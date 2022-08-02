Still tracking heat and moisture

www.turnto23.com
Hot and muggy conditions continue Wednesday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Hot and muggy conditions are continuing for our forecast today, with dry conditions resuming in our afternoon hours. Bakersfield's heatwave was extended to 23 days, making it our 8th longest on record. We expect to continue this trend as today's high is expected to reach...
Hot and muggy conditions return to Valley
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It's been a hot and muggy start to the week here in our Valley floor. Storms from over the weekend didn't bring too much rain to the Valley, but it's left us with enough moisture that we're feeling humid early in the mornings. Temperatures are...
Kern sees 21 days of triple digit heat as thunderstorms ease
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Sunday saw more thunderstorm with some locally heavy rain over the higher elevations. Heading into the start of our week, we'll see less storms and more heat. Monday marks 21 days of triple digit heat in the Valley. That streak may come to an end...
Monsoonal moisture is sticking around Kern County on Sunday
Along with the chance of storms and showers, we also have a chance to break the heatwave!. Bakersfield's high for Sunday is set to be 100° degrees- but if that monsoonal moisture cools it down by just one degree, we could end our 20 day heatwave. Nevertheless, if we...
Chipotle on Stockdale Highway seeking to add ‘Chipotlane’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Chipotle fans in Bakersfield may soon be able to get a barbacoa burrito without leaving their car. The city’s planning commission is scheduled to hear a request to expand the Chipotle at 4950 Stockdale Highway for the construction of a “Chipotlane” to be used only for mobile orders. This would be […]
Bristol Hospice opens in Southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bristol Hospice held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday to celebrate the opening of its new location in Southwest Bakersfield. Bristol says the new location on California Avenue provides more space for staff and 24-hour security. Bristol Hospice provides end-of-life care, as well as emotional and spiritual support for patients’ loved […]
Should swimming in the Kern River be illegal?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The body of a man who went missing in the Kern River was recovered at Hart Park on Saturday. Emergency crews were called to River and Elk Roads for a report of a possible drowning at around 7 p.m. Witnesses told rescuers a man tried to swim across the river but […]
Lamont man died in Kern River, identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who drowned in the Kern River on July 30. Guillermo Ocampo Roque, 31, of Lamont was identified as the victim, according to the coroner’s office. Roque was seen jumping into the water and he was later found unresponsive and died at the scene. […]
Kern Living: California Fish Grill Catering
(KERN LIVING) — Planning a party? You’re in luck, as California Fish Grill also offers a catering service. Their catering package serves a minimum of 20 people, but if you’re planning to invite a hundred guests or more – surprise! They can do it too. Take off a huge bulk of stress from your party planning as they will also be providing the chafing dishes, utensils, plates, napkins, and sternos.
Coroner identifies man found unresponsive in Kern River Saturday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified a Lamont man that was found unresponsive from the Kern River over the weekend. Around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Guillermo Ocampo Roque, 31 was seen by a witness jumping into the water at the Kern River west at Kern River Beach, near Round Mountain Road, according to the coroner's office.
Kern River kills out-of-town visitors
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner is working to identify yet another body pulled from the Kern River this weekend. Kern County residents know how deadly the Kern River is but many people from outside our community are unaware of its danger. The river is extremely dangerous and as of this past weekend […]
Eagle Mountain Casino counts down to relaunch
In the Fall of 2019, HBG Design was selected as designer and architect for Eagle Mountain Casino's highly anticipated casino relocation project. The nationally-recognized Top 10 hospitality and entertainment design firm, which has offices in Memphis, San Diego, and Dallas, started design of the project in 2020 and continued design right through the pandemic. Virtual meetings continued with the Tule River Tribe and the design advanced through all the obstacles faced from COVID-19.
BEST EATS: Concha-ta at El Camino Bakery
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Upon entering El Camino Bakery on Saturday I immediately looked to the ice cream case on the left and noticed horchata among the available flavors. No more perusing necessary, my choice was made. Or so I thought. But then I saw the list of specialties had something called a “concha-ta” — […]
Flash flood warnings issued for parts of Kern County
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The National Weather Service in Hanford, Calif., has issued a flash flood warning for east central Kern County until 2:45 p.m. Monday. The area includes Tehachapi, Golden Hills, Jawbone Canyon and Water Canyon, according to NWS. At 12:46 p.m., doppler radars detected thunderstorms producing heavy...
'Going Camping!'
Even though we live and work in the Kern River Valley, we are mountain folk who still like to get away from the TV and other distractions even if it is just for a weekend. We visit the high county, the thousands of dirt bike trails, the countless campgrounds and hiking trails, all just to get away and recharge our outdoor adventures. This summer has been a bigger challenge than most years due to the drought and extremely high temperatures we have been experiencing lately. No matter what we still find time and energy to get out and enjoy what’s in our very own backyard.
Natural Sightings: Unperturbed by close proximity
Marsha Farrington took this photo in Stallion Springs recently of a big American Elk bull. “I live on Grouse Drive, and this bull elk was about five feet away from me,” Marsha explained. “Of course, I was on the porch at the time! He just kind of looked at me, and slowly sauntered away. . .”
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons concert in Bakersfield canceled
The Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons concert at Mechanics Bank Theater in Bakersfield has been canceled due to a scheduling conflict with the musician.
Probation search leads to firearm seizure
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Probation Department conducted a home call at Belhaven Street in South Bakersfield and found three rifles and over 800 rounds of ammunition on July 29, according to the department. The department says at the scene they contacted Rodrigo Navarro, 42, who is on felony probation. Navarro was arrested […]
Missing 10-year-old girl found
Update: April Rebiejo, 10, was found. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sheriff’s office is asking for help to find a 10-year-old girl reported missing Wednesday. Deputies are looking for April Rebiejo, who was last seen near Highway 58 and Enos Lane on Aug. 3. Rebiejo is described as 4 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 80 […]
Krispy Kreme matches doughnut prices to US average gas price
Each week, Krispy Kreme is deflating the price of a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts to match U.S. average gas price. So how much will a dozen cost this week?
