Nightly News Full Broadcast (August 1st)

NBC News
Pete Williams is ‘our compass’: Lester Holt honors retiring NBC News legend
Pete Williams is known for his Supreme Court expertise and his steady reporting on some of America's most difficult news events. As Pete signs off one last time, Lester Holt remembers his colleague as "our compass," and a leader who offers direction on stories big and small.July 29, 2022.
NBC News
NBC NEWS’ CHUCK TODD AND KRISTEN WELKER TO HOST ‘MEET THE PRESS: ELECTION NIGHT SPECIAL’ ON NBC NEWS NOW TONIGHT AT 9 P.M. ET
Special to Focus on Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington Primary Races. Features Interviews with Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, U.S. Senate candidate John Wood, Rep. Sharice Davids, Rep. Andy Levin and Rep. Haley Stevens. August 2, 2022 – NBC News NOW will present special coverage of the senate,...
Kentucky recovering from horrific flash flooding that claimed at least 37 lives
One week after Kentucky’s horrific flash flooding, many are still lining up for basic necessities such as food and water. NBC News’ Jesse Kirsch spoke with residents in the area, some saying they lost everything. The natural disaster killed at least 37 people and many are still missing. Aug. 3, 2022.
MSNBC's Symone Sanders Weds Shawn Townsend in Surprise D.C. Ceremony — Even the Guests Were Shocked!
Symone D. Sanders is having a banner year — first as the anchor of her own show, now as a beautiful bride!. The MSNBC host said "I do" in a surprise Washington, D.C. wedding ceremony on Friday afternoon following her year-long engagement to Shawn Townsend. The pair kicked off their happily ever after at the historic Larz Anderson House on Embassy Row.
Chris Cuomo hired for new prime-time show after CNN firing
Chris Cuomo is coming back to TV. The anchor, who was fired from CNN last December, has been hired to host a new prime-time show on NewsNation. The announcement was made at the end of an interview with Cuomo on the network. "I can't go back to what people see as 'the big game,'" Cuomo said. "I don't think I can make a difference there. I think we need insurgent media."
New Head Of CNN Looking To Snatch Joe Scarborough & Mika Brzezinski From MSNBC To Save Network
Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski may be making a huge move. According to Radar, the new head of CNN, Chris Licht, has been taking steps to snatch the news power couple from MSNBC in order to save the network, whose ratings have been tanking as of late. Article continues below...
Kentucky flood survivors say there was no time to escape the deluge
LEBURN, Ky. — As the floodwaters receded, tales of survival emerged Tuesday from victims who were roused from sleep by alerts and quickly found themselves trapped in their homes by floating furniture blocking the doors. They described the experience as surreal, recalling how they had to ford through waist-deep...
New CNN Boss In Secret Talks To Poach MSNBC Stars Joe Scarborough And Mika Brzezinski To Fix Network’s Struggling Morning Timeslot
Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are in secret talks to save CNN, Radar has learned. Sources tell RadarOnline.com that CNN’s new boss Chris Licht, the man who made Joe and Mika morning TV stars on MSNBC, wants to bring the couple over to his new network. Article continues below...
Fox News Gains In Total Day Viewers In July; ‘The Five’ And ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ Top Shows
Click here to read the full article. Fox News gained in total day viewers in July in what was otherwise a ratings falloff across the board in the key cable news demographic. Fox News was up 13% in total day viewers to an average of 1.35 million compared to the same month last year. MSNBC was down 1% to 765,000, and CNN was off by 10% to 541,000. All major cable news networks were down in the 25-54 demographic. Fox News averaged 194,000 viewers, down 5%; CNN was at 110,000, down 15% and MSNBC was at 84,000, down 19%. In primetime, Fox News...
'Covington kid' Nicholas Sandmann loses lawsuits against media outlets including NYT, ABC, and Rolling Stone
Nicholas Sandmann appeared in a viral video with a Native American elder in 2019.
Cable News Ratings: MSNBC Tops Jan. 6 Hearings in Total Viewers – But CNN Takes the Demo
Meanwhile, Fox News Channel’s audience is clearly not interested in the broadcasts. MSNBC has proven to be top dog among the cable news networks when it comes to the U.S. House special committee hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection. The network has consistently scored the highest in terms of total viewers, but has battled it out with CNN for the largest audience in the key advertiser-coveted 25-54 year old news demographic.
Fox Host Attacks Veteran for Being Paid to Travel and 'Murder Brown People'
Ben Domenech attacked former Marine Lucas Kunce after he called for scrapping the filibuster stopping a bill that would have provided funding for veterans.
Chris Cuomo Announces Prime-Time Show on NewsNation Following CNN Departure
Chris Cuomo is coming back to TV. The embattled news anchor, who was fired from CNN in December, is joining NewsNation’s prime-time line-up this fall. Chris, 51, revealed the news during a sit-down chat with NewsNation's Dan Abrams Live on Tuesday, where he discussed his new role with the Nexstar Media Group’s cable network.
WATCH: CBS delivers parting shot at 'dead or captured' 9/11 plotters
After broadcasting President Joe Biden's address to the country, announcing that a drone strike killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri, CBS turned to a live shot of One World Trade Center.
In Jan. 6 probe, Justice Dept. eyeing Trump role: CBS News Flash July 27, 2022
The Justice Department is investigating former President Trump's actions in its January 6th probe. CBS News has learned that prosecutors have asked witnesses about conversations with him, his lawyers and others in his inner circle, and have seized phone records of top aides. The Fed is expected to announce another interest rate hike today. And NASA memorabilia from Buzz Aldrin’s career sold for more than $8 million at auction.
Judge Sides With ABC, CBS, New York Times And Other Outlets In Libel Cases Filed By Nick Sandmann Over Lincoln Memorial Incident
A federal judge has granted summary judgment to ABC, CBS, The New York Times, Gannett and Rolling Stone, rejecting libel claims by former high school student Nick Sandmann over an incident at the Lincoln Memorial that went viral in 2019. In a video, Sandmann, in Washington with other Covington Catholic...
NBC News
FRIDAY ON A SPECIAL DATELINE NBC: LESTER HOLT REPORTS ON ANTON BLACK, A 19-YEAR-OLD WHO DIED WHILE BEING TAKEN INTO POLICE CUSTODY
Year-Long ‘Dateline’ Investigation Reveals New Details & Looks at Warning Signs the Maryland Town Received About Officer at Center of Case. ‘What Happened to Anton Black?’ Airs This Friday at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT. August 3, 2022 – On Friday’s all-new Dateline NBC at 10 p.m....
The County With the Oldest Population in Every State
The U.S. population is older now than it has been since record keeping began. The median age in the United States is 38.2 years, up from 36.9 years a decade ago, and from less than 30 in the 1970s. This trend is the result of several factors – both long and short term. For one, […]
Michael E. Langley becomes the first Black four-star Marine general
The Senate voted this week to promote Lt. Gen. Michael E. Langley to four-star general, making him the first Black man to receive the distinction in the military branch’s 246-year history. The Marine Corps, a force with more than 170,000 active-duty members, announced Tuesday that Langley will publicly receive...
NBC News
