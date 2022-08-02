Austin Novosad Stays Committed to Baylor Over Ohio State, Texas A&M, Notre Dame

www.heartlandcollegesports.com
David Hicks, nation's No. 1 defensive lineman, feels 'family environment' during Oklahoma Sooners visit
Paetow High School (Texas) five-star defensive lineman David Hicks is one of the nation's biggest recruiting prizes in the class of 2023. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound athlete is rated the nation's No. 7 overall prospect and the No. 1 defensive lineman, and he is the second highest-rated uncommitted ...
KXII.com
High school football practices begin in Texas
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - High school football practices began in Texas for most area teams. Hear from several local head coaches on opening day including: Sherman, Gunter, Whitesboro, Pottsboro, Van Alstyne, Celina, Howe, S&S, Tioga, Collinsville, and Callisburg.
Elite 2023 DL Commits to Alabama Over Clemson
2023 DL target Hunter Osborne has committed to Alabama over Clemson.
Preps to Pros: The latest after Keon Keeley's visit to Alabama
In this clip from Preps to Pros, 247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down the latest news after Notre Dame commit Keon Keeley's visit to Alabama and how this could shape both programs moving forward.
AthlonSports.com
Jim Harbaugh Sends Blunt Message To Ohio State Football
The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry is alive and well. This week, Jim Harbaugh sent a blunt message to the Ohio State football team. On Nov. 26, the Buckeyes will host the Wolverines in The Shoe for the first time since 2018. Harbaugh and his players won't be intimidated by what's expected to be a hostile environment.
Preps to Pros: The latest after Malachi Nelson's visit to Texas A&M
In this clip from Preps to Pros, 247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down the latest news after USC commit Malachi Nelson's visit to Texas A&M and how this could shape both programs moving forward.
Ivins: 'I think Alabama is the team to beat for Keon Keeley’
Preps to Pros is back this week. 247Sports National Analysts Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna team up every week to talk about the latest in college football recruiting across the college football landscape. This week, part of their discussion is surrounding Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley, a...
CBS Sports
NCAA issued new allegations against Louisville, Rick Pitino in Brian Bowen recruiting case, per report
The NCAA issued new allegations against Rick Pitino in the Louisville infractions case involving Brian Bowen's recruitment when Pitino was coach of the Cardinals. According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, which obtained UL's response to the NCAA's amended notice of allegations, the source of the new allegations are due to Merl Code's "Black Market" book, which paints the former Louisville coach as complicit in a bribery scheme that involved Bowen -- a Class of 2017 five-star recruit -- and Adidas.
Prized Blue Devil commit announces transfer
All day on Monday, Duke basketball pledge Mackenzie Mgbako advertised an announcement countdown on his Instagram page. The uncertainty about the subject of the supreme 2023 forward's news to come caused some Blue Devil fans to flip between worry and excitement modes, wondering if he may decommit or ...
Paul Finebaum: Notre Dame is going to find out there's only so much they can milk NBC
While the media asked questions over and over throughout college football media days, talks of conference realignment have crawled to a halt. Conference commissioners say either they are done adding teams or they may consider more additions down the line. For ESPN’s Paul Finebaum, he says he sees right through it and, also, which team is still highly involved in those conversations.
College football recruiting rankings: Alabama makes a huge jump
It's been a very successful few days for Alabama on the college football recruiting trail and now it's reflected in the latest rankings for the 2023 class. The defending SEC champions made a surge up the rankings after the addition of two blue-chip 5-star prospects and one major flip. Alabama ...
Four-star guard Trey Green set to announce college decision on Saturday
Yesterday four-star guard Trey Green announced that he will make his college decision this Saturday, August 6th. A sub-six foot guard by way of Mooresville (N.C.) Green cut his list of options down to a final five that includes LSU, Miami, VCU, Virginia, and Xavier. “It was just the relationships...
KVUE
LIST: Central Texas high school football schedules
AUSTIN, Texas — It's that time of year again: Texas high school football season. As local players hit the fields for the first time, we wanted to make it easy for you to find out where your favorite teams are playing and when during the 2022 season.
saturdaytradition.com
Gehrig Normand, 4-star 2023 small forward, announces B1G commitment
Michigan State has landed one of the top small forwards in the class of 2023. Gehrig Normand was rated the No. 17 player at his position by 247Sports, while being slotted as the No. 5 overall player in the state of Texas. The North Richland Hills (Tex.) star had a loaded list of finalists, including Auburn, Illinois, Texas, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.
Bears Hire Darin Thomas as Director of Operations
Thomas will join Mitch Thompson's staff in an off the field role.
Exclusive: Top Commit Austin Novosad On Why He Stuck With Baylor
The four-star quarterback is staying home.
NCAA makes decision on college football transfer portal for 2022
College football may not see unrestricted free agency after all with the sport's power brokers deciding against another change to the transfer portal. The NCAA is not expected to pass a rule allowing unlimited transfers with immediate eligibility, according to The Athletic. That news comes after ...
Texas A&M Football Recruiting Round-Up: Aggie Pool Party edition
Texas A&M is coming off its busiest recruiting weekend of this year as the annual recruiting pool party began on Saturday, as a large number of 2023, 2024, and 2025 recruits made their way to College Station, Texas to soak in the culture, visit the facilities, and meet with the coaching staff to discuss their impending football future. Before the weekend even started, two big time surprise visitors were announced, as 5-Star Quarterback and USC commit Malachi Nelson landed in College Station for an official visit on Friday, and current Alabama commit 5-Star Safety Tony Mitchell arrived on Saturday. Saturday started off...
After Memorable Weekend Visit, 5-Star DT David Hicks Reflects on Oklahoma
Hicks, who said he has a "tight relationship" with OU coaches, is arguably the No. 1 defensive lineman in the nation and one of the top prospects overall.
Aggies Land Pledge from In-State 2023 DL Samu Taumanupepe
The Aggies continued their hot recruiting streak Monday night.
