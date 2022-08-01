NY SENATE REPUBLICANS RELEASE COMPREHENSIVE REPORT ON RECORD INFLATION

www.nysenate.gov
CSEA members ratify five-year contract with New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement Wednesday.
WRGB
One year since AG launched investigation results into workplace misconduct against Cuomo
New York State (WRGB) — Today marks the anniversary of a day of infamy in New York State. It was on this day exactly one year ago that NYS Attorney General Letitia James issued a scathing report, documenting 11 sexual harassment and sexual misconduct allegations against then-Governor Andrew Cuomo.
Gov. Hochul wants to make it easier to become health care worker in N.Y.
ALBANY, N.Y. -- With more than 9,000 job openings across the state, Gov. Kathy Hochul says she wants to grow New York's health care work force by making it easier to become a health care worker."Easier means relieving the financial crunch that is required to get the education necessary. So today, we're here to announce the 1,000 winners of our 'Nurses for the Future' program," Hochul said.Winners were selected through a lottery for scholarships to State University of New York or City University of New York institutions.The governor also announced $1.3 billion in funding for bonuses for health care workers and plans to increase wages for home health care aides.
spectrumlocalnews.com
With inflation up, New York Republicans revive call for spending cap
Republicans in the state Senate on Monday called for a formalized cap on state spending in New York's budget as inflationary costs continue to take their toll. The conference released a report highlighting the effects of inflation on New Yorkers' wallets and proposed a 10-point package of propoals meant to curtail the impact of higher consumer prices. That includes a formal 2% cap on spending increases in the state budget as well as targeted tax relief, a lowering of housing costs and approving measures meant to reduce energy prices.
wshu.org
New York State Senator Todd Kaminsky resigns
New York State Senator Todd Kaminsky, D-Long Beach, resigned on Friday. He had served Nassau County’s south shore since 2016 and co-chaired the state environmental committee. The resignation was unexpected. Kaminski was scheduled to finish his term on December 31, 2022. In a letter, Kaminsky told Majority Leader Andrea...
WHEC TV-10
New York State REAL ID deadline
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Planning any trips for next year? Will you need to fly? If so you better listen up! The deadline is coming for REAL IDs. What's this all about? News10NBC's Nikki Rudd has what you need to know. First, pull out your driver's license. Go ahead....
wdkx.com
New York State Attorney General Letitia James Office Asking Victims To Report Crypto Investment Fraud
New York State Attorney General Letitia James is urging New Yorkers to come forward if they invested in cryptocurrency. People who invest in cryptocurrency or have been affected or deceived by the crypto crash are to contact her office. Many high profile cryptocurrency businesses had mass layoffs, frozen customer withdrawals,...
nysenate.gov
New NYS law to improve storm response efforts by utilities
Last week Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation by state Sen. Anna M. Kaplan (D-North Hills) and Assemblyman Nader J. Sayegh (D-Yonkers), S.932a/A.3258, to improve storm response efforts by utilities and ensure that problems seen during the failed response to Tropical Storm Isaias in 2020 are not repeated in future emergency response situations.
wamc.org
History is never settled at the Schuyler Mansion in Albany
With many school districts and even entire states moving to limit unflattering but factual accounts of American history, including maltreatment of indigenous people and slavery, curators at the Schuyler Mansion Historical Site in Albany are heading in the other direction. “We start talking about slavery here in the visitor center,...
What is New York State’s Most Rural County?
You probably have seen the memes of what people outside of the state think when you say you're from New York. Certainly, not all of the state is the skyline of Manhattan. But there are some who still have gotten the memo, apparently. But have you thought about really getting away from it all?
scenichudson.org
Why to Support These New Bike Safety Bills for N.Y. State
New York recently got an F+ grade for its traffic laws regarding biking. New legislation could help — and for those who've lost loved ones cycling, it's personal. In this year’s ranking of bike-friendly states conducted annually by the League of American Bicyclists, New York placed 13th. (FYI, Massachusetts, Oregon, Washington, California, and Minnesota hold places one through five, respectively.)
10 Guards Attacked by Inmates at Max Security Prison in Upstate NY
10 Guards Attacked by Inmates at Max Security Prison in Upstate NY. Multiple staffers were attacked by inmates and as many as 10 of them sustained injuries during a violent outburst at a maximum security prison in Upstate New York on Monday. "We've got some serious injuries here. Coxsackie is...
Big Week For Anyone Who Hunts New York State
The summer heat and the month of August are here in New York State. While we enjoy our picnics and camping and summer fun, some of us are looking forward to the cool mornings and clear and crisp afternoons! Hunting season is not that far away and there are some important things for those who hunt need to remember. First and foremost, now is the time to buy your license or apply for doe permits!
Extra $95 in N.Y. SNAP monthly benefits extended; here’s what to expect
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As inflation continues to constrict consumers’ wallets, New York households enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) can expect to receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits through October. The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA), which issues SNAP...
Will There Be Free Samples at the North East Cannabis Convention?
Are you a cannabis enthusiast? Are you looking to get cannabis or hemp based products for your business? Or even see what new things are available for packaging the products?. Maybe a convention is the best way to check out all of the new products? Remember what a convention was? You might think that they are things that are only done in Las Vegas and that there must be show girls and debauchery, but not at this convention.
Energy bill assistance available for New Yorkers
ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – New Yorkers struggling with their electric and gas bills can now get some help from a $567 million assistance program announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul. Hochul said the majority of the money will help more than 327,000 low-income gas and electric customers pay their August bills. Around $557 million came from […]
Hudson Falls Powerhouse, Allen Mill to be torn down
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reached an agreement to dismantle the Powerhouse and Allen Mill in Hudson Falls, with General Electric and the facilities' owner, Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation.
WKBW-TV
New York State DMV and Department of Civil Service announce online exam for new motor vehicle representatives
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State DMV and Department of Civil Service announced Monday that the civil service exam will now be offered online for the first time. The exam opened Monday, Aug. 1, and will be available until Wednesday, Aug. 31. "This is an excellent opportunity...
newyorkupstate.com
NY’s medical marijuana industry: New state rules would drive up prices
New York’s largest medical marijuana trade group is imploring the state’s Office of Cannabis Management to change draft regulations for marijuana packaging and labeling that it says are onerous and out of step with other legal states. In a letter to OCM, the NY Medical Cannabis Industry Association...
Limits On Single Orders Of Wings In New York State?
There is simply nothing better than a fresh order of your favorite chicken wings. Here in Buffalo, we just call them wings. But no matter how you refer to them (just don't use "Buffalo wings") you know the exact amount of wings that you can handle before you give in or have had your fill. But perhaps that limit is way too many? Should there be a standard for the portion size of wings that a restaurant should or can be allowed to serve?
