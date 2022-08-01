NFC West Futures: What Has To Go Right For The Rams To Repeat?

247sports.com
West Virginia football: HC Neal Brown opens up on transfer QB J.T. Daniels
After two seasons at USC and two seasons at Georgia, quarterback J.T. Daniels will suit up with the West Virginia Mountaineers as a fifth-year junior in 2022. A former 247Sports five-star recruit, Daniels has battled injuries throughout his collegiate career, forcing him to transfer. During a recent interview at Big 12 Media Days, West Virginia coach Neal Brown revealed what Daniels brings to his team.
Lane Kiffin addresses the Ole Miss quarterback battle, fall camp
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin addresses the media after the first day of fall camp to discuss the quarterback battle among other things.
Mike Gundy updates backup QB battle, wanting to play faster on offense
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy provides an update on the competition for backup quarterback between Gunnar Gundy and Garret Rangel, and wanting to play with more tempo on offense.
Rookie DE Dominique Robinson 'turning heads' in training camp
LAKE FOREST, Ill., — It's been nearly a week since the Chicago Bears reported to Halas Hall for training camp with one of the key storylines being the performance of the Bears rookie class, a group that has impressed throughout the offseason. Through the first six practices, defensive backs Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker have impressed on defense with multiple takeaways while wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. has quickly developed into a favorite target for quarterback Justin Fields.
Texas Tech impresses 2024 QB Lior Mendji during visit
They say first impressions are important. If that's the case then Texas Tech is in a good place with Lior Mendji as the 2024 quarterback out of Keller (TX) Timber Creek told Inside the Red Raiders he had a great time in Raiderland last weekend on his first trip to campus.
Four-star OT Oluwatosin Babalade previews Friday decision
Four-star offensive tackle Oluwatosin Babalade made five official visits in June, took his time in weighing the data from it all and is now ready to announce his decision. The Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha standout has Rutgers, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio State and South Carolina as his finalists, and he will unveil his choice Friday at 2 p.m.
Newcomers make first impressions as Texas begins preseason practice
Horns247 got an up-close look at the Longhorns making their practice debut on Wednesday in the team's first preseason practice.
Preps to Pros: The latest after Keon Keeley's visit to Alabama
In this clip from Preps to Pros, 247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down the latest news after Notre Dame commit Keon Keeley's visit to Alabama and how this could shape both programs moving forward.
Commitment Date Set for Four-Star RB Dylan Edwards
Derby (Kan.) high school four-star running back Dylan Edwards is ready to make his next and final commitment. The one-time Kansas State commit in the class of 2023 opened up his recruitment last week and won't wait long to make his college decision. On Saturday, Aug. 6, the 5-9, 165-pounder...
Carolina safety returns the favor with "great" visit to WVU
An update with a recent visitor for WVU Football.
Bengals Chances At Hanging A Banner This Season
Pete Prisco and Rick Spielman join Amanda Guerra to discuss the Bengals chances at hanging a banner this season.
BREAKING: Four-star LB Jaiden Ausberry Commits to Notre Dame
Notre Dame secured a commitment Thursday from one of the nation’s premier defensive prospects. Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab four-star linebacker Jaiden Ausberry is the latest class of 2023 recruit to commit to the Fighting Irish. The 6-1, 210-pounder chose Notre Dame over a list of finalists that included...
Jawad Williams on 2022-23 Tar Heels: Offseason Work; Player Jumps; Key Addition
When a former North Carolina Tar Heel basketball player speaks, the fanbase listens. When that former player is a national champion and a 17-year veteran of professional basketball, the spoken words carry even more weight. Add in multiple summers of taking part in the famous alumni Smith Center pick up games, and you have words that matter and provide a deep glimpse into what Hubert Davis is building in Chapel Hill coming off a NCAA Championship game appearance and potential preseason No. 1 start to 2022-23.
DrummBeat: Sooners VIP recruiting notes | VIP team notes | Inside LeBlanc's recruitment | More
What a July for the Sooners, right?! And how about that start in the month of August after Oklahoma landed 2023 four-star EDGE Colton Vasek?
Bulldogs add shoulder pads - Scoop from Day 3 of Fall Camp
Fresno State Fall Camp turned up a notch on Thursday for Day 3 as they were allowed to put on shoulder pads. Get all the scoop from practice here.
Ohio State's Jake Seibert working at cornerback in fall camp
The start of fall camp in college football brings plenty of newness to a team. There are obviously new players who joined the team in the offseason, be it the summer enrollee freshmen or transfers, but other changes happen during the summer months as well. Often, one of those is...
What Texas Tech is getting in four-star safety Jordan Sanford
Jarret Johnson breaks down what the type of player the Red Raiders are getting in Mansfield (TX) Timberview DB Jordan Sanford.
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett debuts new haircut ahead of 2022 season
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has a new look coming off the Bulldogs' first national championship in 40 years. The former walk-on and now veteran signal-caller has trimmed his recognizable shaggy do in favor of a fade, a haircut that is going viral to start fall camp. Bennett threw for 224...
Cal is latest offer for intriguing SoCal WR Josiah Phillips
Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon wide out Josiah Phillips visited BYU over the weekend and the Cougars made a big impression.
Countdown to Kickoff: 23 days until Nebraska football
Nebraska opens its 2022 schedule Aug. 27 in Dublin against Northwestern, and our Countdown to Kickoff series will feature players whose uniform numbers correspond with the number of days remaining until that matchup. Next up at No. 23 Anthony Grant. THE BASICS. Position: Running Back. Class: Junior. Size: 5-foot-11, 200...
