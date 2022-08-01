ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

whereverfamily.com

Avoid Summer Slide with the Kids at WonderWorks Myrtle Beach

Add a touch of education, but make it fun, to family travel at WonderWorks Myrtle Beach. Your kids will avoid the summer slide and keep up with their learning, all while having a good time. WonderWorks is indoors, allowing people to visit no matter the weather; dubbed “an amusement park for the mind” the whole family will head home having learned something new.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in South Carolina

If you love going out with your friends and grabbing some burgers on the way, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good, juicy burger with some nice fries on the side. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come highly recommended. And the best part about it is that no matter how you prefer your burger, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. Here are the five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should visit:
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina State
WBTW News13

What to expect for tax-free weekend in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tax-free weekend kicks off midnight Thursday for South Carolinians. It goes through Sunday at midnight. Shoppers can expect to see the 6% state sales tax dropped on certain items, as well as any Myrtle Beach local sales taxes such as the 1% capital improvements tax and the 1% tourism development […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Alicia Thompson
Motorious

Mustang Week Breaks Record At Grand Strand’s Final Event

The week was a mixed bag for the attendees and residents who wants the event to leave the area…. Todd Smith, the event organizer of Mustang Week, wanted the event to leave its mark on the area during the last Mustang Week in Grand Strand. The city has made it clear that the event has worn out its welcome, so even with the record, it’s a very bittersweet time for car people.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

Consultant updates Pawleys Island on sea level rise adaptation plan

PAWLEYS ISLAND — Pawleys Island residents should look to coastal resilience in preparation for rising sea levels and changing coastal conditions. Nicole Elko, president of Folly Beach-based Elko Coastal Consulting, stressed coastal resilience in her Aug. 5 presentation to the Pawleys Island Planning Commission. Elko was presenting her in-progress town plan for sea level rise adaptation.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WMBF

Pawleys Island Festival of Music performers announced for 2022

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - The Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art 2022 kicks off October 7 and runs through October 22. This October at the Reserve Club in Pawleys Island performances will feature Giada Valenti, whose recent PBS special with Andrea Bocelli took America by storm, Orleans and Firefall, tributes to the beloved Linda Ronstadt and the Temptations, and other talents, including country performer Kurt Thomas and American Idol finalist Michael Lynche.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
wpde.com

SC Governor urges preparation after new Hurricane Season outlook released

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — This week the latest forecast has been updated by hurricane researchers with NOAA and Colorado State University. The weather experts are now predicting a slight decrease in tropical activity compared to the beginning of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. There is still a wide agreement that 2022 is expected to be an above-average year for storms now that we have entered the peak months.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
peedeenewsnetwork.com

Original Six Foundation announces expansion of Afterschool program

The Original Six Foundation (O6) announced an expansion of the organization’s O6 Afterschool program into five schools located in Greenville, Florence, Marion, and Colleton Counties. The program which partners with schools and certified teachers to provide homework assistance and helps students improve study habits and homework strategies will be...
MARION COUNTY, SC

