Cardinals Camp Notes, Observations: Big Day for Defense with Kyler Murray Sidelined

Popular Burger Joint Opens New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Neighborhood Pizzeria Closes After Nearly 20 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
Tempe-Based Opendoor Labs Faces FTC Fine for Deceiving Home SellersMark HakeTempe, AZ
Arizona-based Microchip Technology Surges on Higher Revenue and ProfitsMark HakeChandler, AZ
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield: Suspension of Browns' Deshaun Watson 'none of my business'
Quarterback Baker Mayfield is spending his summer competing with Sam Darnold for the right to be named the Carolina Panthers' Week 1 starter. Mayfield's former employer dominated a bulk of sports headlines on the first day of August. NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson has ruled that Cleveland Browns signal-caller...
Ja'Marr Chase on Training Camp Battle With Eli Apple: 'He Pisses Me Off, I'm Not Gonna Lie'
Ja'Marr Chase has dominated Bengals training camp up to this point, even without Joe Burrow. The second-year wide receiver has made big plays against Chidobe Awuzie, Eli Apple and other members of Cincinnati's secondary. Despite his dominance, the Bengals' cornerbacks aren't flinching. Awuzie has won his fair share of matchups...
2 players who can help Russell Wilson, Broncos after Tim Patrick injury
There’s been a lot of buzz around the 2022 Denver Broncos. That’s because back in March, the team traded for 9x Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson. With Wilson throwing to names such as Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick, fans leaguewide wait in anticipation to see what this Broncos squad can do. Unfortunately, fans […] The post 2 players who can help Russell Wilson, Broncos after Tim Patrick injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bears reportedly considering trading away former second round pick Teven Jenkins
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears are exploring the possibility of trading offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, who the organization spent the No. 39 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on just a few short offseasons ago. Jenkins doesn't have a ton of experience since he spent...
Russell Wilson Reacts To Brutal Broncos Injury News
This Tuesday, a nightmarish situation unfolded out at Denver Broncos' practice. Two Broncos offensive players - starting wide receiver Tim Patrick and fourth-string running back Damarea Crockett - suffered season-ending injuries. An awful development, especially for this time of year. Russell Wilson had already begun developing a strong connection with...
Jets coach Robert Saleh drops shocking admission on Joe Flacco as starting QB
Joe Flacco is 37 years old and the New York Jets’ No. 2 quarterback behind Zach Wilson this season. But Jets coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that the former Super Bowl MVP still has what it takes to be a starter in the NFL. “Joe Flacco is a starting...
Is Dallas Cowboys’ TJ Vasher the Next Red Raider Star NFL WR?
TJ Vasher had a solid career at Texas Tech before moving on to the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Dallas Cowboys in 2021. Vasher spent his rookie season on the IR and practice squad for the Cowboys as he fought through some injuries. But just as was often the case during his time as a Red Raider, people can't stop talking about Vasher's insane potential.
Chicago Bears: One Player On His Way Out While Another Likely Stays
The drama is already high at Chicago Bears training camp. One player looks to be on his way out of town while another one who was thought to be out suddenly is back in. The Chicago Bears are less than a week into training camp yet the drama is already high. Contract disputes dominated from the start, but at least they’re not ugly. There is just nothing going on yet.
Derek Carr Being Bet Heavily to Lead NFL in Passing Yards and Touchdowns in 2022
NFL quarterbacks can still surprise the betting markets when they least expect it. It may seem like ages ago, but we're only a few years removed from Jameis Winston leading the NFL in passing yards during the 2019 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Winston was the only signal-caller in the league that season to throw for over 5,000 yards; leading Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.
Key Broncos WR out for season with torn ACL
The Denver Broncos have suffered a major blow to their offense in just the second week of NFL training camp. Wide receiver Tim Patrick went down with a significant knee injury during Tuesday’s practice. He was later reported to have suffered a torn ACL. Running back Damarea Crockett also...
NFL team wide receiver rankings 2022: From the worst (Bears, ugh) to the best
In an evolving NFL, the value of a talented wide receiver has exploded like Apple stock in the 2000s. The position has become the second highest-paid spot on the offense, trailing only the quarterbacks who get them the ball. This year has already been the backdrop for multiple king’s ransom trades that shipped superstar wideouts to new homes in exchange for massive draft considerations.
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady lead the charge
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
Baker Mayfield Is Showing Off His Arm In Panthers Camp
The Carolina Panthers know that a change at quarterback will be their best chance of altering their fortunes for the better. After all, Sam Darnold has been inconsistent while P.J. Walker is unreliable. Likewise, the jury is still out on whether Matt Corral will be their future franchise quarterback. But...
Cardinals Offer A Quick Goodbye To A Talented Player
It’s never easy to say goodbye to a fan favorite. Yesterday, with the clock ticking before the trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees completed a trade that sent left-hander Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis in exchange for Gold Glove center fielder Harrison Bader. Bader was...
49ers Teammates Left In Awe Of Nick Bosa
The San Francisco 49ers should prioritize signing defensive end Nick Bosa to a contract extension. If they can give Deebo Samuel a three-year contract extension, then they should also have Bosa sign on the dotted line. Having Jimmy Garoppolo on their books isn’t an excuse to not have the deal...
Packers building an elite offensive line
The beginning of Packers training camp has brought lots of excitement. The meteoric rise of Romeo Doubs. The defensive line creating lots of pressure. Adrian Amos flying around the field. There is a lot to be excited about. However, in the midst of all of this excitement, many fans are missing what is happening with the offensive line. The Packers are building an elite offensive line and it is starting in training camp.
Packers HC Matt LaFleur may have learned from his huge preseason mistake in 2021
The Green Bay Packers stunk up the joint at the start of the 2021 season, losing to the New Orleans Saints, 38-3, in a disappointing fashion. The team went on to win seven straight games en route to the top seed in the NFC playoffs, which left that season-opening stinker far in the rearview mirror. It's a loss that has cropped up again now that the Packers are just a few weeks away from the 2022 season opener, though. The big question on everybody's (well, some) minds?
ESPN places all-time leading rusher Emmitt Smith fourth on 'GOAT' RB rankings
ESPN gathered 50 analysts, experts and reporters recently to determine who the greatest of all time (GOAT) players are in the history of the NFL at every position. They released their rankings for seven offensive positions on Tuesday, with the likes of Tom Brady and Jerry Rice dominating the vote to unsurprisingly capture GOAT status at quarterback and wide receiver, respectively.
Lincoln Riley took Pat Narduzzi’s recruiting accusations personally
Lincoln Riley is not at all happy with the accusations from Pat Narduzzi. Narduzzi took issue with Riley, feeling that the USC coach was actively recruiting former Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison, who entered the transfer portal and eventually chose USC. Riley fought off accusations from Narduzzi back in April...
Grading the Denver Broncos’ entire 2022 NFL offseason
General manager George Paton just finished up his second offseason with the Denver Broncos. Some of the moves he has made in the past two seasons have undeniably made the Broncos better. Let’s take a deeper look at some of the decisions he made during the 2022 offseason. Grading the Broncos’ 2022 offseason NFL Draft […] The post Grading the Denver Broncos’ entire 2022 NFL offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
