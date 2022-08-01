truewestmagazine.com
If You See Cowboy Boots On a Fence Post in Colorado it Means This
If you've ever driven through the rural areas of Colorado, you may have come across ranches or farms that have a pair of cowboy boots resting upside down on top of a fence post. Sometimes, it's both boots, and other times, just one. Residents who place cowboy boots on fence...
No arms, no legs, no excuses: Wickenburg (Arizona) football coach Carter Crosland sees no obstacles
Wickenburg assistant football coach Carter Crosland, born without arms and legs, drives himself 30 minutes to practice on his motorized wheelchair.
The Abandoned Ghost Town of Henson Colorado Sits Near a Broken Dam
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Today we are headed down Colorado County Road 20 from Lake City to the townsite of Henson. This mining community first found gold here in 1871. Where...
Beasts of Burden: Wild Horses and Burros Are Dying Hard Deaths in the West
“WELL, I NEVER THOUGHT I’d ride up this wash and not see a burro.”. Travis Holyoak squints into the gully from beneath the shade of his straw hat. Despite the midday glare, the rancher can see plenty from horseback. The craggy mesas of Arizona’s Black Mountains stretch ahead of us, spring green-up just starting to recede from the slopes. At a distance, the land looks almost lush. Up close, there’s no mistaking it for the desert it is. Our horses pick their way past spiky yucca, catclaw, and gobs of dried burro dung.
Smithonian
Three Climbers Reported Dead at Glacier National Park
Three men died while climbing mountains in Montana’s Glacier National Park in recent days. On July 25, rescuers recovered the bodies of mountaineers Brian Kennedy and Jack Beard, who had set off together on July 21 to climb Dusty Star Mountain. Kennedy and Beard, who were both 67 and...
WATCH: Hikers Rescue Disoriented Bighorn Sheep Stuck Head-First in Rock Field
A bighorn sheep with its head stuck under a rock received help from some hikers who just happened to wander by. In a video from TikTok user grizzlyman2022, a bighorn sheep is seen on its side, head covered by a rock. It looks like the sheep went headfirst into the rock field, possibly knocked itself out, and couldn’t figure out how to get out.
Westerners Struggle to Manage Booming Wild Horse Populations
The article is republished from Stateline, an initiative of the Pew Charitable Trusts. Wild horses hold a special place in the mythos of the American West, with images of free-roaming herds of mustangs grazing on vast public rangelands. But for some communities in New Mexico, the reality tragically differs. Dehydrated...
