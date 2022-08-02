ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kia and Hyundai vehicle theft has reportedly increased because of this trend on TikTok and YouTube

By Alex Portée
 4 days ago
mamaw k
4d ago

Are those who made the videos being held accountable? I would think they would be seeing they are the ones who are telling people how to do it. Major jail time and removal of all tik tok videos. Social media is getting out of control. It’s killing our society

Anthony Bowling
4d ago

kia and hyundai owners, remove the ECM fuse under the hood. the car will not start. your glass will still be broken and the column will get damaged but they won't get the car

TribeFan1
4d ago

When are we going to ban TikTak for good? Nothing but bad ever comes from it, and it’s just a vehicle for Chinese espionage, and identity theft just like all those “free” smartphone game apps.

