Heather Savoie, Senior VP of Finance at Visit Lake Charles Earns CDME Certification

www.visitlakecharles.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theadvocate.com
L'Auberge, Boomtown parent company changing its name
Penn National Gaming, the parent company of five Louisiana casinos, announced Thursday it is changing its name. The business will now be known as Penn Entertainment. The new name reflects the transformation the company has undergone over the past few years, Jay Snowden, Penn Entertainment CEO and president, said in a statement.
See Inside The Newly Renovated Pat’s Of Henderson In Lake Charles
One of the most popular restaurants in Lake Charles has finally reopened two years later after it suffered major damage from hurricanes Laura and Delta. The restaurant was forced to stay closed until it could be remodeled and put back together after the storms. Now, Pat's Of Henderson's, which is...
dailyadvent.com
The Louisiana Crown Act makes an impact on many in the Lake Area
The "Louisiana Crown Act," makes an impact on many in the Lake area. Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Natural hairstyles have always been a trend, but now they’re here to stay with the Louisiana Crown Act. It went into effect Monday, prohibiting employers from discriminating against workers because of their hairstyles. “I love taking...
Lake Charles, Louisiana Is The Worst Place To Retire In USA
A study released by the National Bureau Of Economic Research (NBER) ranks Lake Charles dead last in the nation for places to retire. The study took into account variables like crime rate, health care, climate, and other factors. The NBER followed senior citizens on Medicare sixty-five years and older from 1999 to 2014.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake Charles Community Reacts To Louisiana Crown Act
Natural hairstyles are just that. Natural. By definition natural hair, it is hair that hasn't been altered by straighteners, chemicals, or texturizers. I have always found it interesting when people say, braids or dredlocks are not natural. When in fact, both are ancient natural hairstyles worn by a variety of ethnic groups African, Asian, and caucasian(Vikings, Germanic tribes) just to name a few. Some may not care for these particular styles and that is okay.
Louisiana Department of Education Releases LEAP Scores, Calcasieu Parish Earned Top 10 Spot
Louisiana Department of Education Releases LEAP Scores, Calcasieu Parish Earned Top 10 Spot. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Education issued LEAP scores for the 21-22 school year on August 3, 2022. The Calcasieu Parish School Board ranked in the top ten in the state for elementary and middle school growth. These results include the Louisiana schools with the highest growth rates. For one-year growth, Vincent Settlement Elementary, Nelson Elementary, and DeQuincy Elementary are in the top 15. T.S. Cooley Elementary was also ranked in the top ten for overall performance in the state.
theadvocate.com
Lake Charles chef and La.'s seafood queen, Amanda Cusey, headed to national cook-off Saturday
The reigning Queen of Louisiana Seafood, chef Amanda Cusey, will face off against 13 other chefs from around the country in the 18th Annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off in New Orleans on Saturday. Cusey won her state queen title in June, preparing a pan-seared red drum over a tomato polenta...
visitlakecharles.org
Cajun and Creole Restaurants in Southwest Louisiana
Depending on how close you are to a Cajun or Creole restaurant in Southwest Louisiana, you can literally smell the spices in the air. Also, being near the Gulf of Mexico, the seafood served in many local restaurants is fresh off the hook and onto your plate. Below are some of the hot spots to get a taste of local Cajun or Creole cuisine!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lake Charles Allure: Southwest Louisiana Invites Visitors to its Playground
Pictured: Lake Charles Skyline | Photo credit:Monsour's Photography. Good times roll with the city’s mixture of cultures and pursuits. Most visitors to Louisiana think of New Orleans as the all-encompassing destination to head to for a true experience of the state, especially when it comes to all things related to the grand fete in these parts—Mardi Gras.
westcentralsbest.com
DeRidder NSU Graduate Receives Graduate Fellowship
Northwestern State University has shared that Jessica Mullican of De Ridder, a recent graduate of Northwestern State University, has been awarded a $2,000 Dean Adele Hagner Stamp Graduate Fellowship from Alpha Lambda Delta, the honor society for first-year academic success. Mullican was inducted into ALD in 2019 and is a previous recipient of ALD’s Trow Undergraduate Scholarship in 2020.
August 2, 2022, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report
Arrested or ticketed for strangulation; resisting an officer; property damage under $1,000. Jadavien Demarco Banks, 35, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for child endangerment. Ayawna Jatyjane Mercedez Breaux, 18, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for domestic abuse. Abbie Gail Deshotel, 55, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested...
The Cheapest Gas Prices In Lake Charles, Louisiana
Remember when gas prices in Lake Charles were over $4 a gallon? Well, those times are long gone as the price of gas continues to fall around the city. AAA is reporting that the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $4.16. That's down around $0.70 from last month. We can place all the blame on California for keeping the national gas price average over $4, because a gallon of gas still cost on average $5.56 in the Sunshine State.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sammy Kershaw Coming Back To Lake Charles In Concert
Kaplan Louisiana's own Sammy Kershaw is coming back to Lake Charles for a big show. The country music legend has been on tour all over the country and now he is coming back to his native state to perform live for you. Over the past few years, Sammy Kershaw has...
VIDEO: Lake Charles Restaurant has “Animal” Crawling in Ceiling
I learned my lesson from the last time I posted about an eatery with an unwanted animal in its establishment. So this time, I will be very vague as to what I think is crawling in the ceiling of this place. I won't tell you the name of the place nor what they serve. However, I am sure multiple people will say where this took place.
Meteorologist Donald Jones Will Join Mikey O Tomorrow Aftertoon
Meteorologist Donald Jones from the National Weather Service in Lake Charles will be live on the air with Mikey O tomorrow afternoon. We'll talk about what's causing the crazy hot summer in SWLA and the Gulf of Mexico loop current and what that means for the remainder of the hurricane season for our area.
KPLC TV
Concrete strips laid along I-210 median
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Concrete strips being laid in the medians of Interstate 210 will anchor cable barriers being installed, according to officials with the Department of Transportation. KPLC has received questions about the purpose of the concrete, which look like sidewalks running down the median. The strips are...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles City Council meeting adjourned after firefighters try to voice concerns without agenda item
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After protesting every day last week, Lake Charles firefighters are continuing their efforts to be heard by city officials. At Wednesday’s city council meeting, dozens attended to support the first responders. “You mean to tell me that we have over 75 people here today,...
Two Boating Incidents in Southwest Louisiana Involving Propeller Strikes Being Investigated by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
Two Boating Incidents in Southwest Louisiana Involving Propeller Strikes Being Investigated by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced on August 1, 2022, that enforcement agents are investigating two different boating incidents involving propeller strikes that occurred in Calcasieu Parish on July 30.
KPLC TV
Several local agencies host National Night Out
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Area residents will have a chance to get to know their first responders at National Night Out events tonight. National Night Out events are being held across the nation as chance to build relationships between first responders and the community. National Night Out events promote...
KPLC TV
DOTD adds new restrictions on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There are new speeding restrictions being set up on the Atchafalaya Basin bridge. If you cross the bridge in less than 19 minutes, you can receive a speeding ticket. If you become a repeat offender, you could be fined up to a thousand dollars. The...
Comments / 0