virus that causes bleeding from the eyes has reached Europe. Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) kills 30 per cent of those who it infects and is edging closer to the UK. Over the weekend it was reported that a man in the city of Leon, in Spain's North West,...
Florida warns residents of giant African land snail that may cause meningitis in humans: report
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) is warning Pasco County to beware of the giant African land snail (GALS) that can carry a rare rat lungworm called Angiostrongylus cantonensis, which may cause meningitis in humans, according to the state’s recent "Pest Alert." "The giant African land...
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
Meet ‘Centaurus,’ the new ‘stealth Omicron.’ It was just found in the U.S. and may escape immunity more than any other COVID strain
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A new Omicron subvariant on the radar of the World Health Organization—one some experts say could be the most immune-evasive yet—has been identified in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told Fortune on Thursday.
Patient from Missouri dies after contracting brain-eating amoeba while swimming in now-closed Iowa lake
A patient from Missouri has died after being infected with a brain-eating amoeba following a visit to an Iowa lake, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services confirmed on Friday. The patient died of primary amebic meningoencephalitis, a usually deadly infection caused by the naegleria fowleri amoeba, The Associated...
Washington Examiner
CDC grilled after revealing it didn't perform data analysis on COVID-19 vaccine doses
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) is demanding answers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after the agency told a nonprofit group that it never conducted a mandated data mining analysis on reported adverse effects that followed the administration of COVID-19 vaccine doses. The CDC is tasked with performing a...
MedicalXpress
Peter Salk, the son of polio vaccine's developer, says the newest US polio case sounds a warning
After a man in Rockland County, New York, became the first patient to contract polio in the United States in nearly a decade, experts such as Dr. Peter Salk—whose late father, Jonas, developed a vaccine for the disease—said the public shouldn't be alarmed but warned that children unvaccinated for polio could be at risk.
Complex
Florida Teen Infected With Brain-Eating Amoeba While Swimming Has Been Hospitalized for Weeks
A Florida teen has been hospitalized for three weeks after going swimming and being infected by a brain-eating amoeba. Caleb Ziegelbauer’s family told CBS News their 13-year-old son was at Port Charlotte Beach Park on July 1, where they believe he came in contact with the organism. Five days later Caleb was taken to the hospital—where he has remained since—feeling ill and experiencing hallucinations.
AOL Corp
Person in Missouri hospitalized with rare infection caused by brain-eating amoeba
A patient in Missouri was diagnosed with a rare brain infection that’s caused by a brain-eating amoeba, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services confirmed Thursday. The patient is being treated in an intensive care unit for the life-threatening infection called primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), according to DHSS.
New York polio patient, 20, left paralyzed was infected with the same strain detected in London and Jerusalem, researchers say: Virus is confirmed in Rockland County sewage water
America’s first polio patient in nearly a decade was infected with the same strain of the virus as was spotted in Jerusalem and London earlier this year, researchers say. Testing revealed the Jewish man in his 20s and from Rockland County, New York — who was paralyzed by the disease — caught type 2 vaccine-derived polio virus (VDPV), like that detected in wastewater in the other nations.
CDC: 'Unusually large' number of newborns infected with potentially life-threatening virus that can trigger fever, poor feeding, and seizures
At one hospital, 23 'previously healthy' newborn babies were diagnosed with parechovirus. Experts think the virus may be surging as COVID rules relax.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Japan set to report record syphilis cases in 2022
Japan is on target to set a record in syphilis cases this year, possibly topping 10,000 cases in 2022 if cases grow at the current pace. As of July 27, Japan’s National Institute of Infectious Diseases reported 6385 total syphilis cases. Tokyo has reported 1881 cases year to date,...
How Long Can the Coronavirus Keep Reinfecting Us?
When the original Omicron variant swept across the country this winter, it launched America into a new COVID era, one in which nearly everyone—95 percent of adults, according to one CDC estimate—has some immunity to the virus through vaccines, infection, or both. Since then, however, Omicron subvariants have still managed to cause big waves of infection. They’ve accomplished this by eroding our existing immunity.
Rare 'Brain-Eating Amoeba' Infects Swimmer; Forces Beach Closure
The potentially deadly amoeba is so rare that there have been only 154 known cases in the United States since 1962.
