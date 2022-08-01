ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Cleveland City Council addresses police staffing issue

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Council met today to discuss updates on police staffing, with Public Safety Committee Chair Michael Polensek sounding the alarm. The budget is currently set for 1,640 officers, but is currently only hosting 1,358 sworn in officers. Being down 282 officers, Polensek said “this is...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police officers approve a new contract with the city

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Early Wednesday morning, Cleveland police officers approved a new contract with the city of Cleveland. As part of the new contract, patrol officers will be getting a pay raise. Retroactive from April 1, officers will receive a 2% wage increase, plus a 5% equity adjustment. In...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Strongsville, OH
Society
Atlanta, GA
Society
Local
Ohio Society
City
Strongsville, OH
City
Solon, OH
Local
Georgia Society
City
Atlanta, GA
cleveland19.com

Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta

Exclusive: Marietta woman diagnosed with monkeypox talks about her recovery. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Support grows at Atlanta City Council to donate $300,000 to abortion fund - clipped...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solon
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio schools to receive millions in state security funding

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine announced nearly $50 million in school security funding has been awarded to more than 1,000 schools throughout the state, impacting dozens of school districts in Northeast Ohio. The Cleveland Municipal School District (CMSD) was awarded $1.6 million, the most of any district in...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Senator Brown, Mayor Bibb Take First Look at Vía Sana, Cleveland’s Newest Affordable Housing Complex, Spearheaded by MetroHealth & The NRP Group

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Government officials and community members today got a firsthand look at Vía Sana in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood – which will feature 72 affordable, high-quality residences and a community services hub – that is being developed jointly by The MetroHealth System and The NRP Group. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005373/en/ From left to right: Armond Budish, Cuyahoga County Executive; Sherrod Brown, U.S. Senator; Michael Baston, President, Cuyahoga Community College; Justin Bibb, Mayor of Cleveland; Dr. Akram Boutros, President and CEO, The MetroHealth System; Jasmin Santana, Councilwoman, Ward 14, Cleveland; Scott Skinner, Vice President of Development, The NRP Group; Shontel Brown, Congresswoman, Ohio’s 11th District; Shawn Smith, Executive Director, Ohio Housing Finance Agency; J. David Heller, President and CEO, The NRP Group (Photo: Business Wire)
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta City Council#The Week Of#Charity
Cleveland Jewish News

Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz target of gang-related ‘tagging’

Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel in Cleveland Heights was the target of graffiti in what appears to be gang-related “tagging.”. It’s the second time since June the building at 1985 S. Taylor Road was tagged with graffiti, said Michael Kumin, location manager, told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 1. The...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Governor introduces next Ohio State Highway Patrol superintendent

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine introduced the newest superintendent of the state’s highway patrol division. Lieutenant Charles Jones will be promoted to colonel and assume the superintendent duties on Aug. 12. The governor’s announcement came from the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s atrium in Columbus....
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Historic Alcazar Hotel in Cleveland Heights sold for $2.6M

The iconic Alcazar Hotel in Cleveland Heights, designed by Cleveland architect Harry T. Jeffrey in the likeness of two Florida hotels, sold for $2.6 million to real estate developer Rico Pietro and business partner Erik Loomis. The 1924 building features a penthouse ballroom and a first-floor dining room among other...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes new baby primate

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo family is getting even bigger!. The zoo system recently welcomed a new baby Francois langur. The primate was born on July 16, and is the second baby of langur parents Glora and Vinh. Langurs are born with orange hair, but it later...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy