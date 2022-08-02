ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Woman says deputies mistook her father's dementia for drug use, leading to arrests and his subsequent death in a San Diego jail

News 8 KFMB
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cbs8.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Charleston Press

27-year-old trans woman, who was placed to serve three-decades-long sentence in a female-only prison, was transferred to men’s facility after impregnating two inmates

Dozens of gender identity and gender equality incidents have been reported in the last several months nationwide in schools, something that really bothers parents of young children. While the discussions about gender related topics in young people are becoming more and more heated in schools, the same applies to trans adults, who have become pretty vocal recently in seeking more rights.
SOCIETY
The US Sun

‘World’s first drug lord billionaire who lived like king in jail’ with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats is recaptured

THE world's 'first billionaire drug lord' who lived like a king in jail with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats has been captured by Mexican troops after going on the run. A dishevelled-looking Rafael Caro Quintero was seen being dragged out in handcuffs after a sniffer dog found him hiding a bus in footage shared by Mexican forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Oxygen

Jailed Father Of Missing 6-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Writes Letter To Her Alleged Captors

The father of a 6-year-old Tennessee girl – missing for more than a year – has written a letter to her alleged captors from his jail cell. “To the person, or persons responsible for kidnapping Summer,” Don Wells wrote. “Not only have you broken [Summer’s] heart and taken her away from her mother and father whom love her very much but you’ve ruined her chances to become educated ruining her life!”
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

A 12-year-old abducted girl made ‘heroic’ escape and prompted police to uncover two decomposing bodies

An abducted 12-year-old found walking down a rural road in Alabama precipitated a jarring discovery, leading authorities to the mobile home where she was being held captive and two decomposing bodies.The girl, whose name hasn’t been released by police, had allegedly been abducted by Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, on 24 July. Sheriff Jimmy Abbett, with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at a news conference that the accused kidnapper had been arrested and was being held for three counts of capital murder, one count of first-degree kidnapping and two counts of abuse of corpse.The child was reportedly found ambling...
DADEVILLE, AL
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'I sobbed for ten hours': Mom of woman, 29, 'murdered by NFL star ex' speaks of her relief after he was charged- and now wants him to be jailed for life

The parents of a murdered woman told of their relief at news her ex-NFL star former boyfriend has been charged over the crime - and say they want him jailed for life. Leslie Mandeville and Stephen Pomaski spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com on Friday, a day after former Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers player Kevin Ware Jr, 41, was charged with the murder of their daughter Taylor Pomaski, 29, in April 2021.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gilbert Gil
Person
Colin Kaepernick
Daily Mail

Missing Texas mom, 39, is found dead in the front passenger seat of her car at strip mall just four miles from home three weeks after doorbell cam filmed her rushing to her paralegal job without a cellphone or meds

The Texas mother-of-two who vanished three weeks ago after doorbell camera footage filmed her rushing out to work without her cellphone or medication has been found dead in the front passenger seat of her car at a strip mall four miles from her home. A security guard at a San...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
People

Colorado Funeral Home Director Pleads Guilty to Illegally Selling Hundreds of Body Parts

A Colorado funeral home director accused of stealing and selling the body parts of hundreds of people has pleaded guilty to mail fraud. The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado said in a release Tuesday, that Meghan Hess, 45, of Montrose, Colorado had pleaded guilty to running a complex fraud "devised and executed... to steal the bodies or body parts of hundreds of victims," from 2010 to 2018.
MONTROSE, CO
International Business Times

Mexico Captures Drug Fugitive On FBI Most-wanted List

Mexico has captured an alleged drug kingpin on the FBI's list of 10 most-wanted fugitives for the murder of a US federal agent, a navy source said Friday. Rafael Caro Quintero, 69, is accused by the United States of ordering the kidnap, torture and murder of Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) special agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena in 1985.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Oxygen

Man Accused Of Killing Mother At Sea To Inherit Her Millions Seeks Pre-Trial Release

The Vermont man awaiting trial for his mother’s high seas murder hopes to be released from federal custody. Nathan Carman, 28, is accused of killing his mother “on the high seas” in 2016 in what prosecutors say was a diabolical plot to inherit millions. He has been in jail since his arrest but, on Wednesday, Carman’s attorneys filed a motion seeking the defendant’s freedom between now and the upcoming trial, according to the Associated Press.
VERNON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy