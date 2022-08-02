Conference realignment has been rough on plenty of football programs

www.backingthepack.com
Related
High school football coaches adjusting to new rules
HENDERSON — Earlier this year, the National Federation of State High School Associations updated and implemented rule changes for high school football, focusing on player safety and sportsmanship. The amendments on the gridiron include the ability for the quarterback to legally throw the ball away, and a new definition...
ESPN
Pat Narduzzi of Pittsburgh Panthers joins chorus of college football coaches hoping for NIL guardrails
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh football coach Pat Narduzzi thinks name, image and likeness rules were "probably" violated over the spring, not-so-subtly suggesting those violations led to star wide receiver Jordan Addison's decision to transfer to USC. Without naming the Trojans and Addison specifically, Narduzzi said Monday he doesn't think "there's any...
Big Ten Daily: Penn State Football Opens Training Camp
Big Ten Daily, Aug. 1: Penn State is set to begin training camp on Monday, gearing up for its season-opener on the road against Purdue. In other news around the conference, Michigan State earns the commitment of a four-star receiver while a four-star recruit decommits from Nebraska.
USF on-campus football stadium ‘going to happen,’ Jeff Scott says
TAMPA — As USF administrators sort through proposals for the Bulls’ on-campus football stadium, coach Jeff Scott is limited in what he can say publicly. Except for this: He believes the long-awaited facility is going to be built. “They’re not trying to see if it can happen, or...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Five Oldest Rivalries in College Football History
What are the oldest rivalries in college football?
Five Michigan football storylines to watch during fall camp
It’s August, which means two things: Michigan started fall camp on Wednesday, and college football games will be played at the end of the month. Michigan won’t be playing any games in August, the Wolverines start the season against Colorado State on September 3rd, but that’s only one month away. The maize and blue return most of the offense, but the defense will look a little different this season after losing the likes of Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo, Josh Ross, Daxton Hill, and Brad Hawkins.
nrgmediadixon.com
Fisher High Schools Joins Riverdale and Sandwich As Schools That Won’t Play Varsity Football This Year
Fisher High School announced, on Monday, that they would not be able to put a varsity football team together this fall. The school said it was in the best interest of the student-athletes safety to not play varsity football. The Fisher Bunnies currently have a roster with 1 senior and 5 junior’s according to a press release from the school.
Look: Big Ten Football Program Selling Tickets At Costco
One Big Ten football program is selling tickets at an unconventional location ahead of the 2022 college football season. Greg Schiano’s Rutgers program is selling 38% discounted season tickets at Costco. Two lower-level sideline seats for all regular-season home games at SHI Stadium are going for $99.99. Take a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports
Big 12 football: Championship game at Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium extended through 2025 season
The Big 12 announced Wednesday that its football conference championship game would remain at the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, through the 2025 season. It has been the site of the past seven Big 12 title games. “We are pleased to extend our partnership with the Dallas Cowboys...
Langston Hughes filled with "hunger" for 2022 season
With the start of the 2022 season on just weeks away, the Langston Hughes Panthers are filled with a hunger and hopes of returning to the GHSA 6A title game.
College football realignment: Latest intel on timeline for new Pac-12 media rights deal
The Pac-12 Conference is in the midst of negotiating a new media rights deal as news broke in June that members USC and UCLA will be leaving for the Big Ten by 2024. However, according to WildcatAuthority’s Jason Scheer, a deal may not even happen this year. “None of...
‘The right place to go.’ Rob Kassebaum returns to roots as Woodburn head football coach
By Mitchell Forde More than 25 years ago, Rob Kassebaum arrived at Woodburn High School to coach football for the first time. Then a senior at Western Oregon, Kassebaum’s football playing days had been curtailed by knee injuries, so in 1995, he started his coaching career as an ...
Comments / 0