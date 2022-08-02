ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

H-E-B recalls ice cream due to mislabeling

WFAA
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wfaa.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Ice Cream Is Being Recalled Due to Listeria Outbreak That Has Sickened Many

After an investigation, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with Florida health organizations, announced a link between Big Olaf Creamery and a listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened nearly two dozen people. As a result of that investigation, on July 2,...
FLORIDA STATE
Thrillist

More Than 10,000 Pounds of Pepperoni Pizza Have Been Recalled

Florida-based pizza company Ready Dough Pizza announced a recall of more than 10,000 pounds of pepperoni pizza products on July 15. The products were distributed without any federal inspection, an announcement shared by the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said. In addition to not getting an inspection, the packages are misbranded. The pizzas contain milk, wheat, and soybeans, which are allergens. However, FSIS says some of the products have no ingredient label, and others have the wrong label, which is a problem for anyone with allergies to these items.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#H E B#Cookies And Cream#San Antonio#Wheat#Food Drink#Foodsafety#Food Recall#Food Safety#General Health
Thrillist

Dog Food Is Recalled Due to Salmonella Contamination

For the second consecutive week, dog food is being recalled due to contamination that could endanger pets. Stromberg Foods has recalled different sizes and batches of its Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treats, Billo's Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treat, and Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps Dog Treat. These have the potential to carry salmonella contamination and were distributed nationwide. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services was the first to detect salmonella in the pet food during routine testing.
PETS
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart

When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Popculture

Another Chocolate Bar Recall Hits Stores Over Undeclared Allergens

There was a recall this week for dark chocolate bars made by Groove Chocolate and Daniel Chocolates. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced the removal of the affected products on July 28 due to the possibility of unlabeled milk being present. The brands in question are Daniel Chocolates, 66%...
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

The Restaurant That Beat Taco Bell In A New Survey For The Best Mexican Fast-Food Chain

Whether it's a craving for chips and salsa or the weekly Taco Tuesday meal, Mexican food has earned its spot among other favorite American comfort foods. Although people can debate recipe or flavor authenticity, the reality is that many people in the United States turn to Mexican dishes to find that "full belly, happy heart" feeling. According to a YouGov 2019 survey, Mexican food ranked as the second most popular food in the country, falling just behind Italian cuisine.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Trader Joe's Cookies Recalled

Consumers are being advised against eating a popular treat sold at Trader Joe's. The grocery store chain on July 20 alerted customers to a voluntary recall of Trader Joe's Soft-Baked Snickerdoodles, a popular cookie sold nationwide, due to possible foreign material contaminating the products. It was determined the cookies may contain hard plastic pieces, meaning they pose a health hazard to consumers.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

P.F. Chang's Frozen Meal Recalled

It's time to check the freezer, because a popular frozen meal has just been recalled. Nearly 120,000 pounds of a nationally-distributed P.F. Chang's frozen beef product was recalled by Conagra Brands, Inc. after a labeling error resulted in the presence of undeclared allergens. Tens of thousands of bags of the recalled product may contain egg, which is not declared on the label and poses a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.
FOOD SAFETY
hunker.com

Aldi's Re-Released Pizzas Feature an Unexpected Crust

When it comes to pizza, the crust can make all the difference. It's the literal vehicle for pizza toppings, making it a significant feature of the dish. So, when we discovered Aldi is offering pretzel crust pizzas, you can be sure that we were intrigued. Created by the brand Mama...
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy