ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Austin Novosad Stays Committed to Baylor Over Ohio State, Texas A&M, Notre Dame

By Pete Mundo
heartlandcollegesports.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.heartlandcollegesports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXII.com

High school football practices begin in Texas

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - High school football practices began in Texas for most area teams. Hear from several local head coaches on opening day including: Sherman, Gunter, Whitesboro, Pottsboro, Van Alstyne, Celina, Howe, S&S, Tioga, Collinsville, and Callisburg.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Dripping Springs, TX
Waco, TX
College Sports
Waco, TX
Football
City
Dallas, TX
City
Austin, TX
AthlonSports.com

Jim Harbaugh Sends Blunt Message To Ohio State Football

The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry is alive and well. This week, Jim Harbaugh sent a blunt message to the Ohio State football team. On Nov. 26, the Buckeyes will host the Wolverines in The Shoe for the first time since 2018. Harbaugh and his players won't be intimidated by what's expected to be a hostile environment.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Ivins: 'I think Alabama is the team to beat for Keon Keeley’

Preps to Pros is back this week. 247Sports National Analysts Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna team up every week to talk about the latest in college football recruiting across the college football landscape. This week, part of their discussion is surrounding Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley, a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS Sports

NCAA issued new allegations against Louisville, Rick Pitino in Brian Bowen recruiting case, per report

The NCAA issued new allegations against Rick Pitino in the Louisville infractions case involving Brian Bowen's recruitment when Pitino was coach of the Cardinals. According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, which obtained UL's response to the NCAA's amended notice of allegations, the source of the new allegations are due to Merl Code's "Black Market" book, which paints the former Louisville coach as complicit in a bribery scheme that involved Bowen -- a Class of 2017 five-star recruit -- and Adidas.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Aranda
BlueDevilCountry

Prized Blue Devil commit announces transfer

All day on Monday, Duke basketball pledge Mackenzie Mgbako advertised an announcement countdown on his Instagram page. The uncertainty about the subject of the supreme 2023 forward's news to come caused some Blue Devil fans to flip between worry and excitement modes, wondering if he may decommit or ...
DURHAM, NC
On3.com

Paul Finebaum: Notre Dame is going to find out there's only so much they can milk NBC

While the media asked questions over and over throughout college football media days, talks of conference realignment have crawled to a halt. Conference commissioners say either they are done adding teams or they may consider more additions down the line. For ESPN’s Paul Finebaum, he says he sees right through it and, also, which team is still highly involved in those conversations.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Ohio State#Notre Dame#Recruiting#American Football#College Football
KVUE

LIST: Central Texas high school football schedules

AUSTIN, Texas — It's that time of year again: Texas high school football season. As local players hit the fields for the first time, we wanted to make it easy for you to find out where your favorite teams are playing and when during the 2022 season.
AUSTIN, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Gehrig Normand, 4-star 2023 small forward, announces B1G commitment

Michigan State has landed one of the top small forwards in the class of 2023. Gehrig Normand was rated the No. 17 player at his position by 247Sports, while being slotted as the No. 5 overall player in the state of Texas. The North Richland Hills (Tex.) star had a loaded list of finalists, including Auburn, Illinois, Texas, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.
EAST LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas A&M Football Recruiting Round-Up: Aggie Pool Party edition

Texas A&M is coming off its busiest recruiting weekend of this year as the annual recruiting pool party began on Saturday, as a large number of 2023, 2024, and 2025 recruits made their way to College Station, Texas to soak in the culture, visit the facilities, and meet with the coaching staff to discuss their impending football future. Before the weekend even started, two big time surprise visitors were announced, as 5-Star Quarterback and USC commit Malachi Nelson landed in College Station for an official visit on Friday, and current Alabama commit 5-Star Safety Tony Mitchell arrived on Saturday. Saturday started off...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy