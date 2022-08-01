Poplar St. Residents Protest Absentee Neighbor’s Plans

Read on georgetowner.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the border
Vienna, Virginia Billionaire is Giving his Fortune Away
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a Deal
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29
alxnow.com
Vacancies pop up on Alexandria’s BAR, Waterfront Commission and more
There are dozens of boards and commissions in Alexandria with vacancies, giving locals a chance to be in the room where it happens. Board of Architectural Review — 2-year term: One vacancy is up for consideration due to a citizen member resigning. The BAR meets twice a month to review development applications and determine appropriateness, but in Alexandria the BAR holds significantly more sway than in other localities.
alxnow.com
Demolition starts on West Glebe Road Bridge in Arlandria
After months of being closed, much of West Glebe Road Bridge has finally been torn down ahead of eventual reconstruction. Demolition started earlier this week and is expected to finish by the week of Sept. 5. Demolition work is expected to continue Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The bridge was...
Storms in NE DC damage homes, businesses
WASHINGTON — Another day, another severe storm damages parts of the D.C. region. On Friday, strong storms battered parts of Northeast D.C. and Prince George’s County. Along the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, rainwater clogged an underpass, stalling cars in the process. The pet hotel, District...
WJLA
Views from 'The Six': Hyattsville breaks ground on 316-unit affordable housing project
Officials Thursday celebrated the groundbreaking of The Six, a 316-unit, 400,000-square-foot mixed-use development in the University Town Center area of Hyattsville, Md. Joined by the Mayor of the City of Hyattsville, Robert Croslin, officials shared their vision for The Six and honored it as the City of Hyattsville and Prince George’s County’s first multifamily development designed for National Green Building Standard Gold certification.
Turning right on red soon could be illegal in DC
It’s something most drivers are used to: being able to turn right at most intersections, even if the light is red. But by 2025, the decades-old practice that was legalized in response to an oil crisis, could be banned in the District.
Ward 7 Celebration Promotes Transit and Fun
Hundreds of people walked, biked, roller skated and rode motor scooters in the strip of Benning Road NE that encompasses Minnesota Avenue NE on the west and East Capitol Street on the east to observe the booths and partake in the food and entertainment at the second annual Taste of Ward 7 event held on July 29-30. The post Ward 7 Celebration Promotes Transit and Fun appeared first on The Washington Informer.
alxnow.com
Alexandria Mayor outlines city strategies on fighting cut-through traffic
(Updated 8/3) The City of Alexandria is moving forward with the next stage of a pilot program to keep traffic on Duke Street and off residential streets, but Mayor Justin Wilson said in a recent newsletter that this is the start of a broader effort targeting cut-through traffic. Wilson said...
WTOP
New names for Lee and Lee-Jackson highways will sound familiar
Fairfax County, Virginia, is moving closer to renaming Lee and Lee-Jackson highways, and their likely monikers will sound familiar to local drivers. On Tuesday, the county’s Board of Supervisors directed county staff to draw up a resolution endorsing the changing of the roads’ names to their route numbers: routes 29 and 50, respectively.
royalexaminer.com
Front Royal father and son perish in Potomac River drowning
A Front Royal, Va. man and his son drowned Monday afternoon in the Potomac River at Swan Point in Charles County, Md., according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police Department. According to Maryland Natural Resources Police Captain Chris Morris, around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, August 1, officers were dispatched to...
fox5dc.com
DC Police provide update on shooting inside Anacostia library
DC Police Chief Robert Contee III said a special police officer was shot and injured during an ASP Baton training being conducted inside a meeting room in the library. The training was being conducted by a retired police lieutenant who was contracted by the library's special police to train their officers.
WJLA
Residents seek answers after 25+ cars hit in tire slashing spree in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — Over the past couple of weeks, dozens of cars in D.C.'s Mount Pleasant neighborhood have had their tires slashed, and in most cases, it has been multiple tires on each car. One morning, an entire side of parked cars on the 1800 block of Kenyon...
Police In D.C. Investigating Rape And Robbery
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a Robbery and First-Degree...
DOD denies DC Mayor Bowser’s request for National Guard over migrant buses
The Department of Defense has denied requests from Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser to activate the National Guard and provide assistance to the thousands of migrants being bused to the district from southern border states.
WUSA
Capitol hill residents oppose the city's plan to propose lane changes in the neighborhood
North Carolina residents are worried about how the bike lanes will impact their streets. The neighbors request a new design as they're not opposed to the bike lanes.
ffxnow.com
Proposed Inova office repurposing would add housing, park space in Merrifield
A developer that specializes in “live/work lofts” has set its sights on a pair of Merrifield office buildings being vacated by Inova Health System. The buildings at 8110 Gatehouse Road and 2990 Telestar Road will be renovated and repurposed, respectively, as live-work units and workforce housing under a rezoning proposal that Fairfax County received from Madison Highland Live Work Loft Services LLC on July 25.
D.C. Man Pleads Guilty to Series of Carjackings
A Washington, D.C. man has pleaded guilty to federal charges of carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence in connection with several carjackings in Silver Spring and Hyattsville, officials announced Wednesday. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland, Borum...
alxnow.com
Deputy City Manager Laura Triggs to resign next month
Alexandria City Manager James Parajon announced that, after 24 years working for the city, Deputy City Manager Laura Triggs will resign early next month. Triggs has been Deputy City Manager since 2014 and had previously served as the city’s finance director and chief financial officer. The release said Triggs...
Retired MPD lieutenant shoots, kills library police officer during training in Anacostia
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a library police officer died Thursday afternoon after a retired police lieutenant shot and killed her in the Anacostia Library.
fox5dc.com
Speed limit changes could be coming to portion of Richmond Highway
Richmond Highway has had a long history and bad reputation when it comes to accidents and speeding. Now, state officials may be ready to act. State officials have declared one half-mile stretch of Richmond Highway has a 75% higher crash rate than Virginia's statewide average. So, what are they doing...
rockvillenights.com
Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox meets with Latino pastors in Montgomery County
the Republican nominee for governor of Maryland, met with a group that represents over 350 Latino pastors across the state Tuesday evening in Montgomery County. Following the event in Derwood, Cox said in a statement that the Hispanic pastors "are embracing family values with our campaign." Cox, who is endorsed by President Donald Trump, has continued his outreach to diverse faith communities this week in a state where African-American and Latino voters hold significant electoral power. Earlier Tuesday, his campaign posted a photo of Cox praying with African-American pastors at a National Night Out event in Baltimore.
