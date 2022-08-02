Flood Watch issued for Dearborn, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-01 09:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Decatur; Hamilton; Hancock; Henry; Johnson; Madison; Marion; Rush; Shelby The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Madison County in central Indiana Shelby County in central Indiana Hancock County in central Indiana Rush County in central Indiana Northern Decatur County in central Indiana Northeastern Johnson County in central Indiana Henry County in east central Indiana Eastern Marion County in central Indiana Southeastern Hamilton County in central Indiana * Until 1000 AM EDT. * At 914 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Anderson to 8 miles northwest of Shelbyville, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Shelbyville, Markleville and Wilkinson around 925 AM EDT. Shirley, Kennard, Cadiz, Manilla and Waldron around 930 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include St. Paul, Spiceland, Sulphur Springs, Mount Summit, Greensboro, Moscow, New Castle, Lewisville, Milroy, Dunreith, Sandusky, Straughn, New Salem, Clarksburg and Lake Santee. This includes the following highways Interstate 65 between mile markers 91 and 98. Interstate 69 between mile markers 210 and 226. Interstate 70 between mile markers 94 and 133. Interstate 74 between mile markers 99 and 131, between mile markers 133 and 138, and between mile markers 143 and 144. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

DECATUR COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO