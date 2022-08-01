Read on www.peedeenewsnetwork.com
Avoid Summer Slide with the Kids at WonderWorks Myrtle Beach
Add a touch of education, but make it fun, to family travel at WonderWorks Myrtle Beach. Your kids will avoid the summer slide and keep up with their learning, all while having a good time. WonderWorks is indoors, allowing people to visit no matter the weather; dubbed “an amusement park for the mind” the whole family will head home having learned something new.
wach.com
'We thought things were crawling on us:' Viral TikTok reveals mold in Myrtle Beach resort
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Sea Mist Oceanfront Resort in Myrtle Beach is receiving some unwanted attention after a viral TikTok video showed mold in one of their rooms. The video has racked up more than six million views and more than 360,000 comments. Kelly Bruce, the woman who...
WMBF
Lifeguards, doctors suggest being on alert for jellyfish in the Grand Strand
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For the past week, some lifeguards across the Grand Strand have already seen a large number of people being stung by jellyfish. “We’ve been experiencing a high number of roughly 20 to 30 per lifeguard,” said Lane Cox a supervisor for Beach Services in Surfside Beach.
5 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
If you love going out with your friends and grabbing some burgers on the way, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good, juicy burger with some nice fries on the side. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come highly recommended. And the best part about it is that no matter how you prefer your burger, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. Here are the five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should visit:
Myrtle Beach Area Chamber Announces Ignite Women’s Conference Presented by Tidelands Health
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.—The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce (MBACC) is excited to bring a brand-new women’s conference to The Beach. The Ignite Women’s Conference presented by Tidelands Health will be held at the Sheraton Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. “We’re very excited...
What to expect for tax-free weekend in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tax-free weekend kicks off midnight Thursday for South Carolinians. It goes through Sunday at midnight. Shoppers can expect to see the 6% state sales tax dropped on certain items, as well as any Myrtle Beach local sales taxes such as the 1% capital improvements tax and the 1% tourism development […]
New Tourism Campaign Shares How to ‘Beach with the Best’ in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.—The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce (MBACC) and Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) is encouraging visitors to “Beach with the Best'' as part of a new multimedia campaign released this summer in various out-of-state markets. Beach with the Best shares how a Myrtle Beach vacation...
The Post and Courier
New North Myrtle Beach development for residents aged 55-plus opens sales center
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — A new 55-and-older community on a former golf course at the north end of the Grand Strand recently held a grand opening for its sales center and adjoining six decorated model homes. Del Webb North Myrtle Beach will feature more than 500 homes off Possum...
‘Anomaly’: 1,400-pound great white shark pings offshore near Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A great white shark weighing over 1,400 pounds recently pinged offshore near Myrtle Beach, according to OCEARCH. The shark, named Breton, is 13 feet long and pinged approximately 60 miles offshore, researchers said. Data shows the shark was tagged on Sept. 12, 2020, in Nova...
WMBF
Report: Around $20 per hour needed to rent in South Carolina
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition says if you rent a two-bedroom unit in South Carolina, you should be making around $20 per hour to make ends meet. “If you don’t make $20 an hour, there’s no way you could...
Mustang Week Breaks Record At Grand Strand’s Final Event
The week was a mixed bag for the attendees and residents who wants the event to leave the area…. Todd Smith, the event organizer of Mustang Week, wanted the event to leave its mark on the area during the last Mustang Week in Grand Strand. The city has made it clear that the event has worn out its welcome, so even with the record, it’s a very bittersweet time for car people.
wpde.com
Photos show fire crews using Horry County buyout home for hands-on skills training
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue crews are putting in training at county-owned structures this week. These properties provide HCFR crews the infrastructure in which they can continue to develop the skills that save lives, property and minimize risk on emergency fire-related calls, the department emphasized.
The Post and Courier
Consultant updates Pawleys Island on sea level rise adaptation plan
PAWLEYS ISLAND — Pawleys Island residents should look to coastal resilience in preparation for rising sea levels and changing coastal conditions. Nicole Elko, president of Folly Beach-based Elko Coastal Consulting, stressed coastal resilience in her Aug. 5 presentation to the Pawleys Island Planning Commission. Elko was presenting her in-progress town plan for sea level rise adaptation.
WMBF
Pawleys Island Festival of Music performers announced for 2022
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - The Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art 2022 kicks off October 7 and runs through October 22. This October at the Reserve Club in Pawleys Island performances will feature Giada Valenti, whose recent PBS special with Andrea Bocelli took America by storm, Orleans and Firefall, tributes to the beloved Linda Ronstadt and the Temptations, and other talents, including country performer Kurt Thomas and American Idol finalist Michael Lynche.
wfxb.com
The Craftsman Summer Classic is This Weekend at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center
The annual Craftsman Summer Classic is happening at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center this weekend, August 5-7. B.J. Kinard gets all the details.
The Post and Courier
Former Myrtle Beach Pavilion site to host fall gospel festival featuring Grammy winners
MYRTLE BEACH — The site of the former Myrtle Beach Pavilion continues to host regional and national events since its 2006 closure, and this time it is a gospel festival going into its fourth year. Slated for Sept. 2-3, the Myrtle Beach Waves of Praise Gospel Festival will feature...
wpde.com
SC Governor urges preparation after new Hurricane Season outlook released
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — This week the latest forecast has been updated by hurricane researchers with NOAA and Colorado State University. The weather experts are now predicting a slight decrease in tropical activity compared to the beginning of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. There is still a wide agreement that 2022 is expected to be an above-average year for storms now that we have entered the peak months.
Gov. Henry McMaster, Darlington Raceway announce safe driving partnership
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Gov. Henry Master, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety and the Darlington Raceway will partner for a campaign to increase safety on the road, according to an announcement late Thursday morning at Plyler Park in Myrtle Beach. The partnership will bring awareness to safe driving partnerships and include signs […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
City of Myrtle Beach released from $20.7 million wrongful drowning lawsuit
City of Myrtle Beach Public Information Officer Mark Kruea informed MyrtleBeachSC News that the city was released from a $20.7 million lawsuit filed by a Maryland family. Lack’s Beach Service is now entirely on the hook for payment. Lack’s contracts with the City of Myrtle Beach for lifeguard service...
peedeenewsnetwork.com
Original Six Foundation announces expansion of Afterschool program
The Original Six Foundation (O6) announced an expansion of the organization’s O6 Afterschool program into five schools located in Greenville, Florence, Marion, and Colleton Counties. The program which partners with schools and certified teachers to provide homework assistance and helps students improve study habits and homework strategies will be...
