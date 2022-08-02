California Governor Declares Monkeypox Emergency

America’s first polio patient in nearly a decade was infected with the same strain of the virus as was spotted in Jerusalem and London earlier this year, researchers say. Testing revealed the Jewish man in his 20s and from Rockland County, New York — who was paralyzed by the disease — caught type 2 vaccine-derived polio virus (VDPV), like that detected in wastewater in the other nations.

ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO