/home/hcvcp/public_html/wp-content/themes/Hudson County View/includes/wp_booster/td_category_template.php

Hudson County, NJ

By Michael Shurin
 2 days ago
Hoboken Planning Board resumes Story Dispensary hearing with architect testimony

The Hoboken Planning Board resumed their Story Dispensary hearing yesterday, and just like last time, they only made it through one witness – the project architect. The project, which some neighbors have been outspoken against, has a pending court case has already cleared the Hoboken Cannabis Review Board in February and then Hudson County Planning Board in May.
HOBOKEN, NJ
LETTER: Story Dispensary should not receive approvals to operate in Hoboken

In a letter to the editor, Hoboken residents Bob Conrad and Debbie Jacobus give their point of view on why Story Dispensary should not receive approvals. As 36-year Hoboken residents, we are writing to express our observations and concerns regarding the roll out of cannabis dispensaries in general, and specifically, the proposed Story Dispensary at the site of the former Hudson Tavern restaurant.
HOBOKEN, NJ
After being gunned down at 19, Jersey City man enhanced lives by being organ donor

After tragically being gunned down at 19 years old, a Jersey City man enhanced dozens of lives by being an organ and tissue donor, the NJ Sharing Network revealed. “Jordan [Herron]’s legacy will live on forever. He exemplified the giving spirit that exists in our diverse communities throughout New Jersey,” NJ Sharing Network President and CEO Joseph S. Roth said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Ali Leadership Institute graduates 4th class, raises $30k, at Liberty House gala

The Ali Leadership Institute graduated their 4th class and raised $30,000 with Jersey City elected officials at their annual gala at Liberty House last night. The Ali Leadership Institute was founded by former Jersey City Board of Education (BOE) President Mussab Ali and his sister, Abeera Saeed. When he was elected, he became the youngest elected official in Hudson County history.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Standard and Poor’s upgrades North Bergen BOE’s bond rating to AA-

Standard and Poor’s, a well-recognized financial rating agency, has upgraded the North Bergen Board of Education’s bond rating from A+ to AA-. “The one-notch upgrade reflects our view of the district’s improving economic metrics, specifically as a result of significant tax base growth following a revaluation and very strong reserves, coupled with the expectation that management will maintain positive operations and reserve levels while addressing modest pay-as-you-go capital needs,” the agency wrote.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Authorities investigating two-car crash in North Bergen that left 3 people injured

Authorities are investigating an early morning two-car crash in North Bergen that left three people injured, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. This morning, shortly after 2:00 a.m., members of the North Bergen Police Department responded to the intersection of River Road and Bulls Ferry Road in North Bergen on a report of a motor vehicle collision with injuries, Suarez said in a statement.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
