/home/hcvcp/public_html/wp-content/themes/Hudson County View/includes/wp_booster/td_category_template.php

Hoboken Planning Board resumes Story Dispensary hearing with architect testimony
The Hoboken Planning Board resumed their Story Dispensary hearing yesterday, and just like last time, they only made it through one witness – the project architect. The project, which some neighbors have been outspoken against, has a pending court case has already cleared the Hoboken Cannabis Review Board in February and then Hudson County Planning Board in May.
Weehawken pool will have 1 session for non-residents who register after squabble with DEP
The Weehawken Township Pool will be open for one morning session to non-residents who register in advance after a squabble with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, who took issue with the fact that the project was funded with state dollars. “Please be advised that the township pool policy...
LETTER: Story Dispensary should not receive approvals to operate in Hoboken
In a letter to the editor, Hoboken residents Bob Conrad and Debbie Jacobus give their point of view on why Story Dispensary should not receive approvals. As 36-year Hoboken residents, we are writing to express our observations and concerns regarding the roll out of cannabis dispensaries in general, and specifically, the proposed Story Dispensary at the site of the former Hudson Tavern restaurant.
After being gunned down at 19, Jersey City man enhanced lives by being organ donor
After tragically being gunned down at 19 years old, a Jersey City man enhanced dozens of lives by being an organ and tissue donor, the NJ Sharing Network revealed. “Jordan [Herron]’s legacy will live on forever. He exemplified the giving spirit that exists in our diverse communities throughout New Jersey,” NJ Sharing Network President and CEO Joseph S. Roth said in a statement.
Ali Leadership Institute graduates 4th class, raises $30k, at Liberty House gala
The Ali Leadership Institute graduated their 4th class and raised $30,000 with Jersey City elected officials at their annual gala at Liberty House last night. The Ali Leadership Institute was founded by former Jersey City Board of Education (BOE) President Mussab Ali and his sister, Abeera Saeed. When he was elected, he became the youngest elected official in Hudson County history.
Standard and Poor’s upgrades North Bergen BOE’s bond rating to AA-
Standard and Poor’s, a well-recognized financial rating agency, has upgraded the North Bergen Board of Education’s bond rating from A+ to AA-. “The one-notch upgrade reflects our view of the district’s improving economic metrics, specifically as a result of significant tax base growth following a revaluation and very strong reserves, coupled with the expectation that management will maintain positive operations and reserve levels while addressing modest pay-as-you-go capital needs,” the agency wrote.
Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise receiving death threats over hit-and-run incident
Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise is receiving death threats over a July 19th hit-and-run incident and filed a police report on Monday, her spokesman, Phil Swibinski, said today. “This situation has created strong feelings in many people, but no one should condone these kinds of violent threats and this should...
Authorities investigating two-car crash in North Bergen that left 3 people injured
Authorities are investigating an early morning two-car crash in North Bergen that left three people injured, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. This morning, shortly after 2:00 a.m., members of the North Bergen Police Department responded to the intersection of River Road and Bulls Ferry Road in North Bergen on a report of a motor vehicle collision with injuries, Suarez said in a statement.
LETTER: What’s the point in having 9 Hoboken BOE members when they all always vote yes?
In a letter to the editor, Hoboken resident Kevin Davis poses the question of what’s the point in having nine board of education trustees when they all always vote yes?. Since January 2019, there has only been one vote where a member of the Hoboken School Board has voted no.
HCPO and Jersey City police investigating hit-and-run that badly injured bicyclist, 63
The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating a hit-and-run that badly injured a cyclist, 63, late last month, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. On July 24th, at approximately 12:30 a.m., the Jersey City Police Department responded to the area of John...
Prosecutor: North Bergen man charged with fatal home invasion after perjuring himself
A North Bergen man has been charged with a fatal home invasion that occurred over three years ago after perjuring himself in a related case, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced. Dylan E. Rodriguez, 21, of North Bergen, is charged with felony murder, hindering apprehension, possession of weapon for unlawful...
