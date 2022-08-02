Belle Glade campus volunteers give youth a new look at Back to School PBC!

news.palmbeachstate.edu
Palm Beach County teachers prepare for new school year
School starts a week from Wednesday and our local school districts are still working hard to recruit teachers. Florida's teachers union said the state has more than 8,000 teaching vacancies.
ABC Action News
Students can register for school with preferred name in 1 Florida school district
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The School District of Palm Beach County is taking strides to be more LGBTQ+ friendly. Starting with the 2022-2023 school year, on their registration, students will be able to fill out what preferred name they'd like to go by. "As we talk about affirming...
cw34.com
Giving back to the community: Boca Raton Airport Authority hosts school supply drive
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Ten boxes full of school supplies were donated to the Boca Raton Airport Authority's (BRAA) annual 'Back to School Supply Drive' on Saturday. The BRAA used the supplies to fill backpacks at the 'Back to School Bash' that the Spirt of Giving hosts each year for Palm Beach County.
Students can register with preferred name in Palm Beach County schools
Starting with the 2022-2023 school year, on their registration, students in Palm Beach County will be able to fill out what preferred name they'd like to go by.
850wftl.com
Palm Beach County school officials warn parents NOT to send children to school with tasers
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla.– As the new school year approaches, Palm Beach County school leaders warn parents not to send their children to their place of learning armed with tasers, according to WPTV. Last year many students were expelled from school due to possession of the self-defense tool. Dr....
wqcs.org
Stanley Campbell and Amber Woods Join IRSC Foundation Board of Directors
Fort Pierce - Tuesday August 2, 2022: The Indian River State College (IRSC) Foundation has appointed two new members to the organization’s Board of Directors - Stanley Campbell, Chairman and CEO of EagleForce Associates and EagleForce Health, and Amber Woods, General Manager of Treasure Coast Toyota in Stuart, and Treasure Coast Lexus in Fort Pierce.
EXPELLED! Three Students May Be Kicked Out Of Palm Beach Schools This Week
We Know What The Students Are Accused Of Doing. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School Board is preparing to expel three students during its meeting on Wednesday. BocaNewsNow.com has reviewed documents revealing why the students may be expelled. The following […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
COVID policies to LGBTQ law: 8 things to know as Palm Beach County goes back to school
As students prepare to go back to school Aug. 10, the Palm Beach County School District is facing compounding pressure due to short staffing, concerns about school safety and how the newly minted Parental Rights in Education law will affect the 2022-23 school year. Superintendent Mike Burke addressed it all...
Chabad of Coral Springs Holds Next Free Food Distribution Aug 3
The Chabad of Coral Springs continues its mission of making sure the needs of those who are struggling are met. They’ve teamed up with Feeding South Florida, Farm Share, and individual donors to continue the food distribution this week on Wednesday, August 3. from 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Items include: bananas, split peas, ginger, eggplant, bread, apples, yogurt, and more.
cw34.com
School safety changes this year in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — After the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, and as the Parkland shooter sentencing trial continues, school security is a priority across the country and here at home. School starts in Palm Beach County on August 10, and there will be...
WSVN-TV
Local organizations donate backpacks, school supplies to students for upcoming school year
(WSVN) - Local organizations prepared children with back-to-school essentials. Las Olas Chabad Jewish Canter gave away free backpacks and school supplies in Fort Lauderdale, Sunday. Foundations in the area partnered up with the Jewish organization and organized a drive-thru for students. They welcomed children and teenagers from elementary, middle and...
WPBF News 25
School District of Palm Beach County introducing new crisis alert system, increasing recruitment efforts
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — School District of Palm Beach County students will be heading back to class next week. District officials held a press conference Monday to get families up to speed with some of the new changes this year. Topics discussed include staffing, transportation and safety. School...
thewestsidegazette.com
Posters With Hate Messages Found at Progressive Church in Fort Lauderdale
About nine posters were found on the walls of the Sunshine Cathedral, which bills itself as the “world’s largest progressive queer church.”. The reverend of a progressive church in Fort Lauderdale wants answers after someone targeted the place of worship with posters filled with hateful messages. About nine...
FLORIDA: New HOA Survey Shows Most Despise Living In Controlled Community
Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach… Survey Also Shows Nearly Half Of HOA Homeowners Believe Their Board Is Incompetent. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A new study just out by Rocket Mortgage reveals that while most Floridians tolerate living in communities controlled by Homeowner […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com
Should the Boynton Beach Police Department merge with PBSO?
Boynton Beach, FL (CBS12) — The next step has been taken in the question of whether Boynton Beach will merge its police department with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. PBSO has now submitted its proposal for a possible merger. A city commissioner and a former city commissioner think...
thecoastalstar.com
Delray Beach: CRA tells feds they should investigate former Old School Square operators
The Delray Beach Community Redevelopment Agency will let federal officials decide if the former operators of Old School Square broke any rules when accepting federal pandemic-related aid. The CRA board directed staff on July 14 to send a letter to the Small Business Administration’s Inspector General Hannibal Ware, pointing out...
Northwest residents hold rally in support of vice mayor
Pompano Beach – In response to the attempt by Mayor Rex Hardin to strip Beverly Perkins of her position as vice mayor, a group of residents organized a show of support Monday outside the commission chambers. Hardin’s attempt to remove Perkins stems from an April video that was recently...
miamionthecheap.com
Bubbles & fun in West Palm
2:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Saturdays — craft projects. 3:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Sundays — demonstrations and science activities with Cox Science Center & Aquarium. Things to do with kids this summer (free, low-cost & deals) Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Discounted | Regal Cinemas. $6.00-12.00...
WPTV
Mark McCray returns to X102.3
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Mark McCray is the new Program Director of X102.3 WMBX-FM and Fox Sports 640 WMEN-AM for Hubbard Radio's West Palm cluster. He is also hosting X102.3's weekday afternoons from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. McCray is no stranger to "Today's R&B and Yesterday's Throwbacks"...
Woman accused of stealing $3K worth of computer equipment, groceries
Law enforcement is looking for a woman accused of swiping multiple items from a Palm Beach County store earlier this summer.
