Conference realignment has been rough on plenty of football programs

It’s August, which means two things: Michigan started fall camp on Wednesday, and college football games will be played at the end of the month. Michigan won’t be playing any games in August, the Wolverines start the season against Colorado State on September 3rd, but that’s only one month away. The maize and blue return most of the offense, but the defense will look a little different this season after losing the likes of Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo, Josh Ross, Daxton Hill, and Brad Hawkins.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO