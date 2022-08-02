ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conference realignment has been rough on plenty of football programs

By Steven Muma
backingthepack.com
 2 days ago
www.backingthepack.com

ESPN

Pat Narduzzi of Pittsburgh Panthers joins chorus of college football coaches hoping for NIL guardrails

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh football coach Pat Narduzzi thinks name, image and likeness rules were "probably" violated over the spring, not-so-subtly suggesting those violations led to star wide receiver Jordan Addison's decision to transfer to USC. Without naming the Trojans and Addison specifically, Narduzzi said Monday he doesn't think "there's any...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five Michigan football storylines to watch during fall camp

It’s August, which means two things: Michigan started fall camp on Wednesday, and college football games will be played at the end of the month. Michigan won’t be playing any games in August, the Wolverines start the season against Colorado State on September 3rd, but that’s only one month away. The maize and blue return most of the offense, but the defense will look a little different this season after losing the likes of Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo, Josh Ross, Daxton Hill, and Brad Hawkins.
ANN ARBOR, MI
nrgmediadixon.com

Fisher High Schools Joins Riverdale and Sandwich As Schools That Won’t Play Varsity Football This Year

Fisher High School announced, on Monday, that they would not be able to put a varsity football team together this fall. The school said it was in the best interest of the student-athletes safety to not play varsity football. The Fisher Bunnies currently have a roster with 1 senior and 5 junior’s according to a press release from the school.
SANDWICH, IL
The Spun

Look: Big Ten Football Program Selling Tickets At Costco

One Big Ten football program is selling tickets at an unconventional location ahead of the 2022 college football season. Greg Schiano’s Rutgers program is selling 38% discounted season tickets at Costco. Two lower-level sideline seats for all regular-season home games at SHI Stadium are going for $99.99. Take a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
