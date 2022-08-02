US to Stop TSMC, Intel From Adding Advanced Chip Fabs in China

www.bloomberg.com
Chip stocks plunge as Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan. Here’s why the chip sector in particular could lose big if China follows through on its threat of ‘strong countermeasures’
Taiwan plays an outsize role in the global chip supply chain, as its manufacturers are especially important suppliers of advanced chips.
How China Could Respond If Nancy Pelosi Visits Taiwan — And The Stocks To Watch
The possibility of an unconfirmed visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is causing tension to rise between the U.S. and China. If Pelosi were to consummate her visit, the event could have a negative impact on assets and stocks associated with China and Taiwan. Companies and sectors that depend on peaceful relations between the U.S. government and the Chinese Communist Party could take a hit.
China Retaliates Against Taiwan After Pelosi Visit: What It Means For Semiconductors, Other Key Sectors
China imposed a new set of commercial sanctions on Taiwan on Wednesday as an apparent retaliation after the visit of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi visited the island country on Tuesday as part of an official Indo-Pacific tour in the face of aggressive warnings from Chinese officials. China’s newly...
Beijing is trying to stop Pelosi from visiting the leading supplier of chips to the U.S., warning it is ‘seriously prepared’ to retaliate if she goes to Taiwan
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is reportedly scheduling a trip to Taiwan in August, paying visit to the world's leading producer of semiconductors and the most important supplier of chips to the U.S. The self-governing island produces 92% of the world's most advanced chips, including the chipsets that power iPhones and most other U.S. tech.
China is no longer the top holder of US debt after its total dips below $1 trillion for the first time in 12 years
In May, China held $980.8 billion in US debt, down $23 billion from the prior month and almost $100 billion from a year ago.
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
China Makes New Threats As Rumors Swirl That Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit Is Imminent (Updated)
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi seen in an inset above a picture of a US Air Force C-40 aircraft. gillfoto via Wikicommons / Nathan Howard/Getty ImagesChina "is standing by" if the House Speaker "dares" to visit Taiwan as U.S. carrier strike group sails near the island.
Nancy Pelosi Meets With Taiwan Semiconductor: Will It Help Line The Speaker's Pockets?
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi made headlines this week with a highly scruntinized visit to Taiwan, a move that led to crisis control from the White House and affect relations between China and the U.S. going forward. The visit to Taiwan could also have a large impact on the...
The U.S. made a breakthrough battery discovery — then gave the technology to China
Taxpayers spent $15 million on research to build a breakthrough battery. Then the U.S. government gave it to China.
Sanctions against Russia are not backfiring
Simon Jenkins (The rouble is soaring and Putin is stronger than ever – our sanctions have backfired, 29 July) writes that sanctions “are meant to intimidate peoples into restraining their princes”. Throughout his piece he puts forward this very instrumentalist view of sanctions, but says not a word about the ethical component.
Pelosi Trip to Taiwan Would Test China’s Appetite for Confrontation
An amphibious landing as part of Taiwanese military exercises in Pingtung, Taiwan, July 28, 2022. (Lam Yik Fei/The New York Times) Soon after Beijing’s last big confrontation with Washington over Taiwan, Xi Jinping, then a rising official in a Chinese province that faces the disputed island, joined a reserve artillery division and later had himself photographed in military greens, cap turned backward as he peered through the sights of an anti-aircraft gun.
Japan warns of rising global tension, Russia-China arms ties
TOKYO (AP) — Japan warned of escalating national security threats stemming from Russia’s war on Ukraine and China’s tensions with Taiwan in an annual defense paper issued Friday, as Japan tries to bolster its military capability and spending. The annual defense white paper, approved by Prime Minister...
China and the US are facing off – and in Taiwan we are caught between them | Brian Hioe
Nancy Pelosi’s visit has put the world on edge. But for Taiwanese people, life has to carry on, says magazine editor Brian Hioe
U.S. considers crackdown on memory chip makers in China
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is considering limiting shipments of American chipmaking equipment to memory chip makers in China including Yangtze Memory Technologies Co Ltd (YMTC), according to four people familiar with the matter, part of a bid to halt China’s semiconductor sector advances and protect U.S. companies.
The U.S. wants to spend $52 billion to become a chips powerhouse. Experts say that hundreds of billions—and decades—is needed to crack its reliance on Asia
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The threat of China looms so large that it has united Washington into advancing discussions on funding an unprecedented package of subsidies for the U.S. semiconductor sector. On Tuesday, the...
China blocks some Taiwan imports but avoids chip disruptions
BEIJING (AP) — China blocked imports of citrus, fish and other foods from Taiwan in retaliation for a visit by a top American lawmaker, Nancy Pelosi, but has avoided disrupting one of the world’s most important technology and manufacturing relationships. The two sides, which split in 1949 after a civil war, have no official relations but multibillion-dollar business ties, especially in the flow of Taiwanese-made processor chips needed by Chinese factories that assemble the world’s smartphones and other electronics. They built that business while Beijing threatened for decades to enforce the ruling Communist Party’s claim to the island by attacking. Two-way trade soared 26% last year to $328.3 billion. Taiwan, which produces half the world’s processor chips and has technology the mainland can’t match, said sales to Chinese factories rose 24.4% to $104.3 billion.
China’s Covid Outbreak Stabilizes as Shanghai Cases Hold at Zero
China’s latest Covid-19 outbreak has stabilized, with cases in Shanghai holding at zero for the second day in a row and the flareup in Shenzhen seemingly under control. Nationwide, 373 cases were recorded Monday. While up from Sunday’s near three-week low of 277, it’s still well down from the peak of 935 infections two weeks ago.
Don't 'play with fire' over Taiwan, China's Xi warns in call with Biden
WASHINGTON/BEIJING, July 28 (Reuters) - Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned against playing with fire over Taiwan in a call with U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday, highlighting Beijing's concerns about a possible visit to the Chinese-claimed island by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Taiwan sees cyberattack, Chinese warplanes amid spat with China over expected Pelosi visit
Taiwan on Tuesday was hit with a cyberattack and threatened by Chinese war planes flying near its boundary in the Taiwan Straight as tensions with Beijing have escalated ahead of an unconfirmed visit from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Taiwanese authorities confirmed Tuesday that the Office of the President’s...
China Signals Plan to Launch Missiles Over Taiwan in a Dramatic, Troubling Escalation
China signaled on Wednesday it plans to dramatically escalate military provocations aimed at Taiwan to include flying missiles over it for the first time, a clear sign that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s departure from visiting the island nation marks not the end of a burgeoning standoff with the U.S. but rather the beginning of one.
