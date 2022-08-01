Threat against County Courthouse prompts caution; some may be working remotely

Howdy ya'll and good Thursday morning. It's time to get ready for another hot day with isolated to scattered storms that will develop later on this afternoon and evening. First, let's talk about the heat. Our forecast highs are in the upper 90s and low 100s today, so it's fairly likely we may add another triple-digit day to our counters in both El Paso and Las Cruces. You have to make sure you hydrate!

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO