Columbus, OH

Major Buckeyes Hoops Target To Decide This Week

By Buckeye Scoop Staff
buckeyescoop.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
buckeyescoop.com

saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State game-by-game predictions: ESPN's FPI projects Buckeyes' 2022 season

Ohio State will enter the 2022 season as the team most analysts and fans think has the best chance of snagging a title away from the Alabama Crimson Tide. Yes, the Tide have Heisman-winning QB Bryce Young and edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. returning. But, let’s not forget that the Buckeyes have Heisman finalist QB CJ Stroud and star WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba coming back to Columbus for one last ride, too.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Surprising Ohio State Kicker News

When it comes to college football kickers, no news is usually the best news. But one Ohio State kicker is making waves with a move he is apparently making. On Thursday, Buckeyes insider Dan Hope reported that kicker Jake Seibert is trying out a new position in practice. Seibert, who did not play in 2021, is getting reps at cornerback.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Kicker Is Making A Surprising Position Change

Since the first practice of preseason camp is finally here, the Ohio State Buckeyes have revealed their updated roster. Fans quickly noticed that Jake Seibert is participating at a new position. For the past two seasons, Seibert has been listed as a kicker for Ohio State. In 2020, he made...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football preseason practice: What we saw from the defense on Day 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As we look for signs as to how Ohio State football players will fit into Jim Knowles’ new defense, the first practice included on potential nugget. Freshman defensive lineman Caden Curry was not with his group in the pre-practice workouts that were ending as reporters were allowed out to the practice field. He was with a linebacker group that included Teradja Mitchell, among others.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Four-Star 2023 Forward Devin Royal Commits to Ohio State

Ohio State landed one of its top 2023 targets Wednesday as the Pickerington Central forward announced his commitment to the Buckeyes at his high school, picking his hometown program over Michigan State and Alabama. Royal is now the third pledge of the class for Chris Holtmann and company, and Ohio State’s first high school commit since February.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyescoop.com

Devin Royal Picks The Buckeyes And Is Staying Home

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The Ohio State Men’s Basketball team may be ready to head to the Bahamas to kick off a little international exhibition action but not before landing a big player that should help shape the near future of this team.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pickerington Central’s Devin Royal commits to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Devin Royal, the No. 2 ranked player in Ohio for the class of 2023, committed to Ohio State on Wednesday. The Pickerington Central standout led the Tigers to their second state championship in school history last season. Royal dropped 20 points in the win, including eight points in the fourth quarter.  Royal is […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Person
Chris Holtmann
Person
George Washington
saturdaytradition.com

Brock Glenn, 4-star QB and recent Ohio State commit, not scared by QB room of the Buckeyes

Brock Glenn is set to join Ohio State via the 2023 recruiting class. Once he gets to Columbus, it will be an interesting battle for playing time with the Buckeyes. Glenn announced his commitment to Ohio State Saturday with the 4-star QB picking the Buckeyes over Florida State, LSU, TCU and Auburn. He is rated the No. 17 QB prospect for the cycle by the 247 Sports Composite Rankings.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

First Test Approaches For “Young And Inexperienced” Buckeyes As Ohio State Heads to Bahamas For Important Exhibition Games

Chris Holtmann’s had two months to mold his revamped roster this offseason. Now it will be put to the test for the first time. The Ohio State men’s basketball team travels to the Bahamas to take on the Egyptian and Puerto Rican national teams as part its summer trip this week, and while the games are only exhibition matches, they’ll be of particular importance for a group with as many question marks as the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
#Buckeyes#Ohio State#Hoops#Ohio Division
landgrantholyland.com

Is lack of defensive commitments cause for concern in Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class?

Patience (pa·tience) – noun: the capacity to accept or tolerate delay, trouble, or suffering without getting angry or upset. Many Ohio State football fans (including myself) lack patience when it comes to their team. We might also lack empathy, understanding, realistic expectations, and/or sanity come football season, but hey, at least we’re passionate about our Buckeyes. And because OSU football is a cult-like religion in certain households, fans can become obsessed with any number of things that might factor into the team’s reputation or its success. Why does the national media hate us? Are we keeping up with the CFB Joneses? Is this the right coach?
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyescoop.com

Morning Scoop: Bring On The Season & More

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. Morning Scoop is talking about the upcoming 2022 Ohio State football season. Over the last two weeks we went through the 12 games on the Ohio State schedule to talk about our Speed Option look at Ohio State’s opponents.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyescoop.com

Morning Scoop: Party like its 2019 on defense?

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. There are few questions about the Ohio State offense going into the 2022 season with the Buckeyes brining one of the best offenses in the history of college football to the table with the likes of CJ Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and TreVeyon Henderson.
COLUMBUS, OH
