Flood Watch issued for Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton by NWS

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 06:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Braxton; Cabell; Calhoun; Clay; Doddridge; Gilmer; Harrison; Jackson; Kanawha; Lewis; Lincoln; Logan; Mason; Mingo; Pleasants; Putnam; Ritchie; Roane; Tyler; Wayne; Wirt; Wood Hot and Humid Today Temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s combined with increasing humidity will result in heat indices in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon into early this evening. If outside today, drink plenty of water and spend as much time in the shade as possible. The elderly, those with existing health conditions, and the very young are particularly vulnerable to heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Do not leave children or pets inside vehicles, remember, look before you lock!
Special Weather Statement issued for Athens, Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Morgan, Perry by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 05:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Athens; Gallia; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Morgan; Perry; Vinton; Washington Hot and Humid Today Temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s combined with increasing humidity will result in heat indices in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon into early this evening. If outside today, drink plenty of water and spend as much time in the shade as possible. The elderly, those with existing health conditions, and the very young are particularly vulnerable to heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Do not leave children or pets inside vehicles, remember, look before you lock!
Special Weather Statement issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 03:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence Hot and Humid Today Temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s combined with increasing humidity will result in heat indices in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon into early this evening. If outside today, drink plenty of water and spend as much time in the shade as possible. The elderly, those with existing health conditions, and the very young are particularly vulnerable to heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Do not leave children or pets inside vehicles, remember, look before you lock!
Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Highland, Pike by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 18:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. When thunder roars, go indoors! Do not stay in the open or seek shelter under trees when lightning threatens. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Adams; Highland; Pike A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHERN ADAMS, WEST CENTRAL PIKE AND SOUTHEASTERN HIGHLAND COUNTIES THROUGH 845 PM EDT At 814 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Seaman, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Lightning can cause serious injury or death. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include Peebles, Winchester, Seaman, Belfast, Emerald, Cherry Fork, Sinking Spring, Poplar Grove, May Hill, Smoky Corners, Serpent Mound and Locust Grove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Decatur, Hamilton, Hancock, Henry, Johnson, Madison, Marion by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 09:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Decatur; Hamilton; Hancock; Henry; Johnson; Madison; Marion; Rush; Shelby The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Madison County in central Indiana Shelby County in central Indiana Hancock County in central Indiana Rush County in central Indiana Northern Decatur County in central Indiana Northeastern Johnson County in central Indiana Henry County in east central Indiana Eastern Marion County in central Indiana Southeastern Hamilton County in central Indiana * Until 1000 AM EDT. * At 914 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Anderson to 8 miles northwest of Shelbyville, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Shelbyville, Markleville and Wilkinson around 925 AM EDT. Shirley, Kennard, Cadiz, Manilla and Waldron around 930 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include St. Paul, Spiceland, Sulphur Springs, Mount Summit, Greensboro, Moscow, New Castle, Lewisville, Milroy, Dunreith, Sandusky, Straughn, New Salem, Clarksburg and Lake Santee. This includes the following highways Interstate 65 between mile markers 91 and 98. Interstate 69 between mile markers 210 and 226. Interstate 70 between mile markers 94 and 133. Interstate 74 between mile markers 99 and 131, between mile markers 133 and 138, and between mile markers 143 and 144. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fayette, Franklin, Union, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 10:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fayette; Franklin; Union; Wayne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM EDT FOR FRANKLIN COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN INDIANA...EASTERN WAYNE...UNION AND SOUTHEASTERN FAYETTE COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL INDIANA At 1018 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Brookville to Richmond, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Richmond, Batesville, Brookville, Centerville, Liberty, Fountain City, West College Corner, Oldenburg, Salem, Blooming Grove, Metamora, Abington, Brownsville, Laurel, Spring Grove, Bethel, Boston, Whitewater, Richmond Municipal Airport and Dunlapsville. This includes the following Interstates I-70 in Indiana between mile markers 144 and 156. I-74 in Indiana between mile markers 145 and 148. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
