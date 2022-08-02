Over 1,000 customers went without power for several hours in Shasta County

www.actionnewsnow.com
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Over 600 customers without power in Cottonwood
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - Over 600 customers are without power near West Valley High School, according to the PG&E power outage map. The area affected is west of Interstate Highway 5, and is affecting 646 customers. PG&E is investigating the cause of the power outage that began at 7:09 p.m. There...
actionnewsnow.com
PG&E: Bird causes power outage in Chico Tuesday afternoon
CHICO, Calif. 2:30 P.M. UPDATE - Crews with PG&E restored power to all but 16 customers Tuesday afternoon. The outage was impacting 2,372 customers that live along Manzanita Avenue, Vallombrosa Avenue, Chico Canyon Road, Canyon Oaks Terrace, and the surrounding area. PG&E's outage site stated that the outage began at...
actionnewsnow.com
Statewide water use drops by more than 7%, several Northern California communities lead the way
CHICO, Calif. - Many communities in California are still working toward meeting Governor Gavin Newsom's 15% water conservation goal. Statewide water use in June was 7.6% lower than in June 2020, more than double the 3% savings in May. The Sacramento River Region -- which covers the Northern California area -- saved 10%.
actionnewsnow.com
More than 800 customers are without power in Tehama County, near Red Bluff
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - 7:07 p.m. UPDATE - More than 800 customers went without power near Red Bluff for almost three hours, according to PG&E. The affected area lost power at 4:15 p.m. and went without power until just after 7:00 p.m., when PG&E restored customers' electricity. The cause of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnewsnow.com
Fires near Chico homeless camps have city officials and firefighters on high alert
CHICO, Calif. - One fire broke out along a bike path this week and burned dangerously close to homes in the Lassen and East Avenue area. Fires near Chico homeless camps have heightened concerns for city officials and firefighters on. The city hasn't chosen the next site it'll go through...
krcrtv.com
House fire in north Redding on Wednesday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Fire engulfed a home in the Mountain Gate Proper area of North Redding on Wednesday, according to local fire officials and witnesses. Shasta County CAL FIRE and officials from the Shasta Lake Fire Protection District confirmed their crews responded to a residential structure fire off of Lynda Lynn Way, near Union School Road, at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
actionnewsnow.com
Woman suspected of starting 4 fires in Tehama County arrested
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A woman was arrested as she is suspected of starting four fires in Tehama County, according to CAL FIRE TGU. CAL FIRE said 57-year-old Tina Farnsworth was arrested on July 27 for four counts of arson to a building or wildland and two counts of vandalism.
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE stops early morning vegetation fire near Los Molinos
LOS MOLINOS, Calif. - CAL FIRE has stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire that broke out early Wednesday morning in Tehama County. The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. near Lincoln Street and Tehama Vina Road, just southeast of Los Molinos. CAL FIRE said they stopped forward progress....
IN THIS ARTICLE
krcrtv.com
South Bonnyview and Bechelli Lane roundabout update
REDDING, Calif. — The City of Redding is making progress on its roundabout project at South Bonnyview and Bechelli Lane and they hope to have the project completed by the middle of August. They updated their Facebook page with information on the timeline of their projects, and what is...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico considers expanding the city with unincorporated islands
CHICO, Calif. - Chico City Council will vote Tuesday night on whether or not to move the annexation process forward of four unincorporated islands in city limits. The four areas are off of W. East Ave., El Monte Ave., Chico Canyon Rd. and W. Sacramento Ave. The city refers to these areas as islands because they are unincorporated parts of Butte County surrounded by Chico.
Viewer calls Kurtis after spotting confusing freeway signs during morning commute
SACRAMENTO — When a south Sacramento woman noticed some confusing freeway signs and several close calls, she reached out to California's Department of Transportation about the issue. But after weeks of not hearing anything back, she called Kurtis to investigate. "I use that freeway almost every," said Aparna Malhotra. "I have personally seen the last-minute panic where I've seen the drivers ahead of me trying to change lanes." She's talking about a stretch of the northbound Interstate 5, right before the 50 split. And Aparna sent photos showing the two signs she was talking about. The first tells drivers that the four left...
krcrtv.com
Goats being used for fire fuel mitigation get loose in Shasta County
PALO CEDRO, Calif. — It was a day in the life of Animal Regulation Officers in Shasta County. Over the weekend, some goats being used for fire fuel mitigation got loose in the Palo Cedro area. Goat herders arrived with working dogs and were able to round them up,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
worldatlas.com
4 of the Best California Road Trips You Need To Take
If you're looking for an epic road trip adventure, look no further than California! There's something special about road tripping in this beautiful state. And when it comes to coastal road trips, it can't be beat!. This amazing state offers something for everyone, from stunning coastlines and mountain vistas to...
actionnewsnow.com
Deadly rollover crash on Interstate 5 south of Orland shuts down northbound lanes
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A 41-year-old man died after a rollover crash that briefly shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 south of Orland, according to the CHP. The rollover crash happened before 1 p.m. and it involved two passengers, a man and a woman. CHP briefly shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in order to land a helicopter at the scene of the crash, but it was sent away.
actionnewsnow.com
Lake Shasta Caverns sees an increase in tourism due to high temperatures
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Shasta Lake has gotten more popular this summer due to those high scorching temperatures. Matthew Doyle is the general manager for the Lake Shasta caverns. He says not only have reservations been high, but he's also seen his international travelers returning. Doyle says more people have...
actionnewsnow.com
Fentanyl, meth found during Tehama County home compliance check
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A person on Post Release Community Supervision was arrested after the Tehama County Probations Department located drugs during a home compliance check on Tuesday. The probation departments conducted a compliance check in the Los Molinos area and located 84 fentanyl pills, 140 ½ grams of methamphetamine,...
krcrtv.com
Simon Tikue arraigned on 2 counts of murder out of Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Simon Tikue was arraigned Monday on two counts of murder with special circumstances alleged, according to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office. Tikue is charged with the murder of Gunnar Yeager and Meba Getachew, who the DA said were found shot in Oak Run on...
actionnewsnow.com
Enloe Wound Ostomy and Hyperbaric Center glass shattered, owner doesn’t press charges
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police Department arrested a man for public intoxication and they say he is suspected of shattering glass at the Enloe Wound Ostomy and Hyperbaric Center. Police said around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, callers reported someone inside the office on Mangrove Avenue breaking things. Police arrested 25-year-old...
actionnewsnow.com
Power restored after pickup sheered off power pole on Eastside Road in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - Power has been restored to customers in South Redding, after a vehicle crashed into a power pole Sunday afternoon. The pickup crashed into a pole around 3 p.m. Sunday at Eastside Road and Breslauer Way. The impact sheered off the pole. Eastside Road was closed between Breslauer...
krcrtv.com
City of Redding to draft moratorium on short-term rental properties
REDDING, Calif. — During Tuesday's City Council Meeting in Redding, the council voted to draft a moratorium on short-term rental properties. Four of the five council members voted in favor of the idea, with Erin Resner the lone dissenting vote. Resner told KRCR that this item, in her opinion, was not grave enough to warrant a moratorium—recent moratoriums enacted by the city were during COVID and the Carr Fire.
Comments / 0