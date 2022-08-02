EXPLOITS Announces $1.5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

www.benzinga.com
Benzinga
Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Selling Its Hydroponic Greenhouse As Surplus Asset
Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation GWAY has signed an agreement with a tier 1 financial institution to facilitate the sale of a surplus asset located at 620 Essex County Road 37, Leamington, ON. The property is a 10-acre high-tech hydroponic greenhouse owned by the company, currently being rented to Sunrite Greenhouse Ltd.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Announces Distribution
SANTA FE, N.M., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (the "Trust") (NASDAQ: TBLD) today announced a monthly distribution of $0.10417 per share on the Trust's common shares, payable on August 19, 2022 to common shareholders of record as of August 11, 2022. The Trust's monthly distributions...
etfdailynews.com
Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 18,117 Shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB)
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gores Technology Partners II by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Gores Technology Partners II by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 300,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 47,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Gores Technology Partners II by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 562,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Motley Fool
Thoma Bravo Agrees to Acquire Ping Identity in $2.8 Billion Take-Private Bid
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Benzinga
Why Shares Of Cannabis Companies Traded Higher; Here Are 101 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
MMTec, Inc. MTC shares gained 390.6% to close at $7.85 on Tuesday amid volatility in nano-cap Chinese stocks. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN surged 296.9% to settle at $2.80 after the company initiated analytical validation of a Company-developed, PCR-based monkeypox virus test that is specific for the genetic signature of the monkeypox virus.
Cannabis Earnings Season Preview: Are Customers Cutting Back?
Last week, Tilray (TLRY) - Get Tilray Brands Inc. Report and Turning Point Brands (TPB) - Get Turning Point Brands Inc. Report kicked off the cannabis earnings season with their financial releases. Revenue rose 7.2% at Tilray and fell 16% at Turning Point. But that was just the appetizer as...
Benzinga
Booking Holdings Shares Tick Lower After Q2 Revenue Miss, CEO Expects Busy Q3 Travel Season
Booking Holdings Inc BKNG second-quarter revenue nearly doubled year-over-year to $4.29 billion (+98.8% Y/Y), missing the consensus of $4.33 billion. Agency revenue were $2.3 billion (+73.3% Y/Y), Merchant$1.75 billion (+164.6% Y/Y); and Advertising and other $244 million (+42.7% Y/Y). Q2 gross travel bookings were $34.5 billion (+57% Y/Y). Room nights...
Benzinga
Moderna Q2 Earnings: Earnings Beat, COVID-19 Inventory Write-Off, Additional Share Buyback
Moderna Inc MRNA reports a Q2 EPS of $5.24, compared to the $6.46 posted a year ago, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59. Revenue was $4.75 billion compared to $4.34 million a year ago, beating the consensus of $4.07 billion. Sequentially sales declined almost 22% from $6.1 billion. Product sales were $4.5 billion, +8% Y/Y, primarily driven by a higher average selling price due to the customer mix.
Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Romeo Power, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Nikola Corporation
MILWAUKEE, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Romeo (NYSE: RMO) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Nikola. Ademi LLP alleges Romeo's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Romeo holders will receive only 0 0.1186 of a...
10 Dividend Growth Stocks Delivering Impressive Increases
There are two ways to think about dividend growth stocks. You can view them as companies consistently increasing their annual dividend payment, such as the Dividend Aristocrats, which are individual S&P 500 stocks that have raised their dividend annually for 25 consecutive years or more. Or you can view them...
Is Ginkgo Bioworks Putting Its $1.5 Billion Cash Hoard to Good Use?
Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) has certainly caught the attention of investors. The shine may have worn off a bit considering the trendy stock's 65% nosedive since the beginning of 2022, but the power of synthetic biology means there's an infinite well of hope to tap into. The details of the company's...
tipranks.com
Tilray Lost Money in 2022, But 2023 Might Be Different, Says Analyst
Canadian cannabis concern Tilray (TLRY) got a big boost from earnings last week. The company reported that it grew its sales 8% in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022, and grew sales 22% for the year as a whole. Tilray wasn’t profitable, of course. Indeed, the company reported net losses...
Aflac Incorporated Announces Second Quarter Results, Reports Second Quarter Net Earnings of $1.4 Billion, Declares Third Quarter Cash Dividend
COLUMBUS, Ga., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) today reported its second quarter results. Total revenues were $5.4 billion in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $5.6 billion in the second quarter of 2021. Net earnings were $1.4 billion, or $2.16 per diluted share, compared with $1.1 billion, or $1.62 per diluted share a year ago.
Motley Fool
Behind First Solar's Incredible Quarter
First Solar's second quarter came in better than expected after an asset sale. Management said production is sold out through the end of next year at solid pricing. If a new climate change bill passes, the tailwinds for First Solar could continue. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Simon® Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results and Increases Full Year 2022 Guidance and Raises Quarterly Dividend
INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. "We are very pleased with our financial and operational performance in the second quarter and...
Albemarle's lithium sales surge after supply contracts renegotiated
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp (ALB.N), the world's largest producer of lithium for electric vehicle batteries, raised its annual forecast on Wednesday and reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit after it renegotiated supply contracts for the metal at higher prices.
Benzinga
Unusual Dogecoin (DOGE) Transactions Leads To Ponzi Scheme Discovery
A series of unusual Dogecoin DOGE/USD picked up by the DOGE community has led to the discovery of a Ponzi scheme run by a U.K.-based firm. What Happened: Popular DOGE community members, including Mishaboar, RepeatAfterVee and CalisCahin, traced a series of spam transactions on the Dogecoin blockchain to uncover a crypto scam, reported CyberNews on Tuesday.
