NFC West Futures: What Has To Go Right For The Rams To Repeat?

LAKE FOREST, Ill., — It's been nearly a week since the Chicago Bears reported to Halas Hall for training camp with one of the key storylines being the performance of the Bears rookie class, a group that has impressed throughout the offseason. Through the first six practices, defensive backs Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker have impressed on defense with multiple takeaways while wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. has quickly developed into a favorite target for quarterback Justin Fields.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO