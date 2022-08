JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Education met in a regular session meeting on Aug. 1 at the annex of Ashe County Schools. Those present were Chair Josh Roten, Vice Chair Dianne Eldreth, Polly Jones, Dr. Kim Simmons, Wes Cornwell and Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox. The meeting began with a list of upcoming dates from Cox. ...

