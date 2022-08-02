ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXPLOITS Announces $1.5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

Benzinga

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Selling Its Hydroponic Greenhouse As Surplus Asset

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation GWAY has signed an agreement with a tier 1 financial institution to facilitate the sale of a surplus asset located at 620 Essex County Road 37, Leamington, ON. The property is a 10-acre high-tech hydroponic greenhouse owned by the company, currently being rented to Sunrite Greenhouse Ltd.
etfdailynews.com

Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 18,117 Shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB)

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gores Technology Partners II by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Gores Technology Partners II by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 300,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 47,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Gores Technology Partners II by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 562,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Motley Fool

Thoma Bravo Agrees to Acquire Ping Identity in $2.8 Billion Take-Private Bid

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
TheStreet

Cannabis Earnings Season Preview: Are Customers Cutting Back?

Last week, Tilray (TLRY) - Get Tilray Brands Inc. Report and Turning Point Brands (TPB) - Get Turning Point Brands Inc. Report kicked off the cannabis earnings season with their financial releases. Revenue rose 7.2% at Tilray and fell 16% at Turning Point. But that was just the appetizer as...
Benzinga

Booking Holdings Shares Tick Lower After Q2 Revenue Miss, CEO Expects Busy Q3 Travel Season

Booking Holdings Inc BKNG second-quarter revenue nearly doubled year-over-year to $4.29 billion (+98.8% Y/Y), missing the consensus of $4.33 billion. Agency revenue were $2.3 billion (+73.3% Y/Y), Merchant$1.75 billion (+164.6% Y/Y); and Advertising and other $244 million (+42.7% Y/Y). Q2 gross travel bookings were $34.5 billion (+57% Y/Y). Room nights...
Benzinga

Moderna Q2 Earnings: Earnings Beat, COVID-19 Inventory Write-Off, Additional Share Buyback

Moderna Inc MRNA reports a Q2 EPS of $5.24, compared to the $6.46 posted a year ago, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59. Revenue was $4.75 billion compared to $4.34 million a year ago, beating the consensus of $4.07 billion. Sequentially sales declined almost 22% from $6.1 billion. Product sales were $4.5 billion, +8% Y/Y, primarily driven by a higher average selling price due to the customer mix.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Romeo Power, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Nikola Corporation

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Romeo (NYSE: RMO) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Nikola. Ademi LLP alleges Romeo's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Romeo holders will receive only 0 0.1186 of a...
Kiplinger

10 Dividend Growth Stocks Delivering Impressive Increases

There are two ways to think about dividend growth stocks. You can view them as companies consistently increasing their annual dividend payment, such as the Dividend Aristocrats, which are individual S&P 500 stocks that have raised their dividend annually for 25 consecutive years or more. Or you can view them...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Aflac Incorporated Announces Second Quarter Results, Reports Second Quarter Net Earnings of $1.4 Billion, Declares Third Quarter Cash Dividend

COLUMBUS, Ga., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) today reported its second quarter results. Total revenues were $5.4 billion in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $5.6 billion in the second quarter of 2021. Net earnings were $1.4 billion, or $2.16 per diluted share, compared with $1.1 billion, or $1.62 per diluted share a year ago.
Motley Fool

Behind First Solar's Incredible Quarter

First Solar's second quarter came in better than expected after an asset sale. Management said production is sold out through the end of next year at solid pricing. If a new climate change bill passes, the tailwinds for First Solar could continue. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Simon® Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results and Increases Full Year 2022 Guidance and Raises Quarterly Dividend

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. "We are very pleased with our financial and operational performance in the second quarter and...
Benzinga

Unusual Dogecoin (DOGE) Transactions Leads To Ponzi Scheme Discovery

A series of unusual Dogecoin DOGE/USD picked up by the DOGE community has led to the discovery of a Ponzi scheme run by a U.K.-based firm. What Happened: Popular DOGE community members, including Mishaboar, RepeatAfterVee and CalisCahin, traced a series of spam transactions on the Dogecoin blockchain to uncover a crypto scam, reported CyberNews on Tuesday.
