Major Buckeyes Hoops Target To Decide This Week

buckeyescoop.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: 5 takeaways from Ohio State’s first preseason practice of 2022The LanternColumbus, OH
Neighborhood bar and grill unites surrounding communities through a versatile menu, entertainment and liquor licenseThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Day family donates $1 million for mental health fundThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann to evaluate ‘very experimental’ rotations for Bahamas exhibition gamesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State game-by-game predictions: ESPN's FPI projects Buckeyes' 2022 season
Ohio State will enter the 2022 season as the team most analysts and fans think has the best chance of snagging a title away from the Alabama Crimson Tide. Yes, the Tide have Heisman-winning QB Bryce Young and edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. returning. But, let’s not forget that the Buckeyes have Heisman finalist QB CJ Stroud and star WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba coming back to Columbus for one last ride, too.
College Football World Reacts To Surprising Ohio State Kicker News
When it comes to college football kickers, no news is usually the best news. But one Ohio State kicker is making waves with a move he is apparently making. On Thursday, Buckeyes insider Dan Hope reported that kicker Jake Seibert is trying out a new position in practice. Seibert, who did not play in 2021, is getting reps at cornerback.
Ohio State Kicker Is Making A Surprising Position Change
Since the first practice of preseason camp is finally here, the Ohio State Buckeyes have revealed their updated roster. Fans quickly noticed that Jake Seibert is participating at a new position. For the past two seasons, Seibert has been listed as a kicker for Ohio State. In 2020, he made...
offtackleempire.com
Can The Empire Strike Back, or are Ryan Day’s Ohio State Buckeyes On The Verge Of Falling Off?
Wait a minute, it’s not the last week of the off-season yet!. That’s right, the two-loss Ohio State Buckeyes had a fatal flaw that was exploited last year to deny them of their fourth consecutive Big Ten football championship. So the rebels are celebrating, the Empire is scattered,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ohio State football preseason practice: What we saw from the defense on Day 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As we look for signs as to how Ohio State football players will fit into Jim Knowles’ new defense, the first practice included on potential nugget. Freshman defensive lineman Caden Curry was not with his group in the pre-practice workouts that were ending as reporters were allowed out to the practice field. He was with a linebacker group that included Teradja Mitchell, among others.
Eleven Warriors
Four-Star 2023 Forward Devin Royal Commits to Ohio State
Ohio State landed one of its top 2023 targets Wednesday as the Pickerington Central forward announced his commitment to the Buckeyes at his high school, picking his hometown program over Michigan State and Alabama. Royal is now the third pledge of the class for Chris Holtmann and company, and Ohio State’s first high school commit since February.
buckeyescoop.com
Devin Royal Picks The Buckeyes And Is Staying Home
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The Ohio State Men’s Basketball team may be ready to head to the Bahamas to kick off a little international exhibition action but not before landing a big player that should help shape the near future of this team.
Pickerington Central’s Devin Royal commits to Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Devin Royal, the No. 2 ranked player in Ohio for the class of 2023, committed to Ohio State on Wednesday. The Pickerington Central standout led the Tigers to their second state championship in school history last season. Royal dropped 20 points in the win, including eight points in the fourth quarter. Royal is […]
RELATED PEOPLE
saturdaytradition.com
Brock Glenn, 4-star QB and recent Ohio State commit, not scared by QB room of the Buckeyes
Brock Glenn is set to join Ohio State via the 2023 recruiting class. Once he gets to Columbus, it will be an interesting battle for playing time with the Buckeyes. Glenn announced his commitment to Ohio State Saturday with the 4-star QB picking the Buckeyes over Florida State, LSU, TCU and Auburn. He is rated the No. 17 QB prospect for the cycle by the 247 Sports Composite Rankings.
Eleven Warriors
Big Ten Done Stealing Pac-12 Teams, NCAA Allows Schools to Financially Support Athletes, and Darryl Lee Has Big Ten Title Ring Returned
Folks, I am pleased to announce that I am hype – and you can be too, thanks to this masterpiece from Ohio State's production team. I don't think I've ever gotten more juiced from a highlight reel featuring no highlights. I ain't mad about it. Word of the Day:...
cwcolumbus.com
Big Ten football Championship ring stolen twice in 4 years back in former Buckeye's hand
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A week after a former Ohio State Buckeye football player had a Big Ten Championship ring stolen from his car, the bling is back on his finger. "It means a lot," said Darryl Lee who thought his 1984 championship ring was lost for good, "because of the fellowship, and the work it took to win the championship, it's priceless."
Eleven Warriors
First Test Approaches For “Young And Inexperienced” Buckeyes As Ohio State Heads to Bahamas For Important Exhibition Games
Chris Holtmann’s had two months to mold his revamped roster this offseason. Now it will be put to the test for the first time. The Ohio State men’s basketball team travels to the Bahamas to take on the Egyptian and Puerto Rican national teams as part its summer trip this week, and while the games are only exhibition matches, they’ll be of particular importance for a group with as many question marks as the Buckeyes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
landgrantholyland.com
Is lack of defensive commitments cause for concern in Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class?
Patience (pa·tience) – noun: the capacity to accept or tolerate delay, trouble, or suffering without getting angry or upset. Many Ohio State football fans (including myself) lack patience when it comes to their team. We might also lack empathy, understanding, realistic expectations, and/or sanity come football season, but hey, at least we’re passionate about our Buckeyes. And because OSU football is a cult-like religion in certain households, fans can become obsessed with any number of things that might factor into the team’s reputation or its success. Why does the national media hate us? Are we keeping up with the CFB Joneses? Is this the right coach?
Key Ohio State 2023 Recruit Flips Commitment to Alabama
The Buckeyes lose a cornerstone recruit to the Crimson Tide.
buckeyescoop.com
Morning Scoop: Bring On The Season & More
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. Morning Scoop is talking about the upcoming 2022 Ohio State football season. Over the last two weeks we went through the 12 games on the Ohio State schedule to talk about our Speed Option look at Ohio State’s opponents.
buckeyescoop.com
Morning Scoop: Party like its 2019 on defense?
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. There are few questions about the Ohio State offense going into the 2022 season with the Buckeyes brining one of the best offenses in the history of college football to the table with the likes of CJ Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and TreVeyon Henderson.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alabama flips Ohio State commit Ty Lockwood
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama added another four-star to its commitment list Tuesday from a former Ohio State commit, Ty Lockwood. Lockwood is a tight end from Tennessee, according to 247Sports, he is the ninth best tight end in the class of 2023 and No.2 in his state. He is listed at […]
Ohio State Coach Ryan Day, Wife Announce Important Move
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and his wife Nina are set to start something awesome. Per Patrick Murphy of 247Sports, the Day family is going to establish a mental health resilience fund at the school. The family will make a large donation to fund research and services that promote...
614now.com
National peach cobbler and cinnamon roll chain opening first-ever Columbus location
The Peach Cobbler Factory is coming to Columbus. The large national chain serving 12 different types of cobbler, 12 types of cinnamon rolls and 4 varieties of banana pudding has announced it will be opening soon in the Columbus area on a newly-created Facebook page. Peach Cobbler Factory CEO Greg...
Three great pizza places in Ohio
Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald via Unsplash. If you love eating pizza and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you want to eat good pizza. If you have already been to any of these pizza places, leave us your honest review in the comment section. If you haven't, make sure to add them to your list because these pizza places are definitely worth a try. The food is delicious and the service is amazing so there is really no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
Comments / 0