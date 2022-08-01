Amber Heard's Yucca Valley Home - Which Was Never Confirmed to Be Hers Until Now - Sells for Major Profit

celebsbar.com
architecturaldigest.com
Amber Heard Sells Yucca Valley Estate for $1.1 Million
Aquaman actor Amber Heard quietly acquired a three-bedroom, three-bathroom Yucca Valley oasis in early 2019, paying $570,000. Now, TMZ reports that Heard has sold the property for just shy of $1.1 million—almost double of what she paid for it just three years ago. The Southwestern-style pad is located deep in California’s San Bernardino County on a gorgeous six acres in the Mojave desert. Built in 2015, the home offers concrete floors throughout and beautiful views from every window.
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.
A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
Woman, 35, who feels 'like she's been shot in the mouth' after having £6,000 veneers fitted at a Turkish dental clinic claims she has to pay £30,000 to have the damage fixed in the UK
A woman who claims to have had a botched veneers procedure at a Turkish dental clinic says she has been quoted £30,000 to have the damage fixed in the UK. Melissa Davies, 35, of Coventry, was unhappy with her smile so spent £6,000 to have a veneer fitted at a Turkish clinic she found online.
GEICO closes all of its offices in California
Californians hoping to walk into a GEICO insurance office for their needs are out of luck.
TMZ.com
Jeff Bezos' Mega Yacht Towed Away Amid Dutch Bridge Backlash
Jeff Bezos has been battling the Netherlands to build a massive yacht in their backyard -- but it seems he's relenting, 'cause his baby was dragged away at the ass crack of dawn. A huge vessel being created for JB near the city of Rotterdam -- a 417-ft long, three-mast...
William Shatner's Lost Wallet Found At California Fruit Stand
“You’ve got to be kidding me,” fruit stand owner Gary Tognetti thought when he saw who owned it.
5 affordable weekend getaways in California
There is no doubt that California has a lot to offer. Los Angeles and its surroundings might be famous, but there are many other places that you can discover and that are far more interesting. If you want to travel to California and discover this amazing part of the country but don't know where to start your journey, I have put together a list of 5 affordable weekend getaways that you can add to your bucketlist. All of them are great options for longer stays, too. Here's what made it on the list.
This Guy Hired William Hung To Let His Co-Workers Know He Was Quitting, And This Is The Only Way People Should Quit Jobs From Now On
"I never instructed or prompted William to sing — his original masterpiece was conceived all on his own."
SFGate
California spares coastal power plant owner from fines
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The owner of an aging gas-fired power plant along California's southern coast won't be required to pay fines for some water pollution it causes through 2023, state water officials voted Tuesday. The Redondo Beach Generating Station is one of four coastal power plants that were...
SFGate
California Considers Bill That Would Free Actors From Exclusivity Deals
TV networks have long known the value of exclusive contracts for their stars. Networks that invest millions in developing and promoting a show don’t want to see the lead actor show up in another series on a rival network. But in the streaming era, those exclusivity deals have become...
