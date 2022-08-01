The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of IONQ, ET and U

www.benzinga.com
Wilmington, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2022) - Rigrodsky Law, P.A. is investigating Ping Identity Holding Corp. ("Ping") PING regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Ping's agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the agreement, Ping's shareholders will receive $28.50 per share.
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers ofIntuit Inc. ("Intuit" or the "Company") INTU. Investors who purchased Intuit sharesare encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/intu.
MMTec, Inc. MTC shares gained 390.6% to close at $7.85 on Tuesday amid volatility in nano-cap Chinese stocks. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN surged 296.9% to settle at $2.80 after the company initiated analytical validation of a Company-developed, PCR-based monkeypox virus test that is specific for the genetic signature of the monkeypox virus.
Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation GWAY has signed an agreement with a tier 1 financial institution to facilitate the sale of a surplus asset located at 620 Essex County Road 37, Leamington, ON. The property is a 10-acre high-tech hydroponic greenhouse owned by the company, currently being rented to Sunrite Greenhouse Ltd.
Electric vehicle (EV) producer Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) is surging today on exciting news. Shareholders of NKLA stock have voted to approve Proposal 2. As noted in a statement released by the company, “this proposal will allow Nikola to increase the number of authorized shares from 600 million to 800 million.”
Bookings Holdings saw mixed second-quarter results with its earnings coming in at $19.08 per share after a $17.57 estimate. Revenue was a little light at $4.29 billion against the $4.32 estimate. Cheddar’s Michelle Castillo says the travel company might be feeling the same headwinds as Airbnb, “especially with a lot of cancellations due to airline shortages in the latter half of the quarter.” Booking Holdings’ stock was up 4% after hours.
ExxonMobil has announced an estimated second-quarter 2022 earnings of $17.9 Bn. A record quarter for the company. U.S. oil supermajor ExxonMobil has announced an estimated second-quarter 2022 earnings of $17.9 billion. A record quarter for the company. Second-quarter results included a favorable identified item of nearly $300 million associated with...
Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) announced Tuesday that the Deepwater Conqueror ultra-deepwater drillship has been awarded a two-year contract by a “major operator” for work in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Under the deal, payment for the drillship comes in at $440,000 per day with up to an incremental...
MILWAUKEE, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Romeo (NYSE: RMO) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Nikola. Ademi LLP alleges Romeo's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Romeo holders will receive only 0 0.1186 of a...
Bitcoin (BTC) maximalist Michael Saylor has announced that he will step down as the chief executive officer of MicroStrategy, the business intelligence firm he helped co-found in 1989. In a Tuesday notice on its second quarter earnings for 2022, MicroStrategy said Saylor would be assuming the new role of executive...
Brookfield Infr Partners BIP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Brookfield Infr Partners missed estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.14. Revenue was up $1.02 billion from...
Criteo CRTO reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Criteo beat estimated earnings by 34.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.43. Revenue was down $5.71 million from the same period last...
O-I Glass OI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. O-I Glass beat estimated earnings by 12.31%, reporting an EPS of $0.73 versus an estimate of $0.65. Revenue was up $118.00 million from the same...
U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 400 points. Here is the list of some big stocks moving higher in the previous session. Ping Identity Holding Corp. PING shares jumped 60.7% to close at $28.08 after the company announced it will be acquired by Thoma Bravo for $28.50 per share in cash. Ping Identity also posted a Q2 loss of $0.34 per share.
GeoVax Labs Inc GOVX shares are trading higher Monday after New York City on Saturday declared monkeypox a public health emergency, which has lifted monkeypox-related stocks. Over the weekend, New York City officials declared monkeypox a public health emergency due to the spread of the virus in the area. The public health emergency designation allows officials to issue emergency orders under the city health code and implement measures to help slow down the spread of the virus.
On Tuesday, shares of Techtronic Industries Company Limited TTNDY experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +1.75% to $55.72. The overall sentiment for TTNDY has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Decrease Short Exposure. The...
JLL earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Credit Suisse recently issued a few calls across multiple industries implying serious upside for each stock, but one in particular with over 75% upside.
After markets close Tuesday afternoon, these four companies will be reporting quarterly earnings.
