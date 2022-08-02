H-E-B recalls ice cream due to mislabeling

www.wfaa.com
Thrillist
Ice Cream Is Being Recalled Due to Listeria Outbreak That Has Sickened Many
After an investigation, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with Florida health organizations, announced a link between Big Olaf Creamery and a listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened nearly two dozen people. As a result of that investigation, on July 2,...
Thrillist
More Than 10,000 Pounds of Pepperoni Pizza Have Been Recalled
Florida-based pizza company Ready Dough Pizza announced a recall of more than 10,000 pounds of pepperoni pizza products on July 15. The products were distributed without any federal inspection, an announcement shared by the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said. In addition to not getting an inspection, the packages are misbranded. The pizzas contain milk, wheat, and soybeans, which are allergens. However, FSIS says some of the products have no ingredient label, and others have the wrong label, which is a problem for anyone with allergies to these items.
International Business Times
Pet Food Recall 2022: Product Sold In Certain States May Be Contaminated With Listeria
A company is voluntarily recalling a specific lot of its dog food because it may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the bacteria that causes Listeriosis. The affected product was distributed in three U.S. states and a province in Canada. The recall affects one lot of Primal Pet Foods' Raw Frozen...
Yikes! These Cookies Are Being Recalled From Walmart And Wegmans Because Of Possible 'Hard Plastic Pieces'
Baked goods are perhaps one of the most delicious items to snack on. From muffins and cupcakes, to bagels and croissants, these carbs do not disappoint when it comes to satisfying your hunger. However, if you bought some from the grocery lately, we suggest you take a look at these baked snacks once again.
Thrillist
Dog Food Is Recalled Due to Salmonella Contamination
For the second consecutive week, dog food is being recalled due to contamination that could endanger pets. Stromberg Foods has recalled different sizes and batches of its Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treats, Billo's Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treat, and Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps Dog Treat. These have the potential to carry salmonella contamination and were distributed nationwide. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services was the first to detect salmonella in the pet food during routine testing.
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
Popular food condiment running out of stock at many grocery stores
Over the last few years, supply chain challenges have taken many popular items off of grocery store shelves. The latest casualty appears to be a popular condiment used on sandwiches and salads.
Massive recall issued for protein shakes
A massive nationwide recall has been issued for more than 50 types of protein shakes, dairy drinks, cold brew coffee and other products that might be contaminated with a dangerous bacteria.
Warning to thousands of pet owners as dog food recalled due to salmonella fears
PET owners should check their pantries as a range of dog treats have been recalled over salmonella fears. The US Food and Drug Administration shared a recall of various pet treats produced by Stormberg Foods. The announcement was made on July 12 for various sizes and batches of the Beg...
Frozen beef products sold at Target and Walmart recalled due to undeclared allergens
Conagra Brands, Inc., a food company based in Russellville, Ark., has recalled approximately 119,581 pounds of frozen beef products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The items in question, which are labeled P.F. Chang's Home Menu Beef & Broccoli, actually contain orange chicken, according to a July 30 announcement from...
Oatly milk and dozens of protein shakes recalled after tests revealed possible bacteria contamination
The products may contain cronobacter sakazakii, germ that can cause blood infections and meningitis in babies, older, and immunocompromised people.
Popculture
Another Chocolate Bar Recall Hits Stores Over Undeclared Allergens
There was a recall this week for dark chocolate bars made by Groove Chocolate and Daniel Chocolates. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced the removal of the affected products on July 28 due to the possibility of unlabeled milk being present. The brands in question are Daniel Chocolates, 66%...
The Restaurant That Beat Taco Bell In A New Survey For The Best Mexican Fast-Food Chain
Whether it's a craving for chips and salsa or the weekly Taco Tuesday meal, Mexican food has earned its spot among other favorite American comfort foods. Although people can debate recipe or flavor authenticity, the reality is that many people in the United States turn to Mexican dishes to find that "full belly, happy heart" feeling. According to a YouGov 2019 survey, Mexican food ranked as the second most popular food in the country, falling just behind Italian cuisine.
86,900 bags of P.F. Chang’s Beef & Broccoli have something else. They’ve been recalled
A packing error that can range from annoying to perilous for consumers caused food colossus Conagra to recall 119,581 pounds — or 86,968 22-ounce bags — of P.F. Chang’s Home Menu Beef & Broccoli meal. This doesn’t concern food served at P.F. Chang’s restaurants. According...
Popculture
Trader Joe's Cookies Recalled
Consumers are being advised against eating a popular treat sold at Trader Joe's. The grocery store chain on July 20 alerted customers to a voluntary recall of Trader Joe's Soft-Baked Snickerdoodles, a popular cookie sold nationwide, due to possible foreign material contaminating the products. It was determined the cookies may contain hard plastic pieces, meaning they pose a health hazard to consumers.
19,000 pounds of Cuban style frozen pizzas recalled from stores in Florida and Texas
There was a USDA inspection problem.
Taco Bell is bringing back the Mexican Pizza, for good this time
After a three-month hiatus, the fan favorite Mexican Pizza will be making its permanent return to the Taco Bell menu next month, which is quicker than the chain expected.
Popculture
P.F. Chang's Frozen Meal Recalled
It's time to check the freezer, because a popular frozen meal has just been recalled. Nearly 120,000 pounds of a nationally-distributed P.F. Chang's frozen beef product was recalled by Conagra Brands, Inc. after a labeling error resulted in the presence of undeclared allergens. Tens of thousands of bags of the recalled product may contain egg, which is not declared on the label and poses a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.
It's National Ice Cream Sandwich Day
On August 2, National Ice Cream Sandwich Day makes an appearance. Americans came up with unique, classic, and tasty ice cream sandwiches, so now is the time to celebrate what makes America great.
hunker.com
Aldi's Re-Released Pizzas Feature an Unexpected Crust
When it comes to pizza, the crust can make all the difference. It's the literal vehicle for pizza toppings, making it a significant feature of the dish. So, when we discovered Aldi is offering pretzel crust pizzas, you can be sure that we were intrigued. Created by the brand Mama...
