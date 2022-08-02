ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Russell was a champion of activism before winning NBA titles

Bellefontaine Examiner
 2 days ago
www.examiner.org

ClutchPoints

Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing

There are few greater players in the history of the NBA than Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell. This is exactly why Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is calling for the league to honor this man with a gesture that is befitting of his tremendous contributions to the sport. According to […] The post Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

From Bird to Russell: Larry Legend honors Celtics icon in statement

There's a very short list of players who had more NBA success than Larry Bird -- and Bill Russell is on it. Russell, who passed away Sunday at age 88, won an incredible 11 championships in 13 seasons with the Boston Celtics, tied for the most of any player in any major American team sport.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports Chicago

Scottie Pippen on Bill Russell: 'Epitome of a champion'

After news of Bill Russell's passing broke on Sunday, the NBA world is showing their appreciation for the basketball legend who inspired on and off the court. Following Michael Jordan's statement on Russell's legacy, Scottie Pippen took to social media to express his thoughts on Russell and what his triumphs meant to him.
NBA

