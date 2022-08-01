Read on www.tvfanatic.com
Related
TV Fanatic
Ride: Hallmark Original Series Casts Nancy Travis, Beau Mirchoff, & More
Hallmark's highly anticipated original series Ride has an impressive cast. Deadline revealed Thursday that the rodeo-themed drama's cast includes Nancy Travis (The Kominsky Method, Last Man Standing), Tiera Skobye (Riverdale, Once Upon a Time), and Beau Mirchoff (Good Trouble). Skovbye is set to play Missy, Travis is set as Isabel,...
TV Fanatic
Big Sky: Reba McEntire Narrates Chilling Season 3 Teaser
Big Sky is not slowing down. We've already had countless mysteries over the course of two seasons, and looking ahead to Season 3, we're getting another new mystery. ABC dropped a chilling teaser this week for Big Sky Season 3, and the clip confirms the series will have a new subtitle.
TV Fanatic
Stephan James Talks 'Mind-Bending' Surface & Sophie And Baden's Connection
Surface is the exhilarating, unique psychological thriller you never knew you needed in your life. The latest Apple TV+ original has come out of the gates swinging for the fences, taking the audience on a ride that has you constantly wondering who's telling the truth and who's straight up lying to you.
TV Fanatic
Criminal Minds Spoilers: Everything We Know About the Revival
After many twists and turns, the Criminal Minds revival is officially moving forward. The series, which ran for 15 seasons from 2005-2020, will return with a truncated episode order. “For 15 seasons, CRIMINAL MINDS was at the forefront of cutting-edge scripted drama as it explored the psychology behind crime –...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TV Fanatic
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 1 Episode 5
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 1 Episode 5 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
Surface Season 1 Episode 4
As Sophie heads to see Hannah, she is approached by Baden, who tells her that Financial Crimes will be opening an investigation into the embezzlement at James's firm. Sophie hopes Hannah will sign off on her going to an experimental clinic, but she refuses. Sophie then sells her jewelry to gather the money to go to the clinic without James knowing.
TV Fanatic
The Orville: New Horizons Season 3 Episode 10
Isaac goes through the motions of his day, soundtracked by “Bachelor in Paradise” (Henry Mancini). He replicates a banana and takes it to Dr. Finn. He takes a seat on the bridge where Grayson asks him for an update on the trans-focal array. The crew are observing Bortus...
TV Fanatic
The Winchesters
Before Sam and Dean, there were their parents, John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles, “Supernatural”), THE WINCHESTERS is the epic, untold love story of how John Winchester (Drake Rodger, “The In Between”) met Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly, “American Housewife”) and put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TV Fanatic
Watch Welcome to Plathville Online: Season 4 Episode 12
On Welcome to Plathville Season 4 Episode 12, Ethan, Olivia, Micah, and Moriah went on a trip to Jamaica to celebrate Ethan's birthday. Meanwhile, Micah and Moriah confronted Olivia about her issues with Kim. Elsewhere, Barry arranged a river trip, but Olivia had plenty of thoughts about Kim turning up.
TV Fanatic
HBO Max & Discovery+ to Merge in Summer 2023
HBO Max and Discovery+ will officially merge in summer 2023. Warner Bros. Discovery announced the news during the company's quarterly investor call on Thursday afternoon. The combined service will bring HBO, CNN, DC Comics, Discovery Channel, Food Network, HGTV, Magnolia Network, OWN, TBS, and TNT together under one roof. Ominously...
TV Fanatic
Batgirl Directors "Saddened and Shocked" After Warner Bros. Scraps Movie
The directors of Warner Bros.' Batgirl movie are speaking out about the controversial decision from the media conglomerate to axe it. “We are saddened and shocked by the news,” reads a joint statement from the pair posted on social media. “We still can’t believe it." "As directors, it...
TV Fanatic
NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i to Stage Another Crossover With Season Premieres
NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i will collide again in the fall. According to People, both series are staging another crossover, beginning Monday, September 19 at 9/8c. Yes, that's the date of their season premieres, meaning something huge is about to go down. NCIS‘ Wilmer Valderrama, Katrina Law, Gary Cole, Brian Dietzen,...
One to watch: cktrl
The British musician and producer avoids pigeonholing with his sublime, exploratory soundscapes
Comedy timeline of 2022 so far
A breakdown of funny (and not-so-funny) things to happen in the world of L.A. comedy in the first half of this year.
People Are Talking About Horror Movies They Watched As Kids That Messed Them Up, And The Stories Are Actually Kinda Funny
"My mom saw It had a clown in it and assumed it was a kids film, so she put it on for me and my sister to watch when we were 9 and 10."
TV Fanatic
Grey's Anatomy Stunner: Ellen Pompeo Exits as Series Regular!
Ellen Pompeo has an exciting new role... and it means she will be scaling back her duties on Grey's Anatomy. The glue that holds the medical drama together will star in and executive produce an upcoming orphan-themed drama for Hulu. Hulu says the drama is “inspired by the story of...
TV Fanatic
Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Rose Coloured Glasses
On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Episode 13, the ladies were left flabbergasted when she revealed her intention to become a dominatrix. Meanwhile, Sutton and Diana took a step towards a healthy friendship, but someone seemed intent on ruining it for them. Elsewhere, Garcelle was upset about...
TV Fanatic
CSI: Vegas Finds New Medical Examiner as Sara Amini Joins Cast
We are fast approaching the premiere of CSI: Vegas Season 2, and we're getting more clarity on who's in and who's out. According to Deadline, Sara Amini has been tapped to succeed Mel Rodriguez's Chief Medical Examiner Hugo Ramirez. Sarah Amini (Future Man) will play Sonya, while Joel Johnstone (Marvelous...
TV Fanatic
Warner Bros. Discovery Boss on Batgirl Cancellation: 'We're Not Going to Put a Movie Out Unless We Believe in It'
It's been a frustrating week for the people associated with Leslie Grace's Batgirl. The $70 million+ movie was officially scrapped earlier this week, despite being in post-production. At the time, there were unconfirmed reports the decision was based on the quality of the movie as opposed to the restructuring at...
TV Fanatic
Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 5 Episode 19
On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 19, the messiness finally caught up to him. As Angelina revealed some shocking details about the past, Mike wanted to cause even more drama. Meanwhile, Jenni had an emotional confrontation with Mike over what he said about her family. How did it...
Comments / 0