Threat against County Courthouse prompts caution; some may be working remotely

Read on kvia.com
Related
KVIA
Brown Middle School was on lockout after report of subject with a gun call
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Independent School District officials say a lockout has been lifted at the school, and reports of an incident of a subject with a gun had nothing to do with the school. El Paso Police say the school was on lockdown due to a subject...
KVIA
Supervisor at downtown jail fired after being arrested for indecency with a child
UPDATE: According to documents obtained by ABC-7, a 12-year-old girl told a counselor she had been abused by SGT. Lorenzo Morales, when she was six years old. The girl claims Morales touched her in her private area. Morales told investigators he never touched the victim in a sexual manner. The...
KVIA
Officials: 15-year-old U.S. girl with migrants in trunk drove car that crashed at west El Paso intersection
UPDATE: Texas Department of Public Safety officials say a 15-year-old girl, who is a U.S. citizen, was driving the car that crashed at N Mesa and Osborne Drive Thursday afternoon. According to officials, there were several undocumented non-citizens in the trunk of the car at the time of the crash....
KVIA
Man accused of leading Las Cruces police in dangerous chase on the loose after walking out of hospital
EL PASO, Texas -- A man wanted for shoplifting and leading Las Cruces police on a chase is now on the loose. 25-year-old Joshua Lopez was taken to a hospital in El Paso on July 27 after police say he shoplifted at a Lowe's store. Then was involved in a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVIA
Crimes Against Persons Unit investigating suspicious death in East El Paso
UPDATE - Police found a 36-year-old man dead after receiving a welfare check at 10:17 p.m. Wednesday night. Police have not said how the man died, only that it was suspicious in nature. The welfare call came in from people who knew they victim and hadn't heard from him in...
KVIA
WATCH LIVE: Recent Las Cruces shots fired incidents turn everyday locations into dangerous situations
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Residents in Las Cruces have been near shootings in well-known areas. The most recent shooting happened Tuesday night at the Chevron gas station on South Valley and University Avenue. Full details of that shooting haven't been released, but the Las Cruces Police Department confirmed one...
KVIA
Several El Paso gas stations out of fuel
You may have a hard time finding somewhere to fuel up. Several ABC-7 viewers called our newsroom Friday night and said that several gas stations across El Paso that are out of gas. Some gas stations only had premium and diesel. ABC-7 called several gas stations around town and most...
KVIA
Crash blocks 4 lanes in upper valley
EL PASO, Texas -- Four lanes of traffic are blocked in the upper valley after a multi-vehicle crash. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating. Initial reports indicate the incident happened around 10:45 a.m. Thursday on N. Mesa and Osborne. According to the Texas Department of Transportation website, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KVIA
Healing journey for El Pasoans continues on third anniversary of deadly Walmart shooting
EL PASO, Texas -- It's been three years since the deadly shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart. 23 people were killed, many more injured. The healing journey for the victims families and those who were there that morning has been difficult as wounds reopen in light of recent events, especially for Adria Gonzalez.
KVIA
3-year-old girl injured in Las Cruces after shooting in possible road rage incident
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A 3-year-old girl was rushed to University Medical Center after being injured following a shooting that Las Cruces police say may be a result of road rage. Police say the incident happened around 3:30 p.m near the corner of Amador Avenue and Valley Drive. Police...
KVIA
Socorro ISD holds ribbon-cutting for brand new school, hoping to alleviate overflow problems in the district
EL PASO, Texas -- Socorro ISD held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Ben Narbuth Elementary, hoping to alleviate overflow problems in the district. SISD is experiencing an overflow in the district with the new school year starting Monday. Many parents whose children attend an SISD school have voiced concerns and frustrations after their registered child was turned away on the first day of school.
KVIA
ABC-7 First Alert: Severe thunderstorm warning for Central Hudspeth County
EL PASO, Texas -- The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Central Hudspeth County in western Texas... * At 450 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southwest. of Sierra Blanca, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KVIA
Flood Advisory issued August 4 at 7:03PM MDT until August 4 at 10:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE…A portion of western Texas, including the following. * WHEN…Until 1015 PM MDT. * IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…. – At 702 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to.
KVIA
Warm weekend ahead with evening shower chances
EL PASO, Texas- We will see triple-digit temperatures in the Borderland on Saturday with a slight cooling for the rest of the week. Temperatures should stay in the high 90s till Friday. This weekend there is overnight rain chances for the Borderland with a 50% chance on Monday. Winds will...
KVIA
ABC-7 XTRA: Private schools, Charter Schools tackle learning loss
EL PASO, Texas -- What started as a two-week lockdown turned into months on end of online learning. The pandemic isn't over. With students returning to class after having to make so many adjustments over the last few years, educators have their work cut out for them. ABC-7 Xtra host...
KVIA
ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Hot again with more storm chances
Howdy ya'll and good Thursday morning. It's time to get ready for another hot day with isolated to scattered storms that will develop later on this afternoon and evening. First, let's talk about the heat. Our forecast highs are in the upper 90s and low 100s today, so it's fairly likely we may add another triple-digit day to our counters in both El Paso and Las Cruces. You have to make sure you hydrate!
KVIA
FREE EVENT: UTEP volleyball to host Orange vs. Navy scrimmage on August 13
EL PASO, Texas - Get your first look at the 2022 UTEP Volleyball team at the Orange vs. Navy Scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 13. First serve for the scrimmage is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Memorial Gym and admission is FREE. After the scrimmage, UTEP Volleyball will host a post-match...
KVIA
The growth of a game turned sport is providing a new wave of opportunities for kids that aren’t your typical athlete
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Esports have been around for years and they've grown to a point where you can use the sport to get an education. For the first time ever, NMSU esports is offering players scholarships to compete for the school. "You don't have to be the best...
Comments / 0