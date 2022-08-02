EXPLOITS Announces $1.5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gores Technology Partners II by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Gores Technology Partners II by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 300,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 47,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Gores Technology Partners II by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 562,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

