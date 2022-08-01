Artist’s Perspective: Travis ‘ArtSoulLife’ Pickett’s musical woodwork

www.225batonrouge.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
225batonrouge.com
Matt Kenyon, whose work has been shown at MoMA, returns home for new Baton Rouge Gallery exhibit
Matt Kenyon hasn’t touched a canvas in a long time. “It was a strange kind of flashback, even just the tactile part of it,” says the renowned artist, educator and TED Fellow. This month, he is adding Baton Rouge Gallery to his impressive resume of exhibition galleries—and the first in his hometown of Baton Rouge.
225batonrouge.com
Bikes, brunch, Tiger Stadium wine tastings and more this weekend in Baton Rouge
The Baton Rouge Orthopedic Clinic is throwing a party Tiger fans and wine enthusiasts won’t want to miss on Saturday, August 6 . BROC’s Annual Rock and Wine at Tiger Stadium will feature wine tastings, music and silent and live auctions. Lucky patrons might even meet Mike the Tiger. Take this opportunity to enjoy time with friends and family while supporting the group’s local doctors.
225batonrouge.com
Meet a few faces behind the plant pop-ups flourishing at local markets
You don’t have to go far from home to find eclectic plants, vibrant bouquets and artful planters and accessories. In fact, some of the most interesting plants are coming straight from local backyards. Baton Rouge is home to many vendors who take the time to meticulously grow, care for and arrange plants at their homes. Now, you can find their work in locally owned shops or at pop-up markets. Here are some fresh faces to get to know in the plant community.
225batonrouge.com
Fat Cow on Highland closes after 11 years
Fat Cow Burgers and Salads on Highland Road just south of LSU has permanently closed after about 11 years in business, according to an internet search and a post on one of the restaurant’s social media channels. A sign on the door indicates the business is closed by order...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
225batonrouge.com
The future of LSU: A star-studded roster and an accomplished head coach
There really is no place quite like Louisiana. Its culture is a unique blend of French, Spanish, African and other global influences, put on full display through extravagant festivals, diverse music and historic architecture. Its food is an even crazier blend of flavors that make for some divine dishes you simply can’t find in most other states.
225batonrouge.com
225’s August issue is on stands now, and it’s all about Tiger football
There really is no place quite like Louisiana. But its people might be the most dynamic of it all—loud, proud and passionate, particularly when it comes to their sports teams. So as the state’s flagship university finds itself heading in a new direction under new leadership and with a roster of star-studded players, expectations from those passionate sports fans will be high.
225batonrouge.com
Familiar and fresh faces compete for LSU’s starting quarterback job
After witnessing the mesmerizing play of LSU’s Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow in 2019, Tiger fans have endured two frustrating seasons of injuries and inexperience at the game’s most important position. Myles Brennan started off the 2020 campaign strong, throwing for over 1,100 yards and 11 touchdowns...
Comments / 0