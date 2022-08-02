ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

US to Stop TSMC, Intel From Adding Advanced Chip Fabs in China

By Debby Wu
Bloomberg
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bloomberg.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

How China Could Respond If Nancy Pelosi Visits Taiwan — And The Stocks To Watch

The possibility of an unconfirmed visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is causing tension to rise between the U.S. and China. If Pelosi were to consummate her visit, the event could have a negative impact on assets and stocks associated with China and Taiwan. Companies and sectors that depend on peaceful relations between the U.S. government and the Chinese Communist Party could take a hit.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fortune

Beijing is trying to stop Pelosi from visiting the leading supplier of chips to the U.S., warning it is ‘seriously prepared’ to retaliate if she goes to Taiwan

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is reportedly scheduling a trip to Taiwan in August, paying visit to the world's leading producer of semiconductors and the most important supplier of chips to the U.S. The self-governing island produces 92% of the world's most advanced chips, including the chipsets that power iPhones and most other U.S. tech.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Congress#Tsmc#Stop Tsmc#The Us Congress#Intel Corp
The Guardian

Sanctions against Russia are not backfiring

Simon Jenkins (The rouble is soaring and Putin is stronger than ever – our sanctions have backfired, 29 July) writes that sanctions “are meant to intimidate peoples into restraining their princes”. Throughout his piece he puts forward this very instrumentalist view of sanctions, but says not a word about the ethical component.
POLITICS
The New York Times

Pelosi Trip to Taiwan Would Test China’s Appetite for Confrontation

An amphibious landing as part of Taiwanese military exercises in Pingtung, Taiwan, July 28, 2022. (Lam Yik Fei/The New York Times) Soon after Beijing’s last big confrontation with Washington over Taiwan, Xi Jinping, then a rising official in a Chinese province that faces the disputed island, joined a reserve artillery division and later had himself photographed in military greens, cap turned backward as he peered through the sights of an anti-aircraft gun.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Reuters

U.S. considers crackdown on memory chip makers in China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is considering limiting shipments of American chipmaking equipment to memory chip makers in China including Yangtze Memory Technologies Co Ltd (YMTC), according to four people familiar with the matter, part of a bid to halt China’s semiconductor sector advances and protect U.S. companies.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fortune

The U.S. wants to spend $52 billion to become a chips powerhouse. Experts say that hundreds of billions—and decades—is needed to crack its reliance on Asia

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The threat of China looms so large that it has united Washington into advancing discussions on funding an unprecedented package of subsidies for the U.S. semiconductor sector. On Tuesday, the...
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

China blocks some Taiwan imports but avoids chip disruptions

BEIJING (AP) — China blocked imports of citrus, fish and other foods from Taiwan in retaliation for a visit by a top American lawmaker, Nancy Pelosi, but has avoided disrupting one of the world’s most important technology and manufacturing relationships. The two sides, which split in 1949 after a civil war, have no official relations but multibillion-dollar business ties, especially in the flow of Taiwanese-made processor chips needed by Chinese factories that assemble the world’s smartphones and other electronics. They built that business while Beijing threatened for decades to enforce the ruling Communist Party’s claim to the island by attacking. Two-way trade soared 26% last year to $328.3 billion. Taiwan, which produces half the world’s processor chips and has technology the mainland can’t match, said sales to Chinese factories rose 24.4% to $104.3 billion.
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

China’s Covid Outbreak Stabilizes as Shanghai Cases Hold at Zero

China’s latest Covid-19 outbreak has stabilized, with cases in Shanghai holding at zero for the second day in a row and the flareup in Shenzhen seemingly under control. Nationwide, 373 cases were recorded Monday. While up from Sunday’s near three-week low of 277, it’s still well down from the peak of 935 infections two weeks ago.
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

China Signals Plan to Launch Missiles Over Taiwan in a Dramatic, Troubling Escalation

China signaled on Wednesday it plans to dramatically escalate military provocations aimed at Taiwan to include flying missiles over it for the first time, a clear sign that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s departure from visiting the island nation marks not the end of a burgeoning standoff with the U.S. but rather the beginning of one.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy