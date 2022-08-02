ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

The childcare crisis in South Dakota, a possible solution.

kotatv.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kotatv.com

KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: Active cases, hospitalizations both up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by seven in South Dakota from the previous week. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,963 people have died during the pandemic, up from 2,956 the previous week. New deaths include six women and one man in the following age ranges: 70-79 (1); 80+ (6). New deaths were reported in each of the following counties: Beadle, Brookings, Clay, Hughes (2), Sanborn and Tripp Counties.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KELOLAND TV

GALLERY: KELOLAND Investigates MMIP in South Dakota

LAKOTA NATION, S.D. (KELO) — Indigenous people in South Dakota, and across the country, experience disproportionate rates of violence, murder and go missing at higher rates. The issue, known as Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP), has grown into an epidemic leaving families and communities with few resources or answers.
POLITICS
State
South Dakota State
kingsburyjournal.com

Wandermore wraps up South Dakota wandering

On April 29, Seth Varner and his friend Jack McGonigal visited De Smet, Iroquois, Lake Preston, Badger, Erwin, Hetland and Arlington. Their goal was to visit and document all 310 incorporated towns in South Dakota. They met that goal on July 23, ending their journey in Yankton. The Journal reported...
YANKTON, SD
drgnews.com

South Dakota Tribes get federal grant to train members in construction and associated trades

South Dakota’s nine Tribal Reservations have received a $5 million federal grant to address a severe housing shortage on Tribal lands. The Building Jobs, Buildings Homes for All grant application says the Indigenous home building industry cannot grow and provide much-needed housing to Tribal communities without a skilled workforce. As the lead for the Building Jobs, Building Homes project, Lakota Funds will address a severe housing shortage on Tribal lands by training Indigenous people in construction trades and as certified appraisers and inspectors. The application says in partnership with South Dakota State University, Lakota Funds will implement a certified appraiser program, addressing a significant barrier to housing construction on Tribal lands. To support this underserved population, Lakota Funds will provide a variety of wraparound services during training.
AGRICULTURE
ktwb.com

Sioux Falls needs more homes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Multi-Housing Association found the July 2022 vacancy report confirmed a vacancy rate of. They surveyed their Sioux Falls area members for its 50th biannual vacancy survey. From the reported data, the 3.72% rate is up slightly from the January 2022 reported vacancy rate of 3.12%. Jill Madsen, Chair of South Dakota Multi Housing Association says “The data shows, evident in this vacancy report, there is a shortage of housing and more building is needed to meet future demand.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Biden grants disaster declaration for South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a Tuesday news release, Governor Kristi Noem announced that President Biden has granted a request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration to allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to assist in the recovery from a series of June storms. From June 11-14, 2022,...
ENVIRONMENT
kotatv.com

DSS to hold child care listening sessions

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Department of Social Services is going to hold several listening sessions for childcare providers and the general public in Sioux Falls, Aberdeen and Rapid City. Virtual sessions will also be available for those who are unable to attend in person. “Child care is an...
RAPID CITY, SD
truedakotan.com

South Dakota 24/7 alcohol-testing program could go national

A zero-tolerance testing approach to reducing drunken driving and other alcohol-related crimes that started in South Dakota could broaden its reach nationally, despite concerns from critics that it restricts the constitutional rights of some participants. The 24/7 Sobriety program, pioneered by former South Dakota Attorney General Larry Long, requires offenders to submit to twice-a-day…
POLITICS
kotatv.com

South Dakota receives Presidential Disaster Declaration for June storm

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota has received a Presidential Disaster Declaration that allows the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help South Dakota local governments in six counties statewide recover from public infrastructure damage sustained as a result of a tornado, severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and hail that occurred June 11-14, 2022.
HAAKON COUNTY, SD
farmforum.net

Summit Carbon Solutions seeks ruling to prevent South Dakota landowners from stopping surveys

Summit Carbon Solutions claims in a legal filing that a group of McPherson County landowners is violating South Dakota law by not allowing the company to survey private land. The paperwork, filed by Summit in McPherson County about two weeks ago, argues that the company has a right to survey property without the landowners' consent since Summit has a permit request before the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, SD
kotatv.com

August heat index showing signs of potential wildfires

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The National Interagency Coordination Center released its August heat index report showing areas with the largest potential to have wildfires. States like Texas and South Dakota are on their map in deep red, indicating a high potential for wildfires. The goal of the fire outlook report...
RAPID CITY, SD
Mix 97-3

Is This the Most Remote Spot in All of South Dakota?

South Dakota is home to some wide-open spaces. If you've ever driven east to west, north to south, or anywhere in between, you've likely driven across some of the most desolated parts of the state. But where is the most remote spot in all of South Dakota? As it turns out, someone has already figured that out, and not just for South Dakota, but they're working on every state in the country.

