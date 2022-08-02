Kia and Hyundai vehicle theft has reportedly increased because of this trend on TikTok and YouTube

Are those who made the videos being held accountable? I would think they would be seeing they are the ones who are telling people how to do it. Major jail time and removal of all tik tok videos. Social media is getting out of control. It’s killing our society
kia and hyundai owners, remove the ECM fuse under the hood. the car will not start. your glass will still be broken and the column will get damaged but they won't get the car
When are we going to ban TikTak for good? Nothing but bad ever comes from it, and it’s just a vehicle for Chinese espionage, and identity theft just like all those “free” smartphone game apps.
Related
Car thieves have been using phones to steal vehicles
Car Thieves Target One Particular Type of Vehicle
Vehicle recall warning! Thousands of Fords, Nissans, Hyundais and Hondas at risk
How Thieves Are Stealing Hyundais and Kias With Just a USB Cable
IN THIS ARTICLE
Car thefts are up, but only for these two brands of vehicle
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
‘Greedy’ glamorous couple who sold cocaine to pay for luxury holidays and designer clothes are jailed
Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
Ford Makes Another Serious Threat To Dealers And Customers To Stop Markups And Flips
Gas guzzler! Shameless Mercedes driver is caught SWAPPING nozzles at California pump so unsuspecting driver parked opposite ends up paying for HIS fuel
This New Italian Air Yacht Could Be the Future of Luxury Travel
How to know if your Facebook account has been hacked
An Ohio man quit his job as a teacher after six years to work at a Walmart because it pays $12,000 more per year
McDonald's Adds Unique Burger to Its Menu
FBI raids West Michigan auto supplier that makes alloy wheels, former employees say they're 'not surprised'
An Amazon Warehouse Employee Died During the Retailer’s $12 Billion Prime Day Event
Cleveland Camaro Driver Has Bizarre Excuse For Doing 120-Plus MPH
Toyota Corolla Will Lose Best Selling Car Crown After 48 Years
The Most-Stolen Vehicles In The US, Ranked
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 105