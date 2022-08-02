White Sox Trade Reese McGuire To Red Sox For Reliever Jake Diekman

spotonillinois.com
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Report: Phillies acquire outfielder Brandon Marsh in trade with Angels
The Los Angeles Angels traded outfielder Brandon Marsh to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in a deal that is expected to send minor league catcher Logan O'Hoppe to the Angels organization, according to Robert Murray of FanSided. Marsh, 24, made his major league debut last July after being touted as...
Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Eric Hosmer
The Boston Red Sox have made a trade for Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer according to Jon Heyman. Hosmer, 32, is batting .272 with eight home runs and 40 RBIs for the Padres this season. He has played 12 MLB seasons with the Royals and Padres with a .277 career batting average.
Report: Pirates trade pitcher Jose Quintana to Cardinals
Jose Quintana is staying in the NL Central, but he isn't heading back to Chicago. The former White Sox and Cubs starter reportedly was traded from the Pirates to the Cardinals on Monday, less than 24 hours before the deadline. ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported the news. The White Sox...
Royals trade Cam Gallagher to the Padres for outfielder Brent Rooker
The Royals get a power bat for depth. The Royals have acquired outfielder Brent Rooker from the San Diego Padres for catcher Cam Gallagher, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic. The 27-year-old Rooker is a right-handed hitter who has appeared in just two games with the Padres this year, but hit .201/.291/.397 with 9 home runs in 58 games with the Twins last year. Rooker is a right-handed hitter who was originally a first-round pick in 2017 by the Twins out of Mississippi State. In 2018 he was ranked as the #98 prospect in baseball by Baseball America. He put up good power numbers in the minors but has a lot of swing-and-miss to his game, and has struck out in 32.7 percent of his MLB plate appearances. Cam Gallagher has appeared in parts of the last six seasons with the Royals as a backup catcher. The former second-round pick has hit .240/.302/.355 in 171 career MLB games, but has been reknowned for his defense and framing ability. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time this.
White Sox GM Rick Hahn calls himself out after blanking at MLB trade deadline
It was almost radio silent on the trade front for the Chicago White Sox. With hardly a move made ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline, White Sox fans are left scratching their heads after an uneventful lead-up to the deadline. White Sox general manager Rick Hahn was also just as frustrated, as he showed […] The post White Sox GM Rick Hahn calls himself out after blanking at MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Diekman pitches stellar outing in first Sox appearance
While the White Sox were relatively quiet amidst the trade deadline, they seem to have picked up one gem from the Boston Red Sox. The team dealt catcher Reese McGuire to the Red Sox in exchange for left-hand reliever Jake Diekman. Diekman, 35, pitched in 44 games for Boston this...
