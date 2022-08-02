www.truebluela.com
TMZ.com
San Diego Padres Trading For MLB Superstar Juan Soto
11:41 AM PT -- After rejecting the trade, Hosmer has now reportedly been sent to the Boston Red Sox instead. A Nats-Padres deal for Soto, however, is still expected to be completed nonetheless. 10:44 AM PT -- Hosmer will not be going to D.C. as part of the trade --...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Highlights: James Outman Hits Home Run In Debut Against Rockies
Los Angeles Dodgers prospect James Outman enjoyed a historic MLB debut to help lead the way in a 7-3 win over the Colorado Rockies. That gave the Dodgers a series win at Coors Field and tied a franchise record with 21 victories during the month. Outman became the eighth player...
numberfire.com
Mike Yastrzemski sitting Tuesday for Giants
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yastrzemski is being replaced in right field by Luis Gonzalez versus Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson. In 345 plate appearances this season, Yastrzemski has a .226 batting average with a...
FOX Sports
Profar homers, Clevinger deals in Padres' 4-1 win vs Rockies
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jurickson Profar homered for the third straight game and Mike Clevinger pitched seven impressive innings for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Colorado Rockies 4-1 Monday night in the opener of a five-game series. Trent Grisham also connected for the Padres, who won for...
TRADE: Chicago Cubs And San Francisco Giants Make A Deal
The Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants have made a trade.
numberfire.com
LaMonte Wade Jr. not in Giants' Monday lineup
San Francisco Giants outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Wade is being replaced at designated hitter by Yermin Mercedes versus Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney. In 98 plate appearances this season, Wade has a .183 batting average with a .648 OPS,...
numberfire.com
Hanser Alberto sent to Los Angeles' bench on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Alberto will rest in San Francisco after the Dodgers kept Max Muncy on the bench versus San Francisco's right-hander Alex Cobb. Per Baseball Savant on 85 batted balls this season, Alberto has accounted...
numberfire.com
Giants' David Villar resting on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants infielder David Villar is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Villar will take a seat after J.D. Davis was announced as San Francisco's third baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 34 batted ball this season, Villar has accounted for a 5.9% barrel rate...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Giants' skid vs. Dodgers hits seven
Alex Cobb was sharp, but the Giants somehow still managed to appear lifeless in their 3-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night at Oracle Park. San Francisco has lost each of the first three games of the four-game series, seven out of their last 10 games, and seven straight against their arch-rivals. Simply put, when it rains, it pours.
numberfire.com
Brandon Marsh traded by Angels to Phillies Tuesday
The Los Angeles Angels have traded outfielder Brandon Marsh to the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday. In one of the many deadline deals that went down across baseball Tuesday afternoon, defense-first outfielder Marsh has been shipped to one of the worst defensive teams in MLB in Philadelphia. Heading back to Los Angeles in the deal is catching prospect Logan O'Hoppe.
Dodgers top Giants amid news of death of broadcaster Scully
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — In a game played as Vin Scully’s death was announced by the Dodgers, Los Angeles beat the San Francisco Giants 9-5 on Tuesday night behind Mookie Betts’ home run and three RBIs. The Giants played a tribute on their video board after the...
NBC Sports
González costs Giants with another blunder in loss to Dodgers
For the second time in two weeks, a baserunning mistake by outfielder Luis González ended up hurting a struggling Giants offense. In the Giants' 3-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night at Oracle Park, the latest baserunning error by González ended what was the best scoring opportunity San Francisco had through seven innings against lefty Julio Urías.
NBC Sports
Giants fan trades Vargas' first hit ball for Dodgers autograph
Los Angeles Dodgers infield prospect Miguel Vargas crushed an RBI ground-rule double in his first MLB at-bat Wednesday night against the Giants, and the good news is that the 22-year-old won't have to haggle with the fan for the ball. A Giants fan standing in the center field bleachers at...
NBA Power Rankings: Does Brunson Signing Make Knicks Playoff Team?
The Knicks still linger in the lower half of The Athletic's rankings, but they'd be in the summer Play-In Tournament.
