Vantage, WA

UPDATE: Evacuations lowered back to Level 2 for Vantage Fire

By Joe Utter
ifiberone.com
 2 days ago
www.ifiberone.com

ifiberone.com

Cabin, 3 outbuildings destroyed Tuesday afternoon by Vantage Highway fire

VANTAGE — A cabin and three outbuildings were destroyed Tuesday as the Vantage Highway Fire forced hand crews to withdraw as fire activity increased. The loss of the four structures was confirmed by a helicopter recon flight Tuesday night, according to incident command. Crews on the ground, aided by aerial retardant and water drops, had been working all day Tuesday in drainages along the northernmost perimeter of the fire to slow the fire’s spread. Crews were forced out Tuesday afternoon due to fire behavior.
VANTAGE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Level 3 evacuations ordered around Cow Canyon Fire

NACHES, Wash. — UPDATE: 9:00 p.m. Level 3 evacuations are still in place for Audubon and Maloy Roads. Red Cross set up shelters in Selah at the civic center and in Ellensburg. The wildfire is close to 0% containment. "Right now our main concern is going to be structure...
NACHES, WA
Vantage, WA
Washington Crime & Safety
Kittitas County, WA
Ellensburg, WA
Kittitas County, WA
Crime & Safety
nbcrightnow.com

Firefighters at Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest fight 7 fires in 7 days

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Firefighters with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest responded to seven fires in as many days. Most of the fires were small and caused by people. First, the Fortune Creek fire started on July 25 but is currently contained and under control. It was about 21 miles from Cle Elum and burned about a tenth of a mile. No cause has been determined yet.
WENATCHEE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

1 structure, 3 outbuildings burned in Vantage Highway Fire

VANTAGE, Wash. — One structure and three outbuildings have been burned in the Vantage Highway Fire. The fire began Monday and has burned a total of 41.5 square miles. It is 25 percent contained. All evacuations have been lifted and power has been restored to the area. Crews are still working to replace damaged power pole along the highway. I-90...
VANTAGE, WA
#Infrastructure#Lakeview Drive#Columbia Drive#The Vantage Highway
ifiberone.com

Better weather conditions overnight aid firefighters working Vantage fire

VANTAGE — Better weather conditions overnight brought less fire activity on the Vantage Highway Fire, helping firefighters working on containment. Aerial resources will be working throughout the day as fire activity is again expected to pick up midday with higher temperatures and an increase in wind. A smoke column is expected to form into the afternoon as the fire reaches unburned areas within the fire perimeter, according to incident command.
VANTAGE, WA
ifiberone.com

Moses Lake police investigating Tuesday evening shooting

MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police are investigating a Tuesday evening shooting where close to a dozen shots were fired. Officers responded about 8:15 p.m. to the 1200 block of West Marina Drive after multiple reports of shots fired. Police say two vehicles involved were down by the railroad...
MOSES LAKE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

3 Yakima County Shootings In 24 Hours

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- Around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2nd, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a car being shot at along I-82, in the Buena/Zillah area, headed toward Sunnyside. Although shots were fired, no one was hurt. Later, at 4 a.m. Wednesday, August 3rd, officers...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Wenatchee woman among 10 deaths statewide attributed to heat wave

At least 10 people in Washington died as a result of the most recent heat wave, including one Wenatchee woman. Preliminary reports from state health officials blame temperatures of 100-plus degrees for deaths in Benton, Chelan and Okanogan counties in Eastern Washington. The heat wave began on July 25. Chelan...
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Teen hospitalized after near-drowning at Lake Chelan

MANSON — A teen is recovering after a near-drowning Sunday morning at Lake Chelan in Manson. Manson firefighters, Lake Chelan EMS and Chelan County sheriff’s deputies responded just before noon to the Manson Dog Park, just west of the Manson Bay Swim Park at Lake Chelan. The young...
MANSON, WA
kpq.com

Body Found On Loading Dock In Wenatchee

The Wenatchee Police Department is investigating a body that was found on a loading dock in Wenatchee over the weekend. Wenatchee Police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld says, “there’s nothing particularly suspicious about it but we are looking at it.”. Further details about the discovery are expected in the coming...
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Benton County chiropractor on probation after taking patient's pills

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Health placed a Benton County chiropractor’s license under probation in July 2022 after an incident at a patient’s home. Nathan Scott Anderson received his license from the state in January 2014. The patient in question received treatment from...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

One person killed, three injured in Saturday morning crash near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — A man was killed and three other people were injured in a crash Saturday morning west of Moses Lake. Investigators say a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier was heading west on South Frontage Road when the car went off the road after the driver failed to negotiate a curve near Hiawatha Road. The vehicle went off the road to the north and rolled several times, according to the sheriff’s office.
MOSES LAKE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

RPD Asks For Help In Identifying Fraud Suspect

RICHLAND, Wash.- UPDATE: August 8th 6:20 PM. The suspect has now been identified. Richland Police thank the community for its help in identifying the man. The Richland Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a male fraud suspect. The suspect committed a vehicle prowl on the 700...
RICHLAND, WA

