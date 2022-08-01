Love Vietnamese beer? It's Malai Kitchen in Southlake's specialty among other Vietnamese cuisines

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey, 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO