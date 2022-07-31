Community shocked after 18-year-old shot to death, former Georgia professor arrested

www.wltx.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Georgia: Instructor charged in fatal shooting of student
CARROLTON, Ga. (AP) — A college instructor in Georgia has been charged with murder in the Saturday shooting death of an 18-year-old student. The Carrollton Police Department said in a news release that Richard Sigman is charged with murder and aggravated assault for his involvement in the shooting death of 18-year-old Anna Jones. Police said […]
Judge denies bond for University of West Georgia professor accused of murder
CARROLLTON, Ga. — A judge denied bond for a college professor accused of murder after police said he allegedly shot an 18-year-old woman in Carroll County. Monday afternoon, 47-year-old Richard Sigman entered the courtroom to face a judge after being arrested for malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a gun in the commission of a felony.
theshadowleague.com
Former Wake Forest Football Player Johnny Edwards IV, Who Admitted To Killing His Mother And Pregnant Wife, Sentenced To Life In Prison
Johnny Thomas Edwards IV, 36, a former high school football star in Georgia and player at Wake Forest University, was sentenced to life in prison after admitting to the gruesome murders of his mother and his wife, who was pregnant with their first child. Edwards IV pleaded guilty but mentally...
850wftl.com
College student fatally shot by professor while sitting in car
CARROLLTON COUNTY, GA– An 18-year-old college student is dead after a professor from her college opened fire on her as she sat in a car. The incident occurred early Saturday in the parking lot of a courthouse. Authorities say earlier in the night, the Professor Richard Sigman of University...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Motorcyclist killed in Carroll County crash with 18-wheeler, police say
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck Tuesday morning. Carrollton Police Department officers were called to Bankhead Highway at Frasier road around 9:15 a.m. following the incident. Crash investigators said the motorcycle driver was traveling westbound on the highway. The driver of...
wrganews.com
Cartersville Police respond to shooting at Tennesee Street
On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Cartersville Police Officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim located at Arias Tires, 621 N. Tennessee Street. Upon arrival, officers located a male with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was treated on scene until medical personnel arrived and he was transported to...
DUI stop led agents to enough fentanyl that could have killed thousands, officials say
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop in Forsyth County led to a massive seizure of drugs and guns, sparking an investigation that spans the metro area and North Georgia. A total of more than 800 grams of the deadly drug Fentanyl and 70 pounds of methamphetamine were taken off the streets.
Polk Jail report – Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Wednesday, August 3, 2022 report below.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS 46
AT&T employee killed after being electrocuted in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - An employee for AT&T has died after being electrocuted while on the job. Henry County officials say the employee was electrocuted when his bucket truck came in contact with some powerlines Tuesday in Ellenwood. AT&T sent CBS46 the following statement regarding the incident:. Additionally, AT&T...
wrganews.com
Rome City Schools: Student found with Gun
The following is a press release from Rome City Schools – “With a growing concern about safety in school, it is important to note that Rome City Schools already has measures in place to protect our students. Safety is always our main priority when students are on campus. Please, we...
WAAY-TV
DeSoto State Park drowning victim identified
Update: DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson identified the victim as 31-year-old Riley Dean Pearce of LaGrange, Georgia. Wilson said Pearce drowned. From earlier: One man has died following an incident at DeSoto State Park in Fort Payne on Saturday. According to Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Weldon, the victim is in...
Woodstock man shot by deputy in Canton
A 67-year-old Woodstock man was shot by a Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputy in the parking lot of a restaurant on Riverstone Parkway in Canton Saturday. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call from a home on Meadowbrook Lane in Woodstock at about 11 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pine straw scammers charging metro homeowners thousands for ‘hundreds’ of bales
ROSWELL, Ga. — Police in one metro Atlanta city are telling residents to be on the lookout for scammers charging thousands of dollars to spread pine straw at your house. Roswell police say the scammer comes up to your door and offers to lay pine straw throughout the yard at five dollars per bale.
appenmedia.com
Opinion: Everybody knew Billy Bates, Part 2
In a previous column, I described Billy Bates’ experiences as a sailor during World War II. The story continues today about his passion for life as expressed through his wide-ranging interests and through some of the people who played important roles in his life. Billy had many hobbies. He...
Fired administrator alleges racism at The Westminster Schools in lawsuit
The former preschool director at The Westminster Schools in Buckhead is suing the school and two administrators, alleging she faced racist attacks by her supervisor and was fired because she is Asian American. The lawsuit was filed last month by Dr. Caroline Diaz, Ed.D., in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. […] The post Fired administrator alleges racism at The Westminster Schools in lawsuit appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
thecitymenus.com
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AT&T employee killed after work truck appears to have hit powerlines
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — Channel 2 Action News has learned that an AT&T employee was electrocuted when a bucket truck came in contact with some powerlines. The incident happened Tuesday just before noon in the Ellenwood area around the Clark Estates trailer park on Clark Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Tractor-trailer splits in half on I-285 near Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
ATLANTA — A tractor-trailer split in half during the morning rush hour on Monday causing major delays as crews worked to remove it. It happened on Interstate 285 westbound just past Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. Only one far left lane was open and the delays extended beyond I-85 and impacted...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $4,047,232 which is 1,178% higher than the state average of $316,705.
Bartow County elementary school teachers will roll through neighborhoods Tuesday
Students in Bartow County may not be ready to go back to school on Wednesday, but teachers and school officials at Hamilton Crossing Elementary School will be showing up in their neighborhoods on Tuesday. Starting at 2 p.m. teachers and administrators will be out in force, parading through several neighborhoods,...
Comments / 0