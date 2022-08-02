John Fetterman going big on social media vs. Mehmet Oz in U.S. Senate race

www.walnutport.com
Related
Republicans complain that Trump-backed Dr. Oz is blowing the Senate race against online prankster John Fetterman by being 'mentally and physically on vacation'
The Oz-Fetterman duel for Pennsylvania's open Senate seat "might be an even fight" if Oz weren't so checked out about the race, Republicans say.
Mehmet Oz's Chances of Beating John Fetterman in Pennsylvania: Polls
According to a poll conducted earlier this month, John Fetterman currently holds a 9 percent lead over Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania's Senate race.
People
Dr. Oz Says 'MAGA Movement Is Dying' While His Campaign Trails Democrat in Fundraising for Pa. Senate Race
Hoping to inspire financial contributions, Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz has shared a discouraging diagnosis with supporters of former President Donald Trump. The "MAGA MOVEMENT IS DYING," the Oz campaign declared in a text message deployed Monday. "Liberals are winning the fundraising race, and the America First Pro-Trump movement feels defeated."
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman says he sometimes misses or slurs his words but insists he's ready to take on Dr Oz. in first interview since stroke
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman said during his first interview since suffering a stroke that he may 'miss or word' or 'slur two together' but he's otherwise 'feeling really good' and ready to take on GOP nominee, Dr. Mehmet Oz. Fetterman said he's feeling 'one-hundred percent,' in an interview...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox News poll shows Democrat John Fetterman holds wide lead over Dr Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race
A new poll shows that Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman holds a commanding lead against Republican physician and former television host Dr Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s Senate race. The Fox News survey shows that 47 per cent of voters support Mr Fetterman, compared to 36 per cent of voters who support Dr Oz, while 11 per cent of voters are undecided. The two candidates also have a wide enthusiasm gap, as 68 per cent of Mr Fetterman’s backers support him “enthusiastically” while 35 per cent of Dr Oz’s supporters do the same – but 45 per cent do so with...
Snooki Shades Pennsylvania Senate Candidate Dr. Oz: 'Heard You Moved from N.J. to Pa. to Look for a New Job'
The geographical spat in Pennsylvania's Senate race just ratcheted up a notch, thanks in no small part to Snooki. The Jersey Shore alum, 34, also known as Nicole Polizzi, appeared in a video posted on John Fetterman's Twitter page Thursday, marking the second time in a week that the Democratic candidate has trolled his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz.
On National New Jersey Day, Dr. Oz's Pa. Senate Challenger Reflects on the Doctor's Garden State Roots
Dr. Mehmet Oz, a celebrity doctor and Pennsylvania's Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, can't seem to escape his history of proudly proclaiming to be a New Jerseyan. On Wednesday — also known as National New Jersey Day — Oz's Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, further proved his internet savviness as he and his wife took a moment to once again remind Pennsylvania voters that Oz only declared residency in the state a year before announcing his Senate run.
Open primary may save Trump's GOP targets in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The two Republican members of Congress from Washington who drew interparty challenges due to their vote to impeach former President Donald Trump were leading other Republicans in the state’s top two primary Wednesday. Under Washington’s primary system, all candidates run on the same ballot, and the top two vote getters in each of Tuesday’s races advance to the November election, regardless of party — a system observers say may have helped the GOP incumbents in Washington who had been targeted by Trump. In early returns, Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse looked as they may advance to the general election with a Democratic candidate in each of their races. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez was the top vote getter in the 3rd Congressional District, with 32% of the vote and advanced to the November ballot. Herrera Beutler had under 24%. Joe Kent – a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump who faced significant spending against him from another Republican who attacked him from the right – was at nearly 21%.
Comments / 0