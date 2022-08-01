24hrs in Sun Valley: August – Peter Burke – Sun Valley Wine Auction

www.visitsunvalley.com
On Monday, July 25, Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region received a report of a black bear incident in a residential area in East Fork, south of Ketchum. Conservation officers who investigated the report found that on Friday, July 22, a woman was walking her Great Pyrenees near her home when she and the dog encountered a black bear at close proximity on the trail. It was estimated to be 120 pounds by the woman, who noted the bear was approximately the same size as her dog. ...
Head-on Bicycle Crash in Ketchum Sends One to Hospital
KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-A 61-year-old man on a bicycle had to be hospitalized Friday following a head-on crash with another bicyclist on a Ketchum trail. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, deputies and emergency personnel responded at around 11 a.m. to the intersection of Gimlet Road, south of Ketchum for bicycles that hit head-on. The sheriff's office said a pickup had stopped in the road and motioned the two men, the 61-year-old of Ketchum and a 67-year-old of Sun Valley, to cross when they hit handle bars. Only the one man had to be taken to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center.
Hailey Woman Charged with Stealing Car Out of Shoshone
HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Hailey woman is facing several charges including felony possession of a stollen vehicle following a traffic stop in Bellevue. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, Andrea Marie Sohns, 47, was booked into the Blaine County Detention Center July 28, on possession of a stollen vehicle, misdemeanor driving under the influence, and cited with failure to purchase a drivers license. Deputies had been told to be on the look out for a stollen Honda sedan out of Shoshone which was spotted as it entered Bellevue. Sohns was allegedly driving the car. The car was returned to its owner.
