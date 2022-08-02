Alex Cobb was sharp, but the Giants somehow still managed to appear lifeless in their 3-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night at Oracle Park. San Francisco has lost each of the first three games of the four-game series, seven out of their last 10 games, and seven straight against their arch-rivals. Simply put, when it rains, it pours.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO