ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Mother leads peace walk following murder of son who was member of popular singing group

By Bryanna Gallagher via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TQICZ_0h1IxfVi00

City and community leaders walked several blocks in South Philadelphia Monday evening to encourage peace.

The walk comes days after tragedy shook the neighborhood.

"My son was a joy to the world, I just cannot believe this," cried Tangalee Lewis, the mother of Joelill Foy.

Foy, 26, was a founding member of the local singing group "Brotherly Love."
He was shot and killed outside his home on the 1800 block of Sigel Street last week.

Community members are pleading for the violence to stop.

"It's going to take all of us to roll up our sleeves, get involved and address the issue collectively," said Councilman Kenyatta Johnson.

SEE ALSO: Founding member of Philadelphia singing group killed outside home

Members of "Brotherly Love" say Joelill Foy's death was unexpected. The Philadelphia singing group was planning a reunion.

Johnson says the walk is a call to action to address the senseless gun violence.

"A rising star from South Philadelphia was murdered on this block," said Johnson of Foy's killing.

Sarah Legacki is the Sigel Street block captain. She's heartbroken and wants to see change.

"When I heard his mother screaming, I never ever will forget that, and I never ever want to hear it again. He was just a good kid, incredibly talented voice," said Legacki.

Johnson says it's about violence prevention, but it's not going to happen overnight.

"To help our young people understand that picking up a gun is not the way to go," explained Johnson.

Legacki says because of the ongoing gun violence, Foy's smile that lit up the night is now only a memory.

Neighbors don't want this to be forgotten. They don't have an answer on how to stop gun violence, but they say they'll do whatever they can to help put an end to it.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Gun Violence#South Philadelphia#Peace Walk#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
106K+
Followers
14K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy