/home/hcvcp/public_html/wp-content/themes/Hudson County View/includes/wp_booster/td_category_template.php

In a letter to the editor, Hoboken residents Bob Conrad and Debbie Jacobus give their point of view on why Story Dispensary should not receive approvals. As 36-year Hoboken residents, we are writing to express our observations and concerns regarding the roll out of cannabis dispensaries in general, and specifically, the proposed Story Dispensary at the site of the former Hudson Tavern restaurant.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO