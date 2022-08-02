Woman says deputies mistook her father's dementia for drug use, leading to arrests and his subsequent death in a San Diego jail

www.cbs8.com
Walk in the footsteps of thousands of military sailors aboard the USS Midway MuseumFit*Life*TravelSan Diego, CA
San Diego renters need to earn over $33 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
Apple buys new campus for $445 million for vast San Diego expansionEntrepreneur's Journal
Opinion: William Shatner and "Star Trek"Herbie J PilatoSan Diego, CA
27-year-old trans woman, who was placed to serve three-decades-long sentence in a female-only prison, was transferred to men’s facility after impregnating two inmates
Dozens of gender identity and gender equality incidents have been reported in the last several months nationwide in schools, something that really bothers parents of young children. While the discussions about gender related topics in young people are becoming more and more heated in schools, the same applies to trans adults, who have become pretty vocal recently in seeking more rights.
toofab.com
Ring Camera Captures Cops Prying Lock Off Door to Evict Family -- Only to Realize They're At Wrong House
Someone's heard saying, "Oh, s--- ... oh, dammit" as the three men start to put the pieces together. A Florida woman watched her Ring camera footage in shock as two police deputies and a third man attempted pry open her front door while she was visiting her mother. Jennifer Michele...
‘World’s first drug lord billionaire who lived like king in jail’ with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats is recaptured
THE world's 'first billionaire drug lord' who lived like a king in jail with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats has been captured by Mexican troops after going on the run. A dishevelled-looking Rafael Caro Quintero was seen being dragged out in handcuffs after a sniffer dog found him hiding a bus in footage shared by Mexican forces.
People
Texas Dad Allegedly Lured Teen Daughters with Promise to Take Them to Restaurant Before Murdering Them
Testimony has begun in the trial of a Texas taxicab driver, charged with murdering his two teenage daughters in 2008. Yaser Abdel Said had spent a dozen years on the run before his capture by the FBI in Justin, Texas, nearly two years ago. Said, 65, had spent six years...
Jailed Father Of Missing 6-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Writes Letter To Her Alleged Captors
The father of a 6-year-old Tennessee girl – missing for more than a year – has written a letter to her alleged captors from his jail cell. “To the person, or persons responsible for kidnapping Summer,” Don Wells wrote. “Not only have you broken [Summer’s] heart and taken her away from her mother and father whom love her very much but you’ve ruined her chances to become educated ruining her life!”
Daughter’s chilling claim before ‘bludgeoning her own mom, 66, to death with hammer after cops discover body under bed’
A DAUGHTER accused of bludgeoning her mom to death with a hammer believed she was possessed by demons, cops said. Silma Garcia, 66, was found under her bed in her apartment in the Bronx on July 15. Her daughter Charlene Novoa, 26, had scratches on her face and told officers...
A 12-year-old abducted girl made ‘heroic’ escape and prompted police to uncover two decomposing bodies
An abducted 12-year-old found walking down a rural road in Alabama precipitated a jarring discovery, leading authorities to the mobile home where she was being held captive and two decomposing bodies.The girl, whose name hasn’t been released by police, had allegedly been abducted by Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, on 24 July. Sheriff Jimmy Abbett, with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at a news conference that the accused kidnapper had been arrested and was being held for three counts of capital murder, one count of first-degree kidnapping and two counts of abuse of corpse.The child was reportedly found ambling...
EXCLUSIVE: 'I sobbed for ten hours': Mom of woman, 29, 'murdered by NFL star ex' speaks of her relief after he was charged- and now wants him to be jailed for life
The parents of a murdered woman told of their relief at news her ex-NFL star former boyfriend has been charged over the crime - and say they want him jailed for life. Leslie Mandeville and Stephen Pomaski spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com on Friday, a day after former Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers player Kevin Ware Jr, 41, was charged with the murder of their daughter Taylor Pomaski, 29, in April 2021.
Missing Texas mom, 39, is found dead in the front passenger seat of her car at strip mall just four miles from home three weeks after doorbell cam filmed her rushing to her paralegal job without a cellphone or meds
The Texas mother-of-two who vanished three weeks ago after doorbell camera footage filmed her rushing out to work without her cellphone or medication has been found dead in the front passenger seat of her car at a strip mall four miles from her home. A security guard at a San...
blavity.com
Nurse Allegedly Caught Attempting To Smuggle Drugs Into Jail For Gunna
Gunna, who has been in behind bars for about 2 months now over his alleged involvement in a massive Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act case, has been hit with an inflammatory accusation involving jail contraband.
People
Colorado Funeral Home Director Pleads Guilty to Illegally Selling Hundreds of Body Parts
A Colorado funeral home director accused of stealing and selling the body parts of hundreds of people has pleaded guilty to mail fraud. The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado said in a release Tuesday, that Meghan Hess, 45, of Montrose, Colorado had pleaded guilty to running a complex fraud "devised and executed... to steal the bodies or body parts of hundreds of victims," from 2010 to 2018.
International Business Times
Mexico Captures Drug Fugitive On FBI Most-wanted List
Mexico has captured an alleged drug kingpin on the FBI's list of 10 most-wanted fugitives for the murder of a US federal agent, a navy source said Friday. Rafael Caro Quintero, 69, is accused by the United States of ordering the kidnap, torture and murder of Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) special agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena in 1985.
Girl, 3, Dies After Mom Accidentally Runs Over Her in Driveway: Police
The child ran into the mother's blind spot when she was repositioning her vehicle, police said.
Arizona Man Sentenced for Brutal Murder of Kindergarten Teacher Who Offered House as Collateral to Bail Him Out of Jail
A 32-year-old Arizona man will spend the rest of his life behind bars. He admitted that he brutally killed an elementary school teacher after she put up her house as collateral to bail him out of jail five years ago. Charlie Malzahn was ordered to serve a sentence of life...
Town is swamped by giant MARIJUANA cloud after Colombian police burn 1.5ton of seized drug... but forgot to allow for the wind
Police in a Colombian drug capital were forced to reassure the public after 1.5 tonnes of incinerated marijuana formed a cloud over the city. Residents in Medellin suburb Bello described a 'tremendous smell of marijuana' after cops burned stockpiles of the confiscated drug early on Tuesday. But as the day...
Black Man Spent 44 Years In Jail After Deputy Framed Him For Rape: Lawsuit
A Black man recently freed from prison after 44 years behind bars is suing officials who allegedly framed him for attempted rapes, NBC News reports. Vincent Simmons was originally convicted for the attempted aggravated rape of white teenage sisters in 1977. He was sentenced to consecutive, 50-year prison terms. Simmons...
Guard Dog Completely Fails At Job By Lying Down Next To Drug Gang During Raid
A guard dog has been blasted after it failed to protect a gang during a raid. Have a look:. Cops burst into a drug den in Hortolandia, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, yesterday (28 July), seizing 1.1 tonnes of marijuana. And as well as losing their stash, three dealers were arrested...
Cops raid squalid housing commission home where little Charlie, six, was found dead in her nappy in a suspected case of child neglect
Police have raided the squalid home where little Charlie, six, was found dead in her nappy in a suspected case of criminal neglect. Major crime detectives visited the Munno Para home in Adelaide's northern suburbs on Wednesday, with the little girl's death the subject of a major crimes investigation. The...
Black Man Left Bloodied, Brutally Beaten By Tennessee Cops In Home Arrest
The recent case of 25-year-old Brandon Calloway being brutally beaten by Tennessee cops in his home has many people seeking justice.
Man Accused Of Killing Mother At Sea To Inherit Her Millions Seeks Pre-Trial Release
The Vermont man awaiting trial for his mother’s high seas murder hopes to be released from federal custody. Nathan Carman, 28, is accused of killing his mother “on the high seas” in 2016 in what prosecutors say was a diabolical plot to inherit millions. He has been in jail since his arrest but, on Wednesday, Carman’s attorneys filed a motion seeking the defendant’s freedom between now and the upcoming trial, according to the Associated Press.
