California Considers Bill That Would Free Actors From Exclusivity Deals

The Dark Secrets of a Utah Ranch Are Under Investigation
My fascination with the paranormal and unexplained phenomena is well-documented. So, when I was scrolling through Netflix over the weekend, I was shocked to learn via a History Channel documentary that "the world’s most mysterious hot spot for UFO and 'High Strangeness' phenomena" was just 7 hours away from Boise.
Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video
Bezos' yacht was moved from a Dutch shipyard before dawn Tuesday, likely to avoid local attention. After public outcry from locals, it did not involve the dismantling of a historic bridge. Watch Bezos' yacht make its journey. Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built,...
17 States Sending Stimulus Checks of up to $1,500
If you long for another round of stimulus checks from the federal government, your wish is unlikely to come true. But several states are stepping in to fill that gap. Whereas the federal government sent out money in 2020 and 2021 to help people cope with the impact of COVID-19, several states now are issuing checks for a variety of reasons, ranging from the pandemic to simply helping citizens keep pace with runaway inflation.
Two million people lack running water in the US. This Navajo Nation team is turning on the taps on tribal land
For 76 years, Lucy Vandever lived without running water. Then one day, she could turn on the taps.“She bought herself a washer and dryer, and loves to water the trees that she’s planted. I’ll see her washing her car outside. Those are some things that I like to see, especially for our elderly people,” Cindy Howe, Ms Vandever’s niece, told The Independent.Ms Vandever had been bottom of a waiting list to have her home hooked up to a water main “for years and years”, her niece said. As a member of the Navajo Nation, the tribal elder’s experience is far...
Netflix Slams Unofficial ‘Bridgerton’ Musical Creators in Copyright Infringement Lawsuit
Click here to read the full article. Last year, songwriters Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear released the Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, a concept album inspired by Shonda Rhimes’ Regency-era Netflix series based on novels by Julia Quinn. The duo, who perform as Barlow & Bear, were awarded the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album after receiving the green light from Netflix to release the project. Now, the streaming giant has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit arguing that the creators “have taken valuable intellectual property from the Netflix original series Bridgerton to build an international brand for themselves” after staging “for-profit”...
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert Sign Exclusive Five-Year Pact With Universal
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the directing duo known collectively as Daniels, signed an exclusive five-year partnership with Universal Pictures. The agreement, which includes their producing partner Jonathan Wang, comes shortly after their latest film “Everything Everywhere All at Once” cleared a major box office milestone, crossing $100 million in global ticket sales. It’s the first A24 movie, as well as the first independent movie in pandemic times, to hit that box office benchmark.
How the ‘Tomb Raider’ Movie Rights Slipped Away From MGM (Exclusive)
The studio lost the property after a May 1 deadline to start cameras rolling came and went. Studios cling to their intellectual properties with an iron grip. So how in the world did MGM lose the rights to the video game franchise “Tomb Raider,” as TheWrap exclusively reported last week, just as the studio was changing hands to their new owners at Amazon?
Hit Israeli Teen Drama ‘The Hood’ Gets Indian Adaptation From Abundantia Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)
Click here to read the full article. Tel Aviv-based Ananey Studios, part of Paramount Global, has signed a deal with Indian content producer Abundantia Entertainment to develop an Indian remake of the hit Israeli live-action teen drama, “The Hood” (“Schuna”). The original series, created by Giora Chamizer (Netflix’s “Greenhouse Academy”), is set in The Hood, a dingy cluster of low-income housing, where blue-collar families live, located in the middle of one of the richest districts. Kids in The Hood regularly prank the rich community’s snobbish teens, while the mayor constantly tries to get rid of the The Hood altogether. “The Hood”...
Gravitas Ventures Takes NA Rights To ‘Exposing Muybridge,’ Doc On Historic Photographer Featured In ‘Nope’
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures is saying “Yup” to a documentary about an artist referenced in Nope. The company has acquired North American rights to Exposing Muybridge, an award-winning film exploring the life and career of Eadweard Muybridge, an English-born, American-based photographer known for his pioneering motion studies. Gravitas will release the documentary, directed by Marc Shaffer, tomorrow on Digital HD, cable and satellite VOD, Blu-ray and DVD. Muybridge’s work has been thrust front and center this summer courtesy of Jordan Peele’s horror-sci fi feature Nope. The photographer’s “Plate Number 626,” a motion study of a race...
Netflix sues creators of alleged 'Bridgerton' knockoff
July 29 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) on Friday sued the creators of an alleged unauthorized musical stage production of its popular period drama "Bridgerton," accusing them of copyright infringement after building demand for their knockoff on TikTok.
‘Better Call Saul’ Slapped With Major Lawsuit by Real-Life Tax Company
Better Call Saul is getting ever closer to the highly-anticipated series finale. Viewers are eating up every second. But the show just hit a legal hurdle that might require a real-life Saul Goodman to address. The show is getting slapped with a lawsuit. Better Call Saul allegedly ripped off a...
