Carrollton, GA

Community shocked after 18-year-old shot to death, former Georgia professor arrested

WLTX.com
 3 days ago
www.wltx.com

WRBL News 3

Georgia: Instructor charged in fatal shooting of student

CARROLTON, Ga. (AP) — A college instructor in Georgia has been charged with murder in the Saturday shooting death of an 18-year-old student. The Carrollton Police Department said in a news release that Richard Sigman is charged with murder and aggravated assault for his involvement in the shooting death of 18-year-old Anna Jones. Police said […]
CARROLLTON, GA
850wftl.com

College student fatally shot by professor while sitting in car

CARROLLTON COUNTY, GA– An 18-year-old college student is dead after a professor from her college opened fire on her as she sat in a car. The incident occurred early Saturday in the parking lot of a courthouse. Authorities say earlier in the night, the Professor Richard Sigman of University...
CARROLLTON, GA
Carrollton, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Carrollton, GA
wrganews.com

Cartersville Police respond to shooting at Tennesee Street

On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Cartersville Police Officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim located at Arias Tires, 621 N. Tennessee Street. Upon arrival, officers located a male with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was treated on scene until medical personnel arrived and he was transported to...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
Person
Anna Jones
CBS 46

AT&T employee killed after being electrocuted in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - An employee for AT&T has died after being electrocuted while on the job. Henry County officials say the employee was electrocuted when his bucket truck came in contact with some powerlines Tuesday in Ellenwood. AT&T sent CBS46 the following statement regarding the incident:. Additionally, AT&T...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Rome City Schools: Student found with Gun

The following is a press release from Rome City Schools – “With a growing concern about safety in school, it is important to note that Rome City Schools already has measures in place to protect our students. Safety is always our main priority when students are on campus. Please, we...
ROME, GA
WAAY-TV

DeSoto State Park drowning victim identified

Update: DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson identified the victim as 31-year-old Riley Dean Pearce of LaGrange, Georgia. Wilson said Pearce drowned. From earlier: One man has died following an incident at DeSoto State Park in Fort Payne on Saturday. According to Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Weldon, the victim is in...
The Georgia Sun

Woodstock man shot by deputy in Canton

A 67-year-old Woodstock man was shot by a Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputy in the parking lot of a restaurant on Riverstone Parkway in Canton Saturday. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call from a home on Meadowbrook Lane in Woodstock at about 11 a.m.
CANTON, GA
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Mount Zion High School#Carrollton Police
appenmedia.com

Opinion: Everybody knew Billy Bates, Part 2

In a previous column, I described Billy Bates’ experiences as a sailor during World War II. The story continues today about his passion for life as expressed through his wide-ranging interests and through some of the people who played important roles in his life. Billy had many hobbies. He...
ALPHARETTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Fired administrator alleges racism at The Westminster Schools in lawsuit

The former preschool director at The Westminster Schools in Buckhead is suing the school and two administrators, alleging she faced racist attacks by her supervisor and was fired because she is Asian American. The lawsuit was filed last month by Dr. Caroline Diaz, Ed.D., in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. […] The post Fired administrator alleges racism at The Westminster Schools in lawsuit appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
CARROLLTON, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Georgia Sun

Cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $4,047,232 which is 1,178% higher than the state average of $316,705.
GEORGIA STATE

