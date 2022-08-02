www.timespub.com
Subway Is Giving Out 1 Million Free Sandwiches to Celebrate Their Biggest Menu Change in Years
Subway is giving fans several reasons to celebrate — 12 to be exact!. On Tuesday, the sandwich franchise announced the Subway Series, which is the menu revamp of 12 new sandwiches. The recently unveiled menu items all have unique names and numbers, which can make ordering faster and easier.
This Celebrity Chef Should Be Embarrassed By His Restaurant.
While I was in Las Vegas earlier this year with some colleagues to attend EXPLORE 22 — which was a major conference that was hosted by Expedia Group for its travel partners in the Aria Resort & Casino hotel complex in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 and Thursday, May 5, 2022 — we walked south on Las Vegas Boulevard to get to the famous sign which welcomes visitors to Las Vegas when at least one person was hungry and needed to eat.
Wendy's Has a New Weapon In The Fast Food Breakfast Wars
Like clockwork, fast food joints are tackling on a new initiative: breakfast items. With the increasingly difficult task of keeping up with food trends and maintaining a delicious product that pleases its customers, many of these brands are doing their best to capture the interest of hungry morning commuters in need of a quick meal.
Wendy's Is Bringing Back a Hit Menu Item
Delicious things are brewing at Wendy's this summer. As fans clamor to their nearest Wendy's to order the new limited-time Strawberry Frosty before it disappears for good, the fan-favorite fast food chain has more surprises up its sleeve, with Wendy's reportedly set to bring back the beloved Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger alongside several other menu items in August 2022.
KFC Is Bringing Back a Fan Favorite for $5
In 2019, KFC turned its side dish Mac & Cheese into a main course, adding fried popcorn chicken to the noodles. Now, the southern-style fast food joint is bringing the creamy bowls back, and you can get them for just $5. While the Mac & Cheese Bowls are not officially...
Wendy's Menu Brings Back Popular Burger, Drops Another
Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company (The) Report tends to be fairly conservative when it comes to tinkering with its menu, compared with Yum Brands' Taco Bell and KFC, which tend to make bold moves designed to get attention. The No. 2 burger chain (behind McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's...
Domino's Worker Shares How One Pizza Cost $275 With 'Triple' Toppings
He vowed that the pizza would make the employees "regret working here" in a video that has been seen over 300,000 times.
buckinghamshirelive.com
KFC reveals new summer deals including return of 80-piece Popcorn Chicken Sharing Bucket
KFC has released a feast of summer deals including the return of its Popcorn Chicken Sharing Bucket. But fried chicken fans will have to be quick as the four discounts will only be available until September 4. The giant buckets of popcorn chicken aren't usually available to buy from the...
Has Popeyes Ever Had A Hamburger On Its Menu?
Popeyes made waves in 2019 with the release of its chicken sandwich, sparking a bit of a culture war among fast-food chains, per Restaurant Business. Other restaurants raced to release (or improve) their fried chicken sandwiches and emulate Popeyes' success, and customers were clamoring to get their hands on some crispy chicken handhelds.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Fast food fans rejoice - Burger King launches new gourmet burger and loaded fries with cheese and bacon
Two new tasty additions are now on offer at Burger King - the Gourmet Kings Farmhouse Burger and Loaded Fries. And you can get them from today!. The Farmhouse Burger is part of the chain's premium ‘Gourmet Kings’ range and follows the success of the Argentinian Angus burger. The farmhouse version features a flame-grilled Aberdeen Angus beef patty topped with melted cheddar cheese and crispy bacon in a lightly toasted brioche bun..
restaurantbusinessonline.com
After a slow burn, churros become a hot restaurant menu item
Some food and beverage trends hit the menu like a bolt out of the blue. A good example of the phenomenon is the meteoric rise of White Claw that reached dizzying sales heights virtually overnight in 2018, created the hard-seltzer category and opened the flood gates to competitors too numerous to mention.
Restaurants Are Shrinking Portion Sizes Right Now—Here’s Why
If you’ve noticed that some restaurant meals look smaller than normal, you’re not alone. In fact, according to recent Yelp data, many diners are experiencing “shrinkflation.” The menu items seem to be getting smaller and smaller due to the high rate of inflation and increased costs. Yelp evaluated a series of reviews that mention shrinkflation, taking a deeper look at the type of restaurants that have been affected. Here’s what they discovered.
