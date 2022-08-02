ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

“Big Three” districts welcome back students for first day of school in El Paso

By Tawny Davis
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Many schools throughout the city were excited to welcome back their students for the new year and a couple of the districts say they are excited to show what they have prepared for their students.

The start of a new school year is a nerve racking one for everyone but some parents, like Jillian Sifuentes, are excited to see their kids walking into their school building especially if it’s a brand-new school.

“It’s an amazing opportunity because it’s a fresh start. We’re all in this together. We’re all going to be able to provide excellent service for our students.”

For the “big three districts”, the first day of school is not only for the kids, but for teachers and staff who are being welcomed to new schools as well.

“So, it’s a combination teachers can apply to transfer over but as were a growing district we had to hire some new positions as well so it’s a combination so it’s a really good base of people who have worked with Socorro ISD and there’s some people who are new to our district so it’s a combination.”- Nate Carman: Socorro ISD Superintendent

For many parents they are still nervous about send their kids back to school with their safety their main priority. However, YSID superintendent Dr. Xavier de la Torre wants to ease parents by reassuring them that their kid’s safety is important for them as well.

“Parents are still anxious about their student’s safety and security as a result of some the mass shootings and some of the other atrocities that have happened across the country so real emphasis on safety security and introducing elements at all of our schools that insulate students or mitigate the possibility of something like that happening.”

However, at the core of everything this school year, is the education that the school districts want to apply to all the classrooms and wants to emphasize that the environment they put their kids in is what makes them successful.

“So, when it starts with us it means that we have to take care of each other we have to take care of each one of us individually because when we are at our best we can deliver our best to students and then high quality instruction every day in the classroom is key.” Diana Sayaverda – EPISD Superintendent

