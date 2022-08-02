TRADE: Chicago Cubs And San Francisco Giants Make A Deal

www.yardbarker.com
Breaking: Yankees, Cubs Have Agreed To Trade
The New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs have reportedly agreed to a notable trade. While it's not the blockbuster move some fans are waiting on, it's still a significant one. New York has acquired right-handed relief pitcher Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs. Jack Curry of YES first reported...
Cubs Roster Moves: Madrigal Activated, Brault to Covid IL, and More
With the earlier report of Cubs’ second baseman Nick Madrigal traveling with the team to St. Louis today, it’s no surprise to see him activated from the injured list. After dealing with a couple of IL stints so far this season, the latest of which was a groin issue that kept him out for almost two months, it’s good to see Madrigal back on the roster. No, he hasn’t had the best season so far. But with two months left in the campaign, he still has time to finish the season strong. He will look to bounce back from the IL and be the contact hitter and on-base machine that he’s already proven capable of.
TRADE: Chicago Cubs Send Former All-Star To Philadelphia Phillies
The Cubs are in the middle of a tough season as they are 41-60 in the 101 games that they have played in so far this season. They are in third place in the NL Central Division, and trail the Milwaukee Brewers by 15.5 games for first place. In addition,...
Why the Cubs didn’t trade Willson Contreras, explained
Why didn’t the Cubs manage to trade catcher Willson Contreras at the MLB trade deadline? Chicago’s plans were scuppered by their high asking price. Willson Contreras said his goodbyes to the Cubs faithful at Wrigley Field last week during what was thought to be his final home game with the organization.
Bears reportedly considering trading away former second round pick Teven Jenkins
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears are exploring the possibility of trading offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, who the organization spent the No. 39 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on just a few short offseasons ago. Jenkins doesn't have a ton of experience since he spent...
Yankees could create insane starting rotation with one last big splash at trade deadline
The New York Yankees made a big move on Monday, just one day before the trade deadline expired. Aside from acquiring bullpen arm Scott Effross via the Chicago Cubs, general manager Brian Cashman executed a trade for Oakland Athletics starting pitcher, Frankie Montas. Montas is a fantastic starter who will...
Why did the Yankees trade Jordan Montgomery for Harrison Bader?
The Yankees trading Jordan Montgomery is still a head-scratcher. How they could trade their #4 starter when Taillon has struggled, Severino is hurt, and German is currently starting is weird. The trade for Harrison Bader, who is on the IL, is also pretty strange. Brian Cashman has always seemed to have a flare for the dramatic with strange deals, and this is no exception. Harrison Bader is a question mark, the pitching depth is weakened, and everyone in the fanbase is puzzled as to what is going on. I did not like this trade at all at first, but now? Well, I think it might make a bit of sense.
Josh Hader Traded To San Diego For Taylor Rodgers, Prospects
The Milwaukee Brewers have traded closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. The news was first reported by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and ESPN’s Jeff Passan, then confirmed by the Brewers later in the afternoon.
Chicago Bears: One Player On His Way Out While Another Likely Stays
The drama is already high at Chicago Bears training camp. One player looks to be on his way out of town while another one who was thought to be out suddenly is back in. The Chicago Bears are less than a week into training camp yet the drama is already high. Contract disputes dominated from the start, but at least they’re not ugly. There is just nothing going on yet.
Cardinals Offer A Quick Goodbye To A Talented Player
It’s never easy to say goodbye to a fan favorite. Yesterday, with the clock ticking before the trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees completed a trade that sent left-hander Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis in exchange for Gold Glove center fielder Harrison Bader. Bader was...
New York Yankees trade for Chicago Cubs rookie reliever Scott Effross
The New York Yankees acquired right-handed reliever Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for minor league right-hander Hayden Wesneski on Monday. Effross, 28, is a sidearmer in the midst of a standout rookie season. In 44 innings, he has a 2.66 ERA, a strikeout-to-walk ratio of more than 4-to-1 and 2.19 FIP (fielding independent pitching), the 10th best in baseball among pitchers with more than 40 innings.
Cubs Trade Scott Effross to Yankees for No. 7 Prospect Hayden Wesneski
The Chicago Cubs are continuing their sell-off at the trade deadline by trading RHP Scott Effross to the New York Yankees for RHP Hayden Wesneski. Wesneski, a 6th-round draft pick in 2019, is ranked as the Yankees’ 7th-best prospect according to MLB.com. As of now, it appears to be a one-for-one trade.
Braves get a discouraging injury update on Ozzie Albies
Originally, the timeline looked like it could be as early as the middle of July. Now, it seems like Albies could be out a bit longer. The Braves added Ehire Adrianza, a player from the 2021 World Series run, to the roster to platoon with Orlando Arcia at second base. Hopefully, Albies can be back for the 2022 postseason push — the Braves will need him.
Cubs announcers roast Cardinals vets Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina
The Chicago Cubs’ broadcast team had a bit of fun at the expense of two St. Louis Cardinals stalwarts during Tuesday’s broadcast. Play-by-play man Jon Sciambi had some fun with the fact that veteran batterymates Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright were employing MLB’s new PitchCom system during Tuesday’s contest. Sciambi compared that to one’s grandparents getting their first mobile phone, which prompted laughter — and a half-hearted defense — from color commentator Jim Deshaies.
Royals trade Cam Gallagher to the Padres for outfielder Brent Rooker
The Royals get a power bat for depth. The Royals have acquired outfielder Brent Rooker from the San Diego Padres for catcher Cam Gallagher, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic. The 27-year-old Rooker is a right-handed hitter who has appeared in just two games with the Padres this year, but hit .201/.291/.397 with 9 home runs in 58 games with the Twins last year. Rooker is a right-handed hitter who was originally a first-round pick in 2017 by the Twins out of Mississippi State. In 2018 he was ranked as the #98 prospect in baseball by Baseball America. He put up good power numbers in the minors but has a lot of swing-and-miss to his game, and has struck out in 32.7 percent of his MLB plate appearances. Cam Gallagher has appeared in parts of the last six seasons with the Royals as a backup catcher. The former second-round pick has hit .240/.302/.355 in 171 career MLB games, but has been reknowned for his defense and framing ability. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time this.
Braves involved in trade talks surrounding Noah Syndergaard
The Hot Stove is burning up! Juan Soto was just traded to the Padres, and the Braves made a pair of under-the-radar trades late last night by acquiring Jake Odorizzi from the Astros in exchange for Will Smith and Robbie Grossman from the Tigers. But they might not be done just yet after reports surfaced the Braves were involved in trade talks surrounding Noah Syndergaard.
St. Louis Cardinals acquire All-Star pitcher Jose Quintana
Left-hander Jose Quintana was acquired by the Cardinals from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, filling a hole in the St.
White Sox trade for reliever Diekman, Red Sox get OF Pham
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox acquired left-handed reliever Jake Diekman from the Boston Red Sox on Monday for catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named or cash. Later in the day, the Red Sox obtained left fielder Tommy Pham in a trade with Cincinnati for a player to be named or cash.
Chicago Cubs roster after trade deadline moves
Even though the Chicago Cubs hung onto All-Stars Wilson Contreras and Ian Happ, they still made a couple of changes to the roster. They traded RHP David Robertson to Philadelphia Phillies for RHP Ben Brown. They also dealt RHP Mychal Givens to New York Mets for RHP Saul Gonzalez. They traded RHP Scott Effross to New York Yankees for RHP Hayden Wesneski. Finally, they got Zach McKinstry in return for reliever Chris Martin.
Juan Soto has message for opposing pitchers: 'Good luck'
Juan Soto and Josh Bell spoke with the San Diego media on Wednesday after being introduced as the newly acquired members of the Padres. During the press conference, Soto was asked to share his thoughts on being part of a stacked lineup that includes Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. in addition to him and Bell.
