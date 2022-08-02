www.montecitojournal.net
Two California individuals stole pride flags and now face hate crime chargesJosue TorresLos Olivos, CA
Why this California town should be your next choice to visit?VishnuSolvang, CA
Opinion: Montecito Resident, Prince Harry, Was The Wrong Keynote Speaker During Nelson Mandela Day at The U.N.Amancay TapiaNew York City, NY
A Historical Fiesta Fête
Fiesta fever was palpable when the Santa Barbara Historical Museum hosted its La Fiesta del Museo, chaired by Sharon Bradford, for the first time in two years with 300 traditionally garbed guests helping raise 10% of the popular institution’s annual budget. A colorful variety of musical acts kept the...
Fiesta and Fun at the Polo Fields
It was a very in-tents occasion when Teresa Kuskey, the bubbly founder of the La Boheme dance company, and social gadabout Rick Oshay hosted their annual fiesta bash at the Santa Barbara Polo Club for 175 guests. The fun fête in a giant marquee featured Teresa’s colorful dancers, who led...
Film Threads: ‘Scilla and Savings on SBIFF
UCSB Arts & Lectures’ Hot Fun in the Summertime free film screening series presents The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, the 1994 Australian road comedy that became a certified cult classic about two drag queens and a transgender woman (Terence Stamp!) journeying across the Australian Outback in an old tour bus. Showtime is 8:30 pm Friday, July 29, at the County Courthouse Sunken Garden before the site goes dark for a week in favor of Fiesta.
New OSB Chair Appointed
Nicholas Burlett is the new chair of Opera Santa Barbara replacing Joan Rutkowski after a four-year reign. Burlett, a graduate of Cornell University, New York, is a director of engineering for an international safety and security software firm and moved to our Eden by the Beach in 2004. “We must...
Montecito Motor Classic to Honor Car Legend
American automotive designer, author, and photojournalist Peter Brock will be the honoree this year at the Montecito Motor Classic at the Santa Barbara Polo Club in October, I can exclusively reveal. Brock is best known for his work on the Shelby Daytona Cobra Coupe and the Corvette Stingray. His accomplishments...
Growing Up in Neverland
When I started this column, I knew essentially what I wanted to do. For new endeavors, what you want to do is largely defined by what you can do. And for me, that meant speaking to, about, and for Montecito’s young alumni. Along the way, I learned that good...
Montecito – Chapter 4: A Walk to the Beach
Take a sneak peek of Montecito by Michael Cox in this ongoing serialization of his yet-to-be-published book. This fictional story is inspired by “tales of true crime THAT HAPPENED HERE.” After an embarrassing dinner party at the Wimbys’ house, Hollis walks the kids to school. Chapter 3 is available online at montecitojournal.net.
Jenni Kayne Home Opens
Lifestyle guru Jenni Kayne has opened a second store in San Ysidro Village, located adjacent to her original apparel-focused Montecito store. Kayne has created a line of home goods in the same welcoming palette of timeless neutrals and grounded earth tones for which she is known; the store features furniture, including couches, beds, benches, outdoor furniture, credenzas, cedar stumps, and chairs, as well as textiles including pillows, blankets, and towels, and tabletop items such as plates, utensils, and décor. Kayne has also partnered with a few other home brands to offer in-store, including Crow Canyon, Olive Atelier, and Victoria Morris.
MFPD Approves Evacuation Study
Last Friday, July 22, the Montecito Fire Protection District Board of Directors was given a presentation by Chelsea Richer of Fehr & Peers, a consultant company hired by the District to conduct an in-depth study of the District’s evacuation plan. The study took hundreds of hours over 10 months to complete and provided the District with a scientifically valid analysis of the evacuation challenges in Montecito.
