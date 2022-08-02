Chicago Cubs Rumors: Christian Vazquez trade is amazing news

spotonillinois.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Related
Willson Contreras lets out his frustration about Cubs trade rumors
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is ready for the MLB trade deadline to pass, as he’s been floated in rumors for years now. The Cubs haven’t made a substantial contract offer to Contreras since 2018 — two seasons after he helped lead Chicago to its first World Series in 108 years.
Breaking: Yankees, Cubs Have Agreed To Trade
The New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs have reportedly agreed to a notable trade. While it's not the blockbuster move some fans are waiting on, it's still a significant one. New York has acquired right-handed relief pitcher Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs. Jack Curry of YES first reported...
Cubs: What Christian Vazquez trade means for Willson Contreras
The Christian Vazquez trade only lowers the return of what the Chicago Cubs can get for Willson Contreras. Christian Vazquez is going to the Houston Astros from the Boston Red Sox. Who won the deal is one debate. Who lost it is fairly obvious. It’s the Chicago Cubs. The...
Why the Cubs didn’t trade Willson Contreras, explained
Why didn’t the Cubs manage to trade catcher Willson Contreras at the MLB trade deadline? Chicago’s plans were scuppered by their high asking price. Willson Contreras said his goodbyes to the Cubs faithful at Wrigley Field last week during what was thought to be his final home game with the organization.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Cubs outfielder Ian Happ reacts to not getting traded
Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ was surprisingly not traded before Tuesday’s MLB deadline, and he appears to be more than happy to stick around. Happ, who was named to his first All-Star team in 2022, was widely expected to be moved prior to the deadline. Shortly after Tuesday’s deadline...
Yardbarker
Cubs Roster Moves: Madrigal Activated, Brault to Covid IL, and More
With the earlier report of Cubs’ second baseman Nick Madrigal traveling with the team to St. Louis today, it’s no surprise to see him activated from the injured list. After dealing with a couple of IL stints so far this season, the latest of which was a groin issue that kept him out for almost two months, it’s good to see Madrigal back on the roster. No, he hasn’t had the best season so far. But with two months left in the campaign, he still has time to finish the season strong. He will look to bounce back from the IL and be the contact hitter and on-base machine that he’s already proven capable of.
Cubs' handling of Contreras at trade deadline shameful
ST. LOUIS — Effross might be gone. But Eff Contreras is alive and well as an ongoing subplot to the 2022 Cubs’ season. Thought the Cubs left their “double birds” in San Francisco over the weekend?. Then you probably didn’t see what the Cubs did to...
Yardbarker
Cubs Trade Scott Effross to Yankees for No. 7 Prospect Hayden Wesneski
The Chicago Cubs are continuing their sell-off at the trade deadline by trading RHP Scott Effross to the New York Yankees for RHP Hayden Wesneski. Wesneski, a 6th-round draft pick in 2019, is ranked as the Yankees’ 7th-best prospect according to MLB.com. As of now, it appears to be a one-for-one trade.
RELATED PEOPLE
TRADE: Chicago Cubs Send Former All-Star To Philadelphia Phillies
The Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies have made a trade.
Chicago Cubs roster after trade deadline moves
Even though the Chicago Cubs hung onto All-Stars Wilson Contreras and Ian Happ, they still made a couple of changes to the roster. They traded RHP David Robertson to Philadelphia Phillies for RHP Ben Brown. They also dealt RHP Mychal Givens to New York Mets for RHP Saul Gonzalez. They traded RHP Scott Effross to New York Yankees for RHP Hayden Wesneski. Finally, they got Zach McKinstry in return for reliever Chris Martin.
Yardbarker
Cubs Call Up Newly Acquired RHP Kervin Castro
Amidst a flurry of post-trade deadline roster moves , the Chicago Cubs claimed RHP Kervin Castro off waivers from the San Francisco Giants. After initially optioning Castro to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, the Cubs called him up to the active roster Wednesday. Castro plops right into the mix as the team will now carry 12 pitchers.
Yardbarker
Cubs vs. Cardinals Postponed on Wednesday Due to Inclement Weather
As indicated, the teams will play a doubleheader on Thursday. The first game, which will serve as Wednesday’s makeup, is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. CDT. That game will be followed up by Thursday’s originally scheduled game at 6:45 p.m. CDT. LHP Justin Steele and RHP Miles Mikolas will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cubs-Cards postponed; St. Louis' new starters prep for bows
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Wednesday’s game between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals was postponed by rain, allowing the Cardinals to line up their newly fortified starting rotation. St. Louis added four pitchers in deals over the last several days, including left-hander José Quintana, who will make his Cardinals debut in the second game of Thursday’s day-night doubleheader. The twinbill was scheduled because of the rainout. Then, on Saturday, left-hander Jordan Montgomery will make his first start for St. Louis against his former team, the New York Yankees, who dealt him to the Cardinals on Tuesday for outfielder Harrison Bader. Entering Wednesday, St. Louis trailed first-place Milwaukee by two games in the NL Central. The Cardinals were one-half game outside the final NL wild-card spot.
Comments / 0