ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
TV Fanatic

Ride: Hallmark Original Series Casts Nancy Travis, Beau Mirchoff, & More

Hallmark's highly anticipated original series Ride has an impressive cast. Deadline revealed Thursday that the rodeo-themed drama's cast includes Nancy Travis (The Kominsky Method, Last Man Standing), Tiera Skobye (Riverdale, Once Upon a Time), and Beau Mirchoff (Good Trouble). Skovbye is set to play Missy, Travis is set as Isabel,...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Big Sky: Reba McEntire Narrates Chilling Season 3 Teaser

Big Sky is not slowing down. We've already had countless mysteries over the course of two seasons, and looking ahead to Season 3, we're getting another new mystery. ABC dropped a chilling teaser this week for Big Sky Season 3, and the clip confirms the series will have a new subtitle.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Stephan James Talks 'Mind-Bending' Surface & Sophie And Baden's Connection

Surface is the exhilarating, unique psychological thriller you never knew you needed in your life. The latest Apple TV+ original has come out of the gates swinging for the fences, taking the audience on a ride that has you constantly wondering who's telling the truth and who's straight up lying to you.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Criminal Minds Spoilers: Everything We Know About the Revival

After many twists and turns, the Criminal Minds revival is officially moving forward. The series, which ran for 15 seasons from 2005-2020, will return with a truncated episode order. “For 15 seasons, CRIMINAL MINDS was at the forefront of cutting-edge scripted drama as it explored the psychology behind crime –...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dragon#Game Of Thrones#In The Dark#Whispers#Hbo#House
TV Fanatic

Surface Season 1 Episode 4

As Sophie heads to see Hannah, she is approached by Baden, who tells her that Financial Crimes will be opening an investigation into the embezzlement at James's firm. Sophie hopes Hannah will sign off on her going to an experimental clinic, but she refuses. Sophie then sells her jewelry to gather the money to go to the clinic without James knowing.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Orville: New Horizons Season 3 Episode 10

Isaac goes through the motions of his day, soundtracked by “Bachelor in Paradise” (Henry Mancini). He replicates a banana and takes it to Dr. Finn. He takes a seat on the bridge where Grayson asks him for an update on the trans-focal array. The crew are observing Bortus...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Winchesters

Before Sam and Dean, there were their parents, John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles, “Supernatural”), THE WINCHESTERS is the epic, untold love story of how John Winchester (Drake Rodger, “The In Between”) met Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly, “American Housewife”) and put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TV Fanatic

Watch Welcome to Plathville Online: Season 4 Episode 12

On Welcome to Plathville Season 4 Episode 12, Ethan, Olivia, Micah, and Moriah went on a trip to Jamaica to celebrate Ethan's birthday. Meanwhile, Micah and Moriah confronted Olivia about her issues with Kim. Elsewhere, Barry arranged a river trip, but Olivia had plenty of thoughts about Kim turning up.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

HBO Max & Discovery+ to Merge in Summer 2023

HBO Max and Discovery+ will officially merge in summer 2023. Warner Bros. Discovery announced the news during the company's quarterly investor call on Thursday afternoon. The combined service will bring HBO, CNN, DC Comics, Discovery Channel, Food Network, HGTV, Magnolia Network, OWN, TBS, and TNT together under one roof. Ominously...
BUSINESS
TV Fanatic

Batgirl Directors "Saddened and Shocked" After Warner Bros. Scraps Movie

The directors of Warner Bros.' Batgirl movie are speaking out about the controversial decision from the media conglomerate to axe it. “We are saddened and shocked by the news,” reads a joint statement from the pair posted on social media. “We still can’t believe it." "As directors, it...
MOVIES
TV Fanatic

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i to Stage Another Crossover With Season Premieres

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i will collide again in the fall. According to People, both series are staging another crossover, beginning Monday, September 19 at 9/8c. Yes, that's the date of their season premieres, meaning something huge is about to go down. NCIS‘ Wilmer Valderrama, Katrina Law, Gary Cole, Brian Dietzen,...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Grey's Anatomy Stunner: Ellen Pompeo Exits as Series Regular!

Ellen Pompeo has an exciting new role... and it means she will be scaling back her duties on Grey's Anatomy. The glue that holds the medical drama together will star in and executive produce an upcoming orphan-themed drama for Hulu. Hulu says the drama is “inspired by the story of...
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Rose Coloured Glasses

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Episode 13, the ladies were left flabbergasted when she revealed her intention to become a dominatrix. Meanwhile, Sutton and Diana took a step towards a healthy friendship, but someone seemed intent on ruining it for them. Elsewhere, Garcelle was upset about...
TV SHOWS
TV Fanatic

CSI: Vegas Finds New Medical Examiner as Sara Amini Joins Cast

We are fast approaching the premiere of CSI: Vegas Season 2, and we're getting more clarity on who's in and who's out. According to Deadline, Sara Amini has been tapped to succeed Mel Rodriguez's Chief Medical Examiner Hugo Ramirez. Sarah Amini (Future Man) will play Sonya, while Joel Johnstone (Marvelous...
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 5 Episode 19

On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 19, the messiness finally caught up to him. As Angelina revealed some shocking details about the past, Mike wanted to cause even more drama. Meanwhile, Jenni had an emotional confrontation with Mike over what he said about her family. How did it...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy