Yucca Valley, CA

Amber Heard Sells Yucca Valley Home for $1 Million

celebsbar.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
celebsbar.com

The drama surrounding the aftermath of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation case has arguably become even more complex than the six-week trial itself at this point. Since the jury delivered its verdict in early June, further developments have cropped up for both stars. When it comes to Heard, she and her team are currently navigating how she’ll pay the millions of dollars that Depp was awarded in court while also seeking ways to appeal or even have a mistrial declared. On top of that, it would seem that the actress is now facing a brand-new lawsuit filed by an insurance company.
Amber Heard has seemingly been making extreme life changes since being dealt a huge legal defeat against ex Johnny Depp. The actress reportedly pawned off her secluded Yucca Valley California home in an apparent attempt to pay back the $8.35 million debt she now owes her former spouse. The estate boasts three-bedrooms, three-bathrooms and sits on 6 acres of land with 2,450 square feet of living space. According to documents, the home was officially sold on July 18 for a reported $1.05 million. Heard purchased the home for $570,000 in 2019.FIVE TIMES AMBER HEARD CONFUSED THE PUBLIC IN COURT DURING...
Amber Heard may be trying to figure out how to pay the multi-million dollar settlement she lost against her ex Johnny Depp in their defamation lawsuit as the Aquaman star just put her California home up for sale. TMZ reports the Yucca Valley home recently sold for $1,050,000, with a closing date of July 18. The home was rumored to be Heard's since it was purchased in 2019 through an anonymous trust that reportedly has ties to the actress. At the time, the purchaser spent just over $570k for the desert digs.
There are messy celebrity divorces, and then there’s the infamous split between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The two actors have been battling in court for years, and that’s only continued following the verdict of their defamation suits. The Aquaman star was found guilty on three counts, and ordered to pay her ex over $10 million after the dust settled. But could Heard just file for bankruptcy to avoid paying Depp this sum?
It’s been exactly two months since Johnny Depp won his defamation trial against Amber Heard in Fairfax County, Virginia. Over the course of seven weeks, the nation watched as Depp and his legal team cited defamation on three counts against Heard in relation to a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”
